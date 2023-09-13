The best smart plugs in 2023

Smart plugs are among the simpler smart home devices, giving you app and voice control over appliances like lamps, fans, humidifiers and basic coffee makers. Some can even help you save on your energy bill, too. You can also create schedules and routines, either through a plug’s proprietary app or through your preferred smart home platform. But much like other IoT devices, which system plays nice with which plug depends on compatibility, and each brand’s app offers different features. We tested out ten popular options to see which are worth buying.



What to consider when buying a smart plug

Before you buy one, it helps to know what a smart plug can and can’t do. They work best with things that have an on/off switch, making them great for lamps and other lights. If you want a plug-in fan to move some air around before you get home, a smart plug can help. You can load a basic coffee maker with grounds and water the night before and wake up to a fresh pot in the morning. And instead of an air purifier running all day, you could set it to just run when you’re away. But any device that needs to be programmed further, or requires a stand-by mode, isn’t ideal.

Setup and use

Adding a smart plug to your home is relatively simple. You’ll use the manufacturer’s app to initially connect, after which you can add the plug to a compatible smart home ecosystem. Both the brand’s app and your smart home app will let you name the plug, set schedules and program “routines” which control multiple smart devices at once. But as you can guess, a manufacturer’s app only lets you control products from that brand. If you want to operate a plug from TP-Link’s Kasa, a bulb from GE’s Cync and a camera from Wyze, you’ll need to use a smart home platform, which means you’ll need to consider compatibility.

Compatibility

Smart home devices connect through wireless protocols, often using more than one to communicate with your phone, smart speaker, internet connection and in some cases, one another. The majority of smart plugs use Wi-Fi, but some newer plugs use a low-power network standard called Thread. It’s more secure than Wi-Fi, tends to be more reliable and its mesh capabilities provide stronger coverage as more Thread devices are added. These devices require a Thread border router, such as an Apple HomePod or TV, a fourth-generation Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub.

Matter is a new wireless standard intended to solve compatibility issues between different brands and manufacturers, while also improving security and reliability. Only a few such smart plugs are available right now, and they currently work via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread networks. These devices require a controller that stays at home, like a smart speaker, if you want to manage things when you’re out and about. If the device also uses Thread, you might need a smart speaker that acts as a border router, like the ones listed above. If all that sounds complicated, it is. Matter promises simplicity, but hasn’t delivered just yet.

As for Bluetooth, most plugs, including all Matter plugs, use the short-range protocol to get the device set up for the first time. Some can continue to run on Bluetooth in the absence of another option, but the connection isn’t as reliable and you won’t be able to control the plug when you’re away from home, or perhaps even just on the other side of the apartment.

Because Matter is relatively new, it may be easier to consider the manufacturer’s system you’d use the most. There are four major “branded” smart home platforms: Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple’s HomeKit and Samsung’s SmartThings. The first two work with the widest range of brands and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. HomeKit not only limits app access to Apple devices, but it’s also compatible with fewer plugs. You can also turn to open-source software like Home Assistant or go with the larger functionality of IFTTT if you want to, say, tweet to turn your lights on. For the purposes of our testing, we stuck with the four big players. Nearly every plug we looked at clearly stated which platforms it works with, both on the packaging and retail product pages.

Of course, there’s no rule that says you have to stick with one home assistant. You might have an Echo Dot in the basement, a HomePod in the living room and a Google Nest Mini in the kitchen, each controlling their compatible devices. You only need to pair up the right smart home platform with the right device (and then just remember which speaker controls what).

Five smart plugs from TP-Link, Amazon, Emporia and GE are stacked on a yellow, orange and brown tiled surface.

Sharing

Once a plug is set up with your platform and voice assistant of choice, anyone can control the plug just by talking. If someone else wants to control things with their phone, things get more complicated. Google makes it easiest, allowing you to invite another person just by tapping the + button within the Home app. Whomever you invite will have full access to your connected devices – including cameras – so this is only for people you trust the most.

HomeKit makes it similarly easy to grant app access to someone else, but as with most things Apple, it only works for other iOS users. Amazon only allows you to share access to your Echo, not your connected home devices.

Many smart plug manufacturers allow you to share control through their app by inviting another person via email. But this only grants access to devices of that brand. Hopefully as Matter expands, multi-admin features will become more widespread.

How we tested the best smart plugs

Before we decided which smart plugs to test, we considered brands Engadget staffers have had the best experiences with, both in review capacity and personally. We also checked out other online reviews. We then looked at factors like price, compatibility and relative popularity. I got ahold of ten indoor smart plugs and four outdoor versions from eight manufacturers.

I set up each one using its proprietary app, then added it to all compatible smart home platforms. Plugging in a cadre of lamps and string lights, I tested the plugs using an iPhone 11, Galaxy S10e, Echo Dot, HomePod mini and Nest Mini. I accessed the plugs via the apps and through voice commands and controlled them in my home and away from it. I programmed schedules and routines and moved the plugs to different outlets, including ones in the basement to gauge range. For the outdoor devices, I plugged them into an outlet in the garage (approximately 85 feet from my Wi-Fi router) and an outlet attached to the back of the house.

Here’s every smart plug tested before settling on our top picks:

*Emporia has issued a recall on its smart plugs purchased before August 1, 2023 due to a potential fire risk, though no incidents have been reported. If you have an Emporia smart plug, the company is offering refunds or replacements.



Best overall: TP-Link Kasa EP25

All of the plugs eventually did what they said they would, but each had a quirk or two that gave me pause – except TP-Link’s Kasa EP25. From installation to implementation, it was fuss-free and reliable. It’s also one of the cheaper plugs on our list at just $13 each (but you’ll usually find it in a four-pack). It works well with both iOS and Android and on all four smart home platforms. The Kasa app has a clean, intuitive design and includes the features you’d expect like timers, schedules, a vacation mode and smart actions (aka scenes). TP-Link makes a wide range of other smart devices, so you could expand your smart home without having to leave the Kasa app.

The EP25 is an updated version of the HS103 that adds HomeKit compatibility, so I was able to control it with both an iPhone and an Android phone. If you also live in a blended OS home, I recommend onboarding with the iPhone first. After tapping the + button in the Kasa iOS app, a HomeKit pop-up will prompt you to add the plug using the QR code from the box. (The code’s also printed on the plug, but that’s harder to access.)

Once set up in HomeKit, it was easy to add the plug to the other smart home apps. Google Home and SmartThings just need your TP-Link log-in details and Alexa uses the Kasa “skill.” Once you’ve added one plug, any future TP-Link devices you incorporate should automatically show up in each app. If you’re only using an Android device, the Kasa app will walk you through using a temporary Wi-Fi network to get the plug online.

After setup, I named the plug and assigned it a room (making sure it was the same in each app to avoid confusing myself). Then I programmed various routines and schedules and asked all three voice assistants to turn the light on and off – everything worked without a hitch. In the weeks of testing, the EP25 never had a connection hiccup, even after I relocated it to the basement, which is the farthest point from my router.

My single complaint is that sharing with another user isn’t supported within the Kasa app. You can share your log-in details with the other person, as the app does support access from multiple devices on one account. But Google Home feels like the best way to share smart home device control, whether that’s between iOS and Android devices or when everyone uses the same OS.

Best for homes with Alexa: Amazon Smart Plug

If you have many Echo devices and use Alexa to answer your questions, control your music and manage your timers, Amazon’s smart plug makes the most sense. Your Echos and Alexa app already have your details, so you won’t have to create an account, enter your Wi-Fi password or switch to a different app, which makes setup mindlessly simple. In addition to naming your plug, you’ll also want to designate it as a light under Type in the settings menu. That way, when you say, “Alexa, turn all the lights off,” it will act accordingly.

I was impressed with the speed of the onboarding process and how seamlessly the plug blended into the ecosystem, adding another IRL appendage to flex. I still get a small thrill when I say, “Alexa, goodnight,” and all goes dark. However, you won’t be able to use the Alexa smart plug with any other smart home app, which is why it’s best for those who’ve already gone all-in on an Amazon home.

The only other drawback, and it’s not a small one, is the Alexa app’s lack of sharing capabilities. You can create households that let other people in your home access your Echo speakers through their phone, but they can’t see your smart home devices. If you’re the only one who needs app access and everyone else in your home is happy to interact via voice commands only, this plug couldn’t be simpler. At $25, it’s not the cheapest smart plug, but like all things Amazon, it goes on sale fairly often.

Best Matter Plug: TP-Link Kasa KP125M

Only a handful of Matter-enabled smart plugs are currently available and the Kasa KP125M is the best of what we tried. It works with all four platforms, installs easily and reliably maintains connections. Most Matter devices need to be initialized with a QR code, but this plug also supports Bluetooth onboarding, which saves a step. I set it up through the Kasa app first and because I already had another Kasa plug installed, the process was simplified, automatically prompting me to add the plug with a couple of taps. Adding the device to Alexa, Google Home and Samsung’s SmartThings worked the same way, with each app letting me know I had new devices available to add.

To add the plug to HomeKit, I had to scan the included barcode. The process didn’t work at first and I ended up having to long-press the button on the side to make it enter pairing mode. Unlike some Matter plugs, KP125M doesn’t require a Thread border router. And because it’s also a Wi-Fi plug, you don’t need a Matter controller, such as a smart speaker for access when you’re away from home. That said, many of the negative reviews on Amazon have to do with the plug’s poor HomeKit compatibility. In addition to the setup hitch I mentioned, the connection with the HomeKit app and Siri was extremely spotty until I added Apple’s HomePod mini to the mix as a dedicated hub. After that, the reliability improved.

It’s important to note that our best overall pick is $7 cheaper and also works with all four platforms. The higher price tag is likely due to the Matter logo on the side. The protocol is still very new, and honestly, I’d call the KP125M plug more of a hybrid Wi-Fi-Bluetooth-Matter plug, which could be why it played nice with every platform. The other Matter plug, the Eve Energy Matter plug, requires you to have a HomePod for HomeKit access, a Nest Hub for Google Home connection and a SmartThings hub to make it work with Samsung’s system. The promise of Matter is faster and simpler connectivity – requiring three hubs to work with various platforms seems to miss that point.

Honorable mentions

GE Cync Indoor

Honorable Mention CYNC Indoor Smart Plug $13 at Amazon

My main concern with the Cync plug is the way the scheduling works within the proprietary app. Instead of programming when an outlet should turn on, you tell it when it should turn off. Despite my best efforts, I could not figure out how to program the Cync-connected lamp to come on at sunset, as I did with every other plug. Other than that, the app is very elegant, set up is easy and reliability is spot on. It only works with Alexa and Google Home, not HomeKit or SmartThings, but at $15, it’s a couple bucks cheaper than the Wyze plug that has the same compatibility.

The best outdoor smart plugs

Most people will likely use outdoor plugs for two things: patio lighting and holiday string lights. The devices are designed for the outdoors with ingress protection rating of IP64 or higher, which means they’re impervious to dust and can handle splashing water from rain and sprinklers. They have a longer Wi-Fi range than indoor plugs, for obvious reasons, and many have dual outlets, with individual control over each one.

Setup is the same as for indoor plugs: you’ll use your phone to help the plug find your Wi-Fi using its proprietary app. The only tricky part is getting your phone within Bluetooth range of the plug (which it uses to initialize setup) and in Wi-Fi range at the same time. I had to awkwardly stand at a triangulated point in the middle of my driveway to get things communicating properly. Once set up, the plugs will communicate using your router for voice and app control and your phone needn’t be anywhere near the plug.

Best outdoor smart plug for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: Wyze Plug Outdoor

Wyze’s indoor version wasn’t one of the top picks for this guide, not because there was anything wrong with it — connection was quick, the app is clean, and the plug works well with both Alexa and the Google Assistant — other plugs simply had other features that made them stand out. But when it comes to an outside version, the Wyze Plug Outdoor wins. For one, it’s cheaper than most at just $18, yet it offers the longer, 300-foot range that more expensive plugs do. Setup was quick using the Wyze app, which has you set up an account and enter your Wi-Fi password. You’ll be prompted to name each of the two outlets (for reference, when looking at top of the device, the one on the left defaults to “Plug 1” the one on the right is “Plug 2”). What you name them in the app will carry over to the Alexa or Google Home app.

After a few months of playing around with smart plugs, I find Alexa (in my case an Echo Dot) to be the most reliable way to control them. But if you want to use the Wyze app instead, you’ll find a clean interface with useful features like a vacation randomizer and usage stats. The scheduling is a little confusing and requires you to select the device from the home page, then tap the settings gear, then Schedules, then turn on Schedule1 and program the times you want. There’s an option to turn on or off at sunset or sunrise but unfortunately, you can’t set it to trigger, say an hour before sunset like you can with other apps. But again, using a smart home platform from Amazon or Google bypasses those minor inconveniences entirely.

Best outdoor smart plug for Apple HomeKit: TP-Link Kasa Outdoor EP40A

For those who rely on Siri to manage their smart home, the TP-Link Kasa EP40A reliably adds outdoor control to your world. The device looks like most smart plugs designed for outside spaces, with two downward-facing receptacles on the body and a short cable leading to a three prong plug. Unlike others, the plug head exits the cable at a right angle, so the unit hangs flat against the wall. That keeps things neater, but can get in the way of other items that might need access to the outlet.

Setup is the same as with indoor Kasa plugs: download the app, create an account and add the device. You won’t be asked to scan a QR code to connect with Alexa or Google Home — just go to the respective app and the device should pop up after it’s set up with Kasa. For Homekit, you’ll need to scan the code, which is printed on a postage stamp-sized sticker in the box, and also on the back of the plug itself. It took a few attempts to get connected to HomeKit, but nearly every time I initialize a smart home device with Apple’s ecosystem I hit a similar snag, so I don’t blame the plug.

Once connected, I was able to ask Siri to turn on the holiday lights. (I even asked the Google Assistant to shut them off and Alexa to light them up again and assistant switching was glitch-free.) HomeKit maintained the connection and responses were quick. When I moved the plug from the garage to the side of the house, Siri found it quickly and no re-install was necessary. If you want to use the Kasa app instead, you’ll find user-friendly controls and a straightforward scheduling feature, though, if you’re not planning on using the plug with HomeKit, I’d recommend saving the $12 and going with Wyze’s option.