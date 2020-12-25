U.S. markets closed

Best games for safely socializing this holiday season

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·5 min read

The holidays are usually a time to get together with family to bond but, for obvious reasons, they’re going to look a little different this year. You might be meeting outdoors, sitting six feet apart or using Zoom to chat from hundreds of miles away. So the usual family activities might need to take a backseat to more distance-friendly social video games, and we’ve highlighted our favorites below.

Among Us

This is a weird social experience for sure, since you can’t really chat while the game is in session. Everyone is on a spaceship, but only some are actually trying to run the ship while one or two are impostors out to sabotage the mission and kill everyone. The real fun begins when you call a meeting and try to figure out who’s who — or finger someone else as the culprit. There will be arguing and pleading and you’ll probably have some trust issues, but in the end it’s all in good fun, and will make for a great conversation topic for the rest of the night. It’s free on mobile so it’s easy to get started.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When you can’t invite friends over to check out your new couch or recently remodeled kitchen, you could always have them over to your Animal Crossing island instead. It’s as easy as going over to the airport and telling the staff there you’d like to open up — and then letting your friends know they can drop by. You can show them around your island, chat via text and give them plenty of gifts. I even know some people who create special mini-games on their islands for guests to play. But if you don’t have that much time and energy, there’s still plenty of more passive activities to do together, like fishing or attending a K.K. Slider concert.

Clubhouse Games

The pandemic has put a real dent in board game nights, since you can’t exactly meet for wild games of Monopoly and mancala. This $40 title for Nintendo Switch puts 51 different mini-games at the tip of your fingers, including dominoes, chess and air hockey. Two players can play on one system, using one Joy-Con each or the touch screen to move pieces around. But even better, up to four can link up on their own Switch consoles, with only one copy of the game between them. If you can’t get together with friends in-person, you can also play with friends and strangers online.

Head’s Up

Chances are you’ve been to a party where this has been played, but if you haven’t — it’s basically charades, but instead of cards and a little hourglass timer, everything gets done on a single phone. One person holds the phone up to their forehead while everyone else tries to get them to guess what word is displayed on it. It’s easy to play and free to download, so it makes a great on-the-fly activity for when you’ve run out of things to talk about. If you get bored with the included cards, additional topics are available for a buck each, so it’ll be a long time before it truly gets old.

The Jackbox Party Pack series

Chances are you’ve already heard of these, but if you haven’t, or have been on the fence about buying one, we will reiterate that this is one of the best purchases you can make for both in-person and virtual gatherings. There are seven party packs in total, each containing a different assortment of family-friendly titles a group can play together like word games, trivia and drawing. Only one copy of the game and one controller are needed — everyone else can participate using the browser on their phone, even if they’re watching it from a distance over Zoom or Twitch. Most of the games take around eight players and allow an audience of thousands, so it’s unlikely anyone will feel left out. The titles are available for a number of platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Switch, so there’s a good chance that even your parents have something to play Jackbox on.

Spaceteam

Like Among Us, you and up to seven other players make up the crew of a spaceship on which certain tasks must be done. Unlike that other game, however, is the fact that no one’s trying to purposefully sabotage the ship. The only obstacle here is whether you can work together — you’ll see commands on your screen for the other players to perform, and you must let them know verbally what those are and hope they get it done so the ship can successfully go to warp and escape destruction. The game is available for Android and iOS and it’s free, so you have no excuse not to give it a try — especially if you love shouting at people.

Tabletopia

If you’re looking for something a little more intense than classic board games like Chess and Checkers, Tabletopia offers an online gaming experience of over a thousand games, including more modern hits like Carcassonne, Wingspan and Secret Hitler. You can play solo, or hook up with friends online. Many of the games are free to play, which also makes this a great way to demo titles you were thinking of buying for when you can resume in-person socializing. There are apps for Apple and Android systems, but you can also just try it in your browser as long as you make an account.

  • 4 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Should Double In 2021

    Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a strong year for stocks, and some new growth stocks in particular. The March meltdown may have caused some investors’ ulcers to flare up. However, it paved the way for major indices such as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to hit new all-time highs in the months that followed. So-called “stay at home” stocks such as Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) each rose more than 400%, while technology leaders such as Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw their share prices more than double on the year. So where is the growth in 2021 likely to come from? Will these stocks continue to be all-stars or will other growth stocks steal the spotlight? 7 Short-Term Stocks To Buy for a Happy New Year   Many investors are betting on the “reopening play” as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the U.S. economy reopens in earnest. Others are betting on a continued shift of capital into cyclical stocks. But whatever happens not all growth stocks are created equal heading into 2021. With that in mind, here are four growth stocks that could double in the next 12 months:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Coty (NYSE:COTY) Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) UPS (NYSE:UPS) Growth Stocks That Should Double: Coty (COTY) Source: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com At $7 a share, COTY stock is barely out of penny stock range. But despite its relatively cheap valuation, shares of the beauty retailer that specializes in fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and nail care have been rising sharply in recent months. In one five-day trading session at the end of November, Coty’s share price rose 48%. Since Oct. 1, the stock has risen 145%. The impressive growth has been spurred by a better-than-expected earnings report that reinforced the company’s turnaround effort is succeeding. An announcement that Coty would complete the sale of its Wella professional hair care business to KKR (NYSE:KKR) also gave the share price a lift. Specifically, Coty reported a surprise profit for its fiscal first quarter, announced on Nov. 4. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, compared to the 5 cents-per-share loss analysts had forecasted. The surprise profit was also a vote of confidence in Coty’s new Chief Executive Officer, Sue Nabi, who is the company’s third CEO in a year. Wall Street is now hopeful that Sue Nabi is taking Coty in the right direction after several failed turnaround attempts for the cosmetics company that has been in business since 1904. COTY stock got a further boost when it was announced that a 60% stake it had in Wella would be sold to KKR for $2.5 billion by the end of November. Coty will retain the remaining 40% stake it has in Wella and has said that it plans to “use $2 billion of the proceeds to pay down debt.” All of these steps position Coty for continued success in 2021. Draftkings (DKNG) Source: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com With the widespread distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, sports should really comeback in 2021. We’re talking about all sports — college football, March Madness, the Olympics and so on. Professional basketball, baseball, football and hockey should welcome fans back to stadiums and resume their regular schedules. And it all bodes well for sports betting operator Draftkings. The company, which went public via a special acquisition deal (SPAC) in June 2020, has seen its share price rise 29% in the past six months to $53.90. But this past year has been extremely difficult on the world of sports and Draftkings’ core business of betting on sports. Many of Draftkings’ most lucrative sports events, such as March Madness, were cancelled this past year. That thrust DKNG stock’s future into question, but it has managed to stay strong this year regardless. 7 Vegan Stocks to Buy Now for the Future of Food In 2021, DKNG stock should do much better. Not only will most major sporting events resume as normal in the New Year, but there are growing expectations that more U.S. states will legalize sports betting in coming months. Analysts at Oppenheimer recently noted that many states face revenue shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and, as budget deficits swell, they may turn to sports betting as a new revenue source. Oppenheimer expects New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Ohio to legalize sports betting in the coming year. That would certainly help lift DKNG stock to new heights. Qualcomm (QCOM) Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com Despite its spotty roll out to date, 5G wireless is here and will become the dominant form of connectivity moving forward. And several companies are positioned to capitalize on the 5G revolution that is expected to take society into new technological realms. Qualcomm is one of the companies that will most likely reap rewards from 5G. The semiconductor and software manufacturer is benefiting from the use of its microchips in various 5G wireless technologies and platforms. In particular, Qualcomm chips are being inserted into a growing number of 5G Android cell phones. Qualcomm isn’t just at the forefront of the 5G revolution, it is making the 5G revolution possible. The massive potential of 5G is reflected in the growth of QCOM stock. Qualcomm’s share price has more than doubled since March 2020, up 144% at $147.42 a share. And analysts see big things ahead for the stock. Morgan Stanley named Qualcomm as one of 10 stocks best positioned to benefit from the global 5G roll out. Other analysts that cover the company have a median price target of $165 a share on Qualcomm’s stock, with a high estimate of $200. Given the continued roll out and adoption of 5G networks and technologies around the world, the coming year looks very bright for Qualcomm and its shareholders. UPS (UPS) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Not only is UPS still benefitting from people ordering online while sheltering at home, but the delivery and logistics company is also poised to reap benefits from the massive roll out of Covid-19 vaccines across the United States and around the world. This is the time for companies such as UPS to shine, and the Atlanta, Georgia-based company is doing just that. UPS is ramping up its operations and working double time to meet unprecedented demand and help all of us get through the global pandemic. These efforts have helped UPS stock reach new highs, up 113% since March at $175.18 a share. Heading into 2021, UPS has momentum on its side. The company saw strong gains in its third quarter earnings. Specifically, the company’s revenue grew by 16% year-over-year to $21.2 billion and its earnings per share were up 10% at $2.28 a share. This beat analyst expectations for EPS of $1.90 a share. While UPS declined to provide forward guidance on its earnings, the company has aggressively expanded its North American operations throughout 2020. 9 Strong-Performing Stocks To Sell Before The End of The Year In Canada, for example, UPS has opened a new $800 million package sorting and delivery hub. The company has also hired more than 5,000 employees amid the pandemic. As such, the company shows no signs of slowing down heading into the New Year. On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in APPL and NVDA. Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 4 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Should Double In 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Stock Market Pauses, Is Microsoft The Next Apple? Five Large Cap Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures: As the stock market rally pauses near highs, Apple stands out, while Microsoft shapes up. Taiwan Semi and Qualcomm are large cap stocks to watch.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • If Apple makes a $75K electric vehicle, here's how it would affect its bottom line

    Speculation on an Apple car continues to run rampant. Goldman Sachs just took a crack at estimating how much money Apple would make if it enters the electric vehicle market.

  • Trump wants bigger stimulus checks, but the House said no. What now?

    The House has ignored his call for $2,000 payments, not $600. What's next?

  • Musk Says It’s ‘Impossible’ to Take Tesla Private, Mulls New IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk said it’s “impossible” to take Tesla Inc. private now even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation.“Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet saying he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more.”Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark measure. The gain is twice the advance of the next best performer on the gauge. The share price jump also created millionaires among its investors, and propelled Musk’s net worth by $132.2 billion to $159.7 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Bloomberg Wealth: The Tesla Investors Who Are Now MillionairesMusk also said Starlink, SpaceX’s budding space-internet business, would likely be a candidate in his group to go public once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable,” echoing similar comments by the company’s president to investors earlier this year.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, President Gwynne Shotwell said at a private investor event in February.A listing would give investors a chance to buy into one of the most promising operations within the closely held company. “Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” she said then.Investors have to this point had limited ways to own a piece of SpaceX, which has become one of the most richly valued venture-backed companies in the U.S. by dominating the commercial rocket industry.In addition to a contract from NASA for a version of its next-generation Starship spacecraft that can land astronauts on the moon in 2024, SpaceX also has an agreement with a Japanese entrepreneur for a private flight around the moon in 2023. And it will be ready to launch its first Starship flight to Mars in 2026, Musk said earlier this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for Christmas. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bitcoin On Jan. 1, 2020 Would Be Worth Now

    Bitcoin and its strong performance has been one of the biggest investing stories of 2020. Investors continue to pour more money into cryptocurrency. Here's how well bitcoin performed in 2020.Bitcoin Performance: Bitcoin has surged in price and hit all-time highs in December.Investors who put $1,000 in bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2020, would have been able to purchase .13966 bitcoin based on a starting price of $7,160.Bitcoin traded at $23,605 on Dec. 23, which would make that .13966 Bitcoin worth $3,296.67. That represents a return of 230% on the original theoretical investment.The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 and is one of the most popular ETFs, is up 15% in 2020.The performance of bitcoin in 2020 has outpaced the broader market and popular large caps like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have year-to-date gains of 80% and 75%, respectively.Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 660% in 2020, beating the performance of bitcoin.Lolli, which rewards consumers with bitcoin for shopping, tweeted that putting a $1,200 stimulus check into bitcoin would be worth $4,146 as of Dec. 22.Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceStock Performance: Many of the stocks associated with bitcoin have surged in 2020, including miners and cryptocurrency trading platforms.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), which offers investors exposure to bitcoin, is up 271% in 2020 and has seen large inflows.MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has made headlines in 2020 for putting its cash into bitcoin and also raising money to buy additional bitcoin. The company has spent over $1.1 billion in 2020 on bitcoin and now owns 70,470 bitcoin.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for January 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for January.

  • China Tells Alibaba It Means Business. What That Means for the Stock.

    Beijing is targeting the e-commerce giant and its co-founder. Regulators are likely to go after other companies too.

  • Nikola: Time to Buy the Dip? Analyst Weighs In

    Things are going from bad to worse for Nikola (NKLA). For a stock that was on fire during the year’s first half, the electric truck maker’s comedown has been brutal. A series of events – allegations of fraud committed by founder Trevor Milton, his subsequent resignation, a severely underwhelming deal with General Motors – have sent investors to the exit gates.Now it looks like even the trash wants nothing to do with Nikola.On Wednesday, the company announced that its plan to design and build BEV garbage refuse trucks for waste collection company Republic Services has collapsed.The company has cited that the cost to build the trucks would be higher than expected and would take too long, after both sides concluded that building the refuse truck using the Nikola Tre as its base would not work.The market, evidently, did not like the latest setback and shares dropped nearly 20% over the past two trading sessions. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner puts the disappointment down to the fact “RSG was Nikola Tre’s only external customer announced so far, and was perceived as providing some external validation of its economics.”However, putting a positive spin on proceedings, the analyst thinks the deal’s severance could work in Nikola’s favor.“The refuse truck would have required large expenditures that were not necessarily transferable to other core business pursuits and the TAM is also relatively small,” the analyst noted.That said, Nikola has other issues to contend with; the analyst feels uneasy about the development of Nikola’s BEV truck, which is anticipated for late 2021. Although the first trucks have been manufactured and are currently in the testing phase, “no customers have been announced yet, and Nikola’s economics with it could be unfavorable for years.”“Overall,” Rosner summed up, “We remain on the sidelines of NKLA, and will be studying closely some of the milestones expected to be announced in 1H21, including a potential hydrogen infrastructure partner.”Accordingly, the analyst rates NKLA shares a Hold, although he might as well have said Buy — because his $26 price target implies ~88% upside from current levels. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)Rosner’s colleagues think Nikola is worth a punt. The average price target is a touch higher than Rosner’s and at $26.67 implies gains of 92.5%. All in all, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown a Few Months Ago. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Morgan Stanley Explains Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • 4 Hot Penny Stocks Trading Under $1 That Need To Be On Your Watchlist

    This article is going to explain what penny stocks are and discuss four penny stocks under $1 to watch as small-cap stocks continue a hot streak this winter.First thing's first, what are penny stocks? In short, these are shares of companies that trade for less than $5. Penny stocks are well-known for their volatility aside from just their cheap price. But whether you're looking at stocks under $1 or ones closer to $5, it's important to keep a few things in mind. First, understand what you're buying and why you're buying it. Just saying you trade penny stocks isn't the goal. You're in the market to make money. So, identifying entry and exit targets are obviously important. What's more, is you should have a basic strategy in mind. Are you looking at day trading penny stocks or do you have a longer-term idea in mind? Also, it's important to account for the swings in price and how fast they're happening. Small-Cap Stocks Continue Their Hot Streak Why would anyone want to buy penny stocks right now? Case in point, small-cap stocks are red hot right now. Check out the benchmark ETF, the Russell 2000 (IWM). While the S&P, Dow, and even the Nasdaq struggle to maintain a bullish trend, the IWM just made fresh, all-time highs on Wednesday. Considering the strength in small-cap stocks - especially stocks under $1 - it's prudent to at least have some trending names on your watch list.When finding penny stocks to buy, make sure you assess each trade independently and plan accordingly. Most wouldn't plan on investing in penny stocks that are rising and falling 50% in seconds. Furthermore, day traders wouldn't normally jump into a stock that is barely fluctuating in price. As a rule of thumb, the lower the price, the higher the volatility. That's simply for the fact that a small move in price equates to a larger percentage change. With this in mind are any of these penny stocks under $1 on your watch list right now?Tonix Pharmaceuticals Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is another one of the penny stocks under $1 gaining steam before the end of the year. This week the company came out with news that it finished the purchase of roughly 44 acres in Montana. This will be the site for its vaccine development and manufacturing facility. This adds to the growing footprint of the company as well. A few months ago, Tonix also bought a 40,000 sq/ft facility in Massachusetts. These two facilities will support the development and production of the company's vaccine candidates. If you're new to TNXP stock's story, the company is currently developing TNX-1800 as a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as TNX-801 for a smallpox/monkeypox vaccine.Specifically, the TNX-1800 has been a center of attention as you could imagine. Many coronavirus vaccine stocks have garnered interest over the last few months. In this case, Tonix is aiming to report efficacy data from animal challenge studies of the vaccine candidate next quarter. Biolase Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) is another one of the lower-priced penny stocks making moves at the end of the year. This week alone the penny stock has climbed from around $0.27 to over $0.31. While this is only a $0.04 move, it equates to a nearly 15% jump in price since Monday. Unlike other biotech's Biolase is mainly focused on products used in oral health. The company's main products are dental laser systems that perform a wide range of procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Last month the company launched Waterlase Endo Academy to foster education and best practices for integrating Waterlase technology in clinical settings. "As endodontists continue to seek out more advanced solutions for challenging cases, the academy will serve as a resource for some of the greatest minds in the field to elevate the dissemination of best practices for the integration of advanced technology like the Waterlase," said Todd Norbe, President and CEO of Biolase.Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has continued climbing this week. Wednesday saw the penny stock further extend its December gains and reach highs of over $0.90. While we've reported on the company for weeks, the bigger move this week comes after Jaguar's latest update. The company signed an agreement for a non-dilutive royalty financing transaction. Jaguar will sell a royalty interest of future royalties of its Mytesi® (crofelemer) and lechlemer for an aggregate purchase price of $6 million.Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, explained that, "The timing of this transaction aligns well with the progress of the recently initiated pivotal Phase 3 trial for CTD, for which patient enrollment is progressing."Also keep in mind that the company held preliminary discussions with Swiss Growth Forum, a sponsor of a European special purpose acquisition company, "Post Pandemic Recovery Equity". There's a potential deal with the SPAC and an operational subsidiary of Jaguar to be established in Europe with an exclusive license to crofelemer and Mytesi for the indications of inflammatory diarrhea and HIV-related diarrhea.Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) has begun skyrocketing this week after a major U.S. patent win. Senseonics was granted a patent titled, "Remotely-powered sensing system with multiple sensing devices." Considering that the company is a medical device company, patent wins come in very handy. Senseonics' implantable glucose monitoring systems are used by diabetes patients. The company's CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted under the skin. This communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. Data are then sent every five minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone. Adding to the reasons to watch Senseonics, earlier this year the company entered a collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company. Heading into the beginning of 2021, there are a few things traders are following. One of these things is the initiation of commercial activities outside of the US with the help of Ascensia. The company also expects a decision on approval of its Eversense product by the FDA in the first half of the year.Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 6 Alternative Energy Stocks To Watch For Q1 2021 As Renewables Heat Up(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Take a deep breath, get ready, the New Year is just around the corner, and while we’re all ready to celebrate – just on principle, because getting out of 2020 is reason enough for joy – let’s also take stock of where we are and where we’re headed.There’s a growing sense of optimism, engendered by the availability of COVID vaccines and the potential they give for a return to normal on Main Streets around the country. Finally, a chance that the lockdown and social distancing regimes truly are going to end, and in the near-term. There is a real chance that, by the end of a 2021, John Q. Public may be getting back on his feet.Combine that with Wall Street’s current ebullience, as stock markets trade at or near their all-time high levels, and we are looking at the prospect of a banner year. A return to grass roots normalcy will be great – but we also have the prospect of an overall rising market. Writing from JPMorgan, chief US equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, “Equities are facing one of the best backdrops in years. Risks relating to global trade tensions, political uncertainty, and the pandemic, will be going away. At the same time, liquidity conditions remain extremely supportive, and there’s an extremely favorable interest-rate environment. That’s a Goldilocks environment for risky assets.”Lakos-Bujas doesn’t shy away from quantifying his optimism. He is predicting as much as 19% gains for the S&P 500, saying that the index will hit 4,000 in the early part of 2021 and reach as high as 4,400 in the later part of the year. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPM’s cadre of stock analysts are pounding the table on three stocks that look especially compelling. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about.Sotera Health (SHC)Sotera Health occupies a unique niche in the healthcare industry, offering, through its subsidiaries, a range of safety-oriented support businesses for healthcare providers. These services include sterilization procedures, lab testing, and advisory services – and their importance is immediately clear. Sotera boasts over 5,800 healthcare provider customers in more than 50 countries around the world.While not a new company – two of its branches have been in business since the 1930s and 40s – Sotera is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past November. The initial offering was considered successful, raising $1.2 billion on a sale of 53.6 million shares. Earlier this month, Sotera announced that it used much of the IPO capital to pay down $1.1 billion in existing debt. This included $341 million in a first lien term loan, plus the $770 million in aggregated principal on an issue of senior secured notes. The move allowed Sotera to increase its revolving credit facility to $347.5 million. That facility is currently undrawn.Among the bulls is JPM analyst Tycho Peterson who rates SHC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a one-year price target of $35. This figure suggests a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)"SHC is uniquely positioned to benefit from healthy end-market growth and favorable pricing dynamics," Peterson noted. "Given a diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy, significant barriers to entry and high regulatory oversight, we project ~9% sales growth, with higher utilization driving continued expansion [and] robust FCF supports ongoing de-leveraging, leaving us positive on both the near- and longer-term outlook.” The Wall Street analyst corps is firmly behind Peterson on this one – in fact, the 7 recent reviews are unanimous Buys, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. SHC is currently trading for $26.75, and its $32.50 average price target implies an upside of 21.5% by the end of 2021. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks)Myovant Sciences (MYOV)Let’s stick with the health care industry, and look at Myovant Sciences. This clinical research biopharma company focuses on major issues of reproductive system disease in both men and women. Specifically, Myovant is working to develop treatments for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer.Myovant’s pipeline currently features Relugolix as a treatment for fibroids and endometriosis. The drug is in Phase 3 trial for the latter, and has had its NDA submitted for the former. Also in the pipeline, and related to reproductive health, is MVT-602, a new drug designed to enhance egg maturation and aid in vitro fertilization.In addition, Myovant has announced this month that Relugolix has been FDA approved – under the brand name Orgovyx – as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The drug is the first, and currently only, Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for the disease. Orgovyx is expected to enter the market in January 2021.Analyst Eric Joseph, in his note on this stock for JPM, describes how he is impressed by Relugolix “based on the clinical and commercial potential of lead asset relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as in men for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer."The analyst added, "In women's health, we believe the totality of phase 3 data to date de-risks the likelihood of relugolix approval in the US for uterine fibroids and endometriosis – commercial opportunities that are underreflected at current levels. Further, we see an attractive commercial setup for relugolix in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer as an oral LHRH alternative with a differentiated CV risk profile.”These comments support Joseph’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on MYOV, and his $30 price target implies a 31% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Myovant comes from 5 reviews, and the breakdown is clearly for the bulls: 4 to 1 in favor Buy versus Hold. The stock’s $22.80 share price and $36.40 average price target give a robust upside potential of ~59%. (See MYOV stock analysis on TipRanks)Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)For the third stock, we’ll change lanes from health care to finance, where Metropolitan Bank Holding operates – through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank – as a full-service bank for business, entrepreneurial, and personal customers in the mid-market segment. The bank’s services include business lending, cash management, deposits, electronic banking, personal checking, and prepaid cards. In a year that has been difficult for most of us, MCB has managed to post steadily increasing revenues and solid earnings. The bank’s top line has increased from $33 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q3. EPS was stronger, at $1.27 per share, up 30% year-over-year. The gains come as the bank gives forward guidance of $153.9 million in total revenues for next year, which – if met – will reflect a 22% gain over 2020.While MCB’s financial performance has shown steady gains, the share appreciation has not followed suit. The stock has only partially recouped losses taken last winter at the height of the corona crisis, and is currently down 26% this year.Watching the New York banking scene from JPM, analyst Steven Alexopoulos notes general difficulties in the commercial real estate loan sector – an important part of MCB’s portfolio – due to the ongoing pandemic issues. In this environment, he sees Metropolitan Bank as the right choice.“We’re not as bearish as most on the outlook for New York real estate. Having witnessed many cycles in NYC, the time to buy has been when the herd is running in the other direction. In past cycles, MCB has been an outperformer on credit metrics in regards to its loan portfolio relative to our coverage group,” Alexopoulos noted.Alexopoulos goes on to explain another key strength in MCB’s loan portfolio: “In a low interest rate environment, MCB stands better positioned than peers to withstand NIM headwinds with 59% of MCB’s loans being fixed rate and 67% of the remaining floating rate loans have floors to protect from lower short-term rates…” To this end, Alexopoulos rates MCB an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $50 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 43% over the next year. (To watch Alexopoulos’ track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and MCB is one of those. Alexopoulos' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MCB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The pandemic has thrown this treasured piece of financial wisdom out the window

    This unpredictable year has thrown a lot of conventional financial wisdom out the window. Prior to the pandemic, many Americans were already in a precarious financial position; a 2018 Federal Reserve Board Economic Well-Being report found that four in 10 Americans couldn’t cover a $400 emergency expense, and a CNN report that same year found that one in four Americans had no emergency fund whatsoever. COVID-19 containment measures and the pandemic’s disruptions of the travel, hospitality and restaurant industries, to name a few, have seen hundreds of thousands of small businesses close nationwide, with millions of Americans losing their jobs.

  • Does Stimulus Package Make Carnival Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Ah, "Carnival." The name conjures smiles. And some cruise lines are about to resume trips. So is this a good time or bad time to invest in Carnival?

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Now As 737 Max Heads For U.S. Return?

    Is Boeing stock a good buy now as the 737 Max grounding is lifted? Look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and stock chart.

  • ARK ETFs Are More Popular Than Ever. What It Means for Investors.

    Two ARK funds received enormous inflows Wednesday, outpaced only by the much larger SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

  • By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100

    Two days before Christmas 2020 — when many investors and traders were looking to just relax and prep for the holidays — fleet electrification company XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) took Wall Street by storm, with XL stock soaring as much as 80% in a single day on the back of a confluence of good news. Source: nrqemi / Shutterstock.com No one saw this big rally in XL stock coming. Well, almost no one. In InvestorPlace’s financial newsletter The Daily 10X Stock Report — which is aimed at delivering to your inbox, every single day, a stock pick that could rise by at least 10X — I alerted subscribers on Dec. 18 that XL stock was an explosive play on the electric vehicle revolution with enormous long-term upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips At the time, the XL stock price was $15. The XL stock price today stands north of $30 — meaning XL stock has doubled for Daily 10X subs in less than a week. In other words, no one saw this massive rally in XL stock coming except for The Daily 10X subscribers … and in seeing the big rally come before anyone else, those subs have made 100% their money in four trading days. Believe it or not, being alerted to huge winners before they stage breakout rallies has become par for the course at The Daily 10X. Those subscribers were also told about Nio (NYSE:NIO), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), MindMed (OTCMKTS:MMEDF), FuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO), QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), and many, many others before those stocks staged huge breakout rallies, and have scored 100%-plus gains in all those names, too (to read more about the newsletter, click here). But back to XL stock, I think this big December breakout could actually be just the beginning of a much bigger, longer uptrend wherein shares soar above $100. Sign Up for Luke’s Free Hypergrowth Investing Newsletter Here’s how that could happen. The Electric Vehicle Revolution’s ‘Gap’ The world’s passenger and commercial fleets are being electrified. That much is certain. Thanks to falling costs, shifting laws, and improving technology, electric cars, busses, vans and trucks will increasingly become the global norm. But ubiquity for electric vehicles is a long way off. Most cars on the road today (about 97%) are powered by fossil fuels. By extension, nearly all of the automotive manufacturing capacity in the world is wired to create gas and diesel vehicles. Producing enough EVs to displace the tens of millions of gas and diesel cars, busses, vans and trucks on the road today will require a “re-jigging” of the world’s automotive manufacturing network – something that will inevitably take years, even decades, to fully complete. But we need to reduce carbon emissions now. And so “The Gap” emerges in the EV Revolution. Today, there exists a big gap in the automotive market between robust demand and need for cleaner energy vehicles, and limited supply to meet that demand. Someone has to fill that gap. That someone is going to be XL Fleet — which, of course, is great news for XL stock. XL’s Plug-and-Play Solution to Decarbonize Fleets The aforementioned EV Revolution Gap exists for one big reason – making electric cars is fundamentally different than making diesel and gas cars. So, if an auto maker like Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM) wants to make a new fleet of EVs, they can’t just tweak their existing manufacturing plants. They have to make some drastic changes, the sum of which will require a lot of time and money. But what if no drastic changes were needed? What if Ford and General Motors could simply make one small tweak to their manufacturing plants, and… voila, produce eco-friendly vehicles? Surely, that would fix the EV Revolution Gap, no? It would – and that’s exactly the dream that XL Fleet is trying to make a reality. Xl Fleet has created a proprietary line of eco-friendly powertrains designed for medium-duty commercial vehicles that are simply plug-and-play solutions for auto makers to immediately and cost-effectively decarbonize their fleets. The idea is simple. Let’s say Ford wants to make an eco-friendly version of its Transit Van. The company could create an entirely new manufacturing plant for the new van, which would take several quarters and millions of dollars. Or, Ford could keep its old plant, and simply swap in an XL powertrain to improve the fuel efficiency and carbon emissions profile of the van. Very little extra cost. Very little assembly line adjustment. And almost no added time. In other words, XL Fleet has created a series of powertrain solutions which can be used immediately — and without much extra cost — by fleet operators to reduce carbon emissions. XL Fleet fills “The Gap” in the EV revolution, and that has huge long-term implications for XL stock. Hybrid First, Electric Second To be sure, XL Fleet’s powertrains are not fully electric. They are hybrid. That’s why they work as a plug-and-play solution in current auto manufacturing plants. But hybrid is better than nothing – and given that EV production capacity is still decades away from being fully capable of supplying the entire auto market, XL Fleet’s hybrid powertrains are a huge step in the right direction, and a highly attractive, scalable solution for fleet operators today. That’s why XL Fleet has amassed an unrivaled blue-chip customer base over the past few years, the likes of which includes FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These major corporations see XL powertrains as an optimal way to cheapen and accelerate their path towards being reducing emissions. Thereafter, XL Fleet will create a path for them to go fully electric. That’s because XL Fleet is developing a fully electric version of its plug-and-play XL powertrain. That fully electric powertrain could very well turn into the foundational technology upon which a big chunk of tomorrow’s electric fleets are built. If that does happen — and the odds are in XL Fleet’s favor — then XL stock will soar to $80 in the long run (at least). XL Stock to $80? According to Bloomberg NEF – one of the most qualified clean energy research firms in the world that always seems to spot-on about the EV revolution – less than 10% of medium-duty commercial vehicle sales in 2030 will be electric. That means 90% won’t be electric, equating to over 1.5 million medium-duty trucks, the vast majority of whom will be looking for alternative decarbonization routes. The fastest option? The most cost-effective option? The most proven option? The best option? XL powertrains. Even if XL Fleets nabs just 10% of this market, that implies over 150,000 powertrain deliveries in 2030, which my numbers say could flow into nearly $4 billion in revenues and $550 million in net profits. A 20X multiple on that implies a potential future valuation of $11 billion. Based on the current fully diluted share count, that implies a long-term price target for XL stock of roughly $80. Could the XL Stock Price Hit $100? Importantly, my $80 long-term price target on XL stock doesn’t include any penetration into the heavy-duty market, for which XL Fleet is designing a new eco-friendly powertrain platform that is expected to launch soon. Nor does it include XL Fleet’s fully electric powertrain concept, which is also expected to come-to-market soon. Both of those new products represent significant addressable market expansions – and could end up being game changers in their own right. They could easily add another few billion dollars in revenue (at least) and few hundred million dollars in profits (again, at least). If profits do run to $1 billion by 2030, then this is a potential $20-plus billion company in the making (using a 20X multiple). That equates to a future XL stock price of $140. Bottom Line on XL Stock By filling “The Gap” in the EV Revolution, XL Fleet could one day turn into an enormous company at the epicenter of fleet electrification — and XL stock could turn into your next big winner. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100 appeared first on InvestorPlace.