In this article, we will take a look at the best spinal cord injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on the spinal cord injury statistics, you can go directly to the Best Spinal Cord Injury Lawyers in Each of 5 Biggest Cities in the US.

Spinal cord injuries (SCIs) can be devastating and require immediate, specialized care. According to a report by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC), around 18,000 new spinal cord injuries occur in the United States each year. Given the population of the country today, that is about 54 cases per a million people. Moreover, about 294,000 individuals are living with spinal cord injuries in the United States today. The report reveals that tragic incidents arise most frequently from car accidents (38%), with falls being the second-most common cause (30%). Violence accounts for 14% of occurrences, while sports and recreational activities contribute to 9% of cases. Medical errors, though less frequent, at 5%, also add to the number of spinal cord injury cases. The severe consequences of these injuries, along with their lasting effects on individuals' lives, result in a strain on survivors and their loved ones.

The immediate medical costs of these injuries can be significant. The first year following a high tetraplegic injury can cause a patient to incur expenses exceeding $1 million, while paraplegia expenses can average over $500,000. These initial costs include the necessary medical expenses like spinal surgery, trauma care, rehabilitation, and ongoing treatment with medication and medical equipment. However, the financial costs don’t end with medical bills. Travel and airfare for those seeking specialized treatment in distant cities and their loved ones can easily add thousands to the initial burden. Long-term care needs, including in-home assistance and assistive technology, contribute significantly to ongoing expenses, with annual costs for high tetraplegia reaching nearly $200,000 even after the first year. You can also check out the 15 Most Expensive Medical Treatments/Procedures in the US here. Some of the notable companies operating in the spinal cord trauma treatment market include Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

The Economic Toll of Spinal Cord Injuries

Lost wages and earning potential further increase the challenges faced by victims. With only 11.7% of SCI survivors employed one year after their injury and 35.2% after 20 years, the potential loss can reach millions of dollars across a lifetime, depending on factors like age and earning capacity. The long-term medical needs, lost earning potential, and emotional trauma associated with SCIs necessitate legal representation by professionals with expertise in this specific area. These specialized professionals understand the unique legal challenges presented by SCIs, including determining liability, calculating damages, and negotiating with insurance companies. Although the average spinal cord injury settlement in the US is between $100,000 and $500,000, the exact compensation depends on different factors. Some of the factors influencing spinal cord injury compensation are treatment cost, severity of the injury, and the jurisdiction where the claim is filed. While not capable of fully erasing the suffering of victims, compensation for spinal cord injuries can help in covering past and future medical expenses, lost wages, and caregiving expenses. A good spinal cord injury attorney can increase the odds of getting compensated for all the damages. With this context in mind, let’s begin our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in the US.

Best Spinal Cord Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US, we utilized Google reviews and ratings. First, we identified the 30 largest US cities in terms of population, relying on the latest census data from the US Census Bureau. Next, we selected law firms or lawyers in these cities with the highest ratings and reviews on Google, reflecting the satisfaction of a significant number of clients. All the spinal cord injury lawyers shortlisted have a minimum average rating of 4.8 out of 5 or higher. Additionally, with the exception of one, each lawyer/firm has received a minimum of 250 reviews. The best spinal cord injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US have been ranked in ascending order of the number of Google reviews.

Best Spinal Cord Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. (San Francisco, CA)

Number of Reviews: 104

Average Rating: 4.9

The firm’s lawyers hold expertise in personal injury with a particular focus on spinal cord injuries. They have represented clients in cases involving car accidents, motorcycle accidents, dog bites, spinal cord accidents, and more. The firm has successfully resolved more than 5000 cases and has recovered more than $300,000,000 for their clients.

29. Crosley Law (San Antonio, TX)

Number of Reviews: 259

Average Rating: 5.0

Voted as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022 by Texas Lawyer magazine, Crosley Law has trial lawyers to deal with spinal cord injury cases. They handle cases pertaining to automobile accidents, serious injuries, and wrongful death.

28. FVF Law (Austin, TX)

Number of Reviews: 268

Average Rating: 5.0

The spinal cord injury lawyers at FVF Law hold a combined experience of 7 decades. The firm has received several 5-star reviews on Google, Yelp, and AVVO. Plus, it has extensive experience in handling spinal cord cases in addition to various other personal injury cases.

27. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers (El Paso, TX)

Number of Reviews: 271

Average Rating: 4.9

The lawyers at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman are experienced in handling spinal cord injury cases and getting the needed financial compensation for their clients. They have a successful track record of representing clients in Texas as well as New Mexico.

26. Solution Now (San Jose, CA)

Number of Reviews: 283

Average Rating: 5.0

The firm has attorneys with experience and passion to serve victims of personal injuries in and around San Jose. They deal with cases related to spinal cord injuries, car accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle and truck accidents, and even wrongful death.

25. Hirsch & Lyon Accident Law (Phoenix, AZ)

Number of Reviews: 287

Average Rating: 4.9

Having represented thousands of personal injury victims in Phoenix and surrounding areas, Hirsch & Lyon are experienced in cases of accidents and injuries. They possess more than 60 years of experience and have won different awards from prestigious organizations.

24. Alders and Lewellyn, PLLC (Memphis, TN)

Number of Reviews: 290

Average Rating: 5.0

Alders and Lewellyn, PLLC helps clients get the financial compensation required to meet the costs associated with spinal cord injuries and other related traumas. The attorneys at the firm have won settlements reaching 7 figures in some cases.

23. Morgan & Morgan Law Firm (Portland, OR)

Number of Reviews: 306

Average Rating: 4.8

As one of the leading personal injury law firms in Portland and other cities in the United States, Morgan & Morgan has been serving clients for more than three decades. They have resolved several cases and recovered billions of dollars in compensation for personal injuries, including spinal injuries.

22. Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers (Indianapolis, IN)

Number of Reviews: 307

Average Rating: 5.0

Ward & Ward has around nine decades of experience in handling cases of personal injury, including spinal cord injury. Due to their expertise and skills in handling such cases, these Indianapolis personal injury lawyers have won different awards and received positive reviews from clients.

21. Zehl & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers (Houston, TX)

Number of Reviews: 339

Average Rating: 5.0

Zehl & Associates Injury & Accident lawyers are known for consistently getting the largest settlements and verdicts for their clients. To date, they have won billions for their clients throughout Texas. They have plenty of experience in spinal cord injury, accidents, and other similar cases.

20. Kwartler Manus, LLC (Philadelphia, PA)

Number of Reviews: 349

Average Rating: 4.8

Having a team of trial veterans, Kwartler Manus is dedicated to getting their clients fair compensation for their injuries. Their areas of expertise include personal injury and mass tort cases.

19. Eisenberg Law Group PC (Los Angeles, CA)

Number of Reviews: 406

Average Rating: 5.0

This law firm specializes in obtaining large verdicts and settlements for their clients. Types of cases they handle include catastrophic injuries, accidents, product liability, dog bites, and more. They have received awards for their services and have been featured in different media outlets.

18. Kraft & Associates, Attorneys at Law, P.C. (Dallas, TX)

Number of Reviews: 409

Average Rating: 4.9

Kraft & Associates, Attorneys at Law, P.C., provides its services in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Their practice areas include personal injury, including spinal cord injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and more.

17. Davis Law Group (Seattle, WA)

Number of Reviews: 417

Average Rating: 4.9

Having represented spinal cord injury victims since 1994, Davis Law Group is equipped to seek fair compensation caused by others’ negligence. This law firm has a history of achieving successful outcomes in personal injury cases and has plenty of testimonials from satisfied clients. The firm is at the seventeenth position on our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

16. Law Office of Stanley A. Davis (Nashville, TN)

Number of Reviews: 435

Average Rating: 5.0

This Nashville spinal cord injury lawyer has experience in providing comprehensive care for victims and their families. Moreover, Stanley Davis is a Certified Trial Specialist and a member of numerous prestigious legal bodies.

15. David Alan Wolf, Personal Injury Attorney (Jacksonville, FL)

Number of Reviews: 456

Average Rating: 5.0

David Wolf has been dedicated to representing injury victims and their families for more than three decades. He has handled personal injury cases such as spinal cord injury lawsuits in Florida and also co-counseled with lawyers in other states. He has earned the highest Average Rating as an injury attorney on different platforms such as AVVO and Justia.

14. Cunningham & Mears (Oklahoma City, OK)

Number of Reviews: 457

Average Rating: 4.9

Cunningham & Mears is among the top Oklahoma City personal injury attorneys. They deal in spinal cord injury lawsuits and a host of other cases related to accidents and injuries. The firm is at the fourteenth position on our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in the US.

13. GB Law (Columbus, OH)

Number of Reviews: 465

Average Rating: 4.9

As a reputable Columbus personal injury firm, GB Law has represented thousands of clients and obtained over $200 billion in compensation for them. GB Law has more than 40 years of experience in personal injury cases, including those related to spinal cord injuries. The firm’s reputation has enabled it to take on the most high-profile cases in Ohio.

12. Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP (Washington, DC)

Number of Reviews: 515

Average Rating: 4.8

With 40 different attorneys, this firm provides legal expertise in different areas, extending beyond personal injury. The firm has a proven track record of positive results for clients with many 7-figure settlements.

11. Berenson Injury Law Firm (Fort Worth, TX)

Number of Reviews: 533

Average Rating: 5.0

With 40 years of experience and millions recovered, Berenson Injury Law Firm is a trusted name in Fort Worth. The firm is at the eleventh position on our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

10. The Fang Law Firm (Denver, CO)

Number of Reviews: 534

Average Rating: 5.0

The Fang Law Firm boasts a success rate of 98%. The attorneys at the firm have handled more than 10,000 personal injury cases to date. The Fang Law firm’s attorneys provide personal consultation to each client to help them receive fair compensation.

9. Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers (Charlotte, NC)

Number of Reviews: 555

Average Rating: 5.0

Since 2005, Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers have represented thousands of clients in Charlotte. Their economical fees and successful track record have earned them various rewards and a stellar reputation in the state throughout the years.

8. Kaufman & Stigger, PLLC (Louisville, KY)

Number of Reviews: 579

Average Rating: 4.9

Kaufman & Stigger hold decades of experience in handling personal injury cases, including those related to spinal cord injuries. Their attorneys are top-rated and have won different awards for their exceptional service. Kaufman & Stigger has secured the eighth position on our list of the best spinal cord injury lawyers in the US.

7. Mike Morse Injury Law Firm (Detroit, MI)

Number of Reviews: 580

Average Rating: 5.0

Mike Morse Law Firm specializes in personal injury law in Michigan, with a focus on spinal cord injury cases. The firm has an impressive track record, having successfully secured compensation totaling $1.5 billion for its clients.

6. Gina Corena & Associates (Las Vegas, NV)

Number of Reviews: 591

Average Rating: 5.0

Gina Corena takes pride in having successfully acquired millions in settlements for her clients of personal injury, including spinal cord injury.

