The best smart sprinkler system we've tested is $30 off at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can score tons of Reviewed-approved Amazon deals on all the gadgets you've been eyeing, like the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller. Named the best smart sprinkler controller we've tested at Reviewed, the Rachio 3 makes it easy to keep your lawn in tip top shape with the press of a button—and it's currently $30 off.

Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller

We were continuously impressed with the Rachio 3 eight-zone controller during testing. It's exceptionally easy to install and use, and can sync with other smart devices from Amazon, Google, Apple and Samsung for seamless household integration.

The Rachio app makes it easy to keep your lawn looking lush and hydrated. You can select from a preset option or customize your watering schedule to better suit your greenery. Should you want to customize your sprinkler schedule, you can upload photos of your lawn and give the app information about how much sunlight your yard gets, and the app will take care of the rest.

The Rachio 3 also comes programmed with Weather Intelligence and Smart Cycle, so it knows to skip a session if rain is coming and change the frequency of your waterings to prevent runoff—giving you peace of mind. Smart sprinkler systems can get expensive, but the Rachio 3 is $30 off right now so we suggest shopping this Amazon deal before it gets washed away.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

