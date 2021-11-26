The best deals on microSD cards, SSDs and other storage gadgets for Black Friday

Your friends and family may not have microSD cards and portable hard drives on their wish lists, but they are some of the most useful gadgets you can give someone. With so much of our lives stored on our devices, anyone could use a little more digital space for photos, documents, games and more. Black Friday has brought a ton of sales on storage devices, knocking hundreds off some of the most expensive models and bringing even the most budget-friendly accessories down to dirt-cheap prices. We gathered the best deals we could find here so you don't have to go searching for them.

Crucial MX500

One of our favorite SSDs, the Crucial MX500, is on sale for $85, or just a few dollars more than its record-low price. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

Samsung EVO Select microSD

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 128GB is down to $16, or 20 percent off its normal price. This is the latest model and while you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and you're getting a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select microSD (128GB) at Amazon - $16

Patriot Viper VP4300

Patriot Viper VP4300

Patriot's Viper VP4300 internal SSD in 2TB is 14 percent off right now, knocking it down to $370. This is our favorite SSD for the PS5 thanks to its sequential read speeds of 7,400MB/s and preinstalled heatsink.

Buy Patriot Viper VP4300 (2TB) at Amazon - $370

Samsung T7 & T7 Touch

Samsung T7 Touch SSD in black and silver against a white background.

The Samsung T7 SSD in 1TB is down to a record low of $110, which is 35 percent off and the best price we've seen. You can also get the 1TB T7 Touch with a built-in fingerprint reader for 21 percent off, or $150. It has reads speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, plus it has a shock-resistant unibody and support for Dynamic Thermal Guard to control heat levels.

Buy Samsung T7 (1TB) at Amazon - $110 Buy Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $150

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung's 980 Pro is one of the best internal SSDs you can get right now and it's on sale for $170. It has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and it'll work with the PS5 as long as you have a heatsink attached.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro SSD at Amazon - $170

SanDisk Extreme SSD

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD

SanDisk’s tough and tiny Extreme portable SSD in 1TB is half off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $120. This model remains a bit more expensive than others, but you’re paying for added physical protections. Not only is it small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but it’s also IP55 water- and dust-resistant and it can withstand drops from up to two meters. It also has password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

Buy SanDisk Extreme (1TB) SSD at Amazon - $120

PNY XLR8 CS3040

PNY XLR8 CS3040

PNY's XLR8 CS3040 SSD in 1TB is 31 percent off, bringing it down to a record low of $125. It has sequential read speeds up to 5,600MB/s, and while it's compatible with the PS5, you will need to add your own cooling solution.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon - $125

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

Sabrent Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus internal SSD has dropped to $160. In addition to already being more affordable than many competitors, it provides read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,300 MB/s when connected to a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

Buy Rocket 4 Plus at Amazon - $160

Crucial P5

Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD in 1TB is on sale for $145 right now, or 19 percent off its regular rate. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users.

Buy Crucial P5 (1TB) at Amazon - $145

Crucial X6

Crucial X6 portable SSD

The Crucial X6 portable drive in 1TB is on sale for $80, or 38 percent off its normal price. We like it for its fast 540 MB/s read speeds, durable design that's shock, drop, vibration and temperature resistant and its compatibility with a wide range of devices — including the PS5.

Buy Crucial X6 (1TB) at Amazon - $80

Lexar Professional SD

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC card

Lexar's Professional SD cards are on sale for $60 for a 64GB card and $100 for a 128GB card. These are good options for photographers and videographers and most capacities have been discounted right now, so you should be able to find precisely the right model you need.

Buy Professional 2000x (64GB) at Amazon - $100 Buy Professional 2000x (128GB) at Amazon - $100

