Cyber Monday brings steep discounts on SSDs and microSD cards

Engadget
·5 min read

Black Friday has come and gone but Cyber Monday has brought some new deals on storage gadgets that are worth considering if you need more digital space. These devices also make good gifts if you’re still struggling to find something for a friend or family member who’s hard to shop for. Sure, most people may not put a portable SSD on the top of their wish list, but nevertheless, they’re handy devices that can make the experience of using a PC or laptop (or even a smartphone) much smoother. While there are a few Black Friday storage deals that are still available, Cyber Monday has brought a number of one-day sales on both internal and external storage solutions that are worth checking out. Check out the list below for the best Cyber Monday deals on microSD cards, SSDs and others.

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB) - $95

Crucial NAND SATA SSD
Crucial NAND SATA SSD

One of our favorite SSDs has fallen close to its all-time-low price — the 1TB Crucial MX500 is on sale for $95, which is only a couple of dollars more than its record low. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $95

Sabrent Rocket Nano (1TB) - $120

Sabrent Rocket Nano
Sabrent Rocket Nano

Sabrent’s Rocket Nano portable SSD in 1TB is down to $120, which is a record low for that capacity. We like it’s compact, aluminum-alloy design that makes it smaller than a credit card and its USB 3.2 interface that allows for speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. It also comes with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables so you can use it with just about any machine.

Buy Rocket Nano (1TB) at Amazon - $120

Sabrent Rocket Gen4 SSD (1TB) - $150

Sabrent Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD
Sabrent Rocket Gen4 PCIe SSD

The excellent Sabrent Rocket Gen4 internal SSD returns to a record low of $150 for Cyber Monday. It’s a great bang-for-your-buck SSD even at its normal price, but it’s even better now that you can get it on sale. In addition to a standard M.2 2280 form factor, the Rocket SSD should reach read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 4,400 MB/s when paired with a Gen4 motherboard.

Buy Sabrent Rocket Gen4 (1TB) at Amazon - $150

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) - $170

Samsung T7 Touch
Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $170 for the 1TB model, which is $60 off its normal price. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

Buy T7 Touch SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $160 Buy T7 Touch SSD (1TB) at Samsung - $160

Crucial X8 portable SSD (1TB) - $130

Crucial X8 portable SSD
Crucial X8 portable SSD

Crucial’s X8 portable SSD is down to an all-time low of $130 for a 1TB model. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and it works with almost any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector. We also like its aluminum unibody that’s designed to be drop-, shock- and vibration-proof.

Buy Crucial X8 (1TB) at Amazon - $130

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $25

Samsung Select EVO microSD card
Samsung Select EVO microSD card

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25, which is $3 cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day last month. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (128GB) - $20

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch
SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch

This is a record low price for SanDisk’s officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD card. Do you need an officially licensed card? No — in fact, the Samsung EVO card listed above should also work just fine with Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. But some will inevitably prefer to have a card with that little mushroom logo on it, and if you or someone you love is that person, this deal should do the trick.

Buy SanDisk Nintendo Switch card at Amazon - $20

SanDisk iXpand flash drive (128GB) - $40

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go

If you need to offload some photos from your iPhone but also keep them fairly accessible, SanDisk’s iXpand flash drive is a good way to do so. This handy drive in the 128GB capacity is on sale for $40 right now, which is $20 off its normal price. It fits into the Lightning port on your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to transfer photos, videos, documents and other digital stuff over to it quickly and easily. On the flip side, it has a USB-A connector so you can then move that information to your computer whenever you need to. If you like the portability of a flash drive like that but need a USB-C port instead, SanDisk’s Ultra Dual Drive in 256GB is discounted to $33 right now.

Buy iXpand flash drive (128GB) at Amazon - $40 Buy iXpand flash drive (128GB) at Best Buy - $40 Buy Ultra Dual Drive (256GB) at Amazon - $33

SanDisk Extreme portable SSD (500GB) - $90

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD
SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD

SanDisk’s tough and tiny Extreme portable SSD is down to $90 for the 500GB model, which is $60 off its normal price. While it’s possible to pay a bit less for the same storage capacity with other brands, you’re paying for the added protection that this drive has. Not only is it small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but it’s also IP55 water- and dust-resistant and it can withstand drops from up to two meters. It also has password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. The newer PRO model, which can reach speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, is also discounted to $200 for a 1TB model.

Buy Extreme portable SSD at Amazon - $90 Buy Extreme PRO portable SSD at Amazon - $200

Crucial P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) - $120

Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD
Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) has dropped to a record low of $120. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users. If you’re looking for a storage solution that can handle hardcore gaming, intense creative work and the like, this internal SSD fits the bill.

Buy Crucial P5 (1TB) at Amazon - $120

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • Gold Prices Tumble; Traders Liquidate their Gold Holdings

    Gold bulls remain under intense pressure at the first trading session of the week in London.

  • GM will not take a stake in Nikola

    Nikola and GM revise the terms of their previous headline-grabbing deal.

  • I’m 60, my spouse is 45 — can I retire if our expenses are $12,000 a month?

    I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Following the wild ride that was 2020, where does the market go from here? Major strides have been made in the COVID-19 vaccine race, yet the near-term picture remains unclear, blurred by the virus’ resurgence and the stimulus stalemate on Capitol Hill.In times like these, the investing greats can serve as a source of inspiration, namely billionaire Israel “Izzy” Englander.Who exactly is Englander? The legend, who started trading stocks when he was in high school, began his career interning at investment firm Oppenheimer, later going on to purchase a seat on the American Stock Exchange, where he would serve as a floor broker, trader and specialist.In 1989, along with Ronald Shear, Englander founded hedge fund Millennium Management. As evidence of his stellar track record, the guru took the $35 million the fund was started with and turned it into over $40 billion in assets under management. With his personal net worth clocking in at $7.2 billion, it’s no wonder Wall Street pays attention when Englander makes a move.Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Millenium’s most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the third quarter. Locking in on two tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that both names score a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. What’s more, the analyst community sees massive upside potential in store for each.G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)Bringing a deep understanding of the biology of cancer and extensive drug discovery experience to the table, G1 Therapeutics works to develop therapies that could potentially improve the lives of patients battling the deadly disease. Ahead of a key regulatory decision, the Street is pounding the table on this name.During the third quarter, Englander and Millennium picked up a new stake in GTHX. Pulling the trigger on 555,937 shares, the value of the holding comes in at $6,421,000.Turning to the analyst community, Needham’s Chad Messer tells clients that he has high hopes ahead of the February 15 PDUFA date for trilaciclib, its therapy designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. The therapy’s NDA was accepted in August for Priority Review based on results from three randomized clinical studies in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with the FDA indicating that it doesn’t plan on holding an advisory committee (AdComm) meeting.As trilaciclib is the first CDK4/6 inhibitor to be used to treat chemo-induced bone marrow toxicity, Messer argues that the lack of an AdComm is “meaningful.” Expounding on this, he stated, “We believe this reflects the agency's appreciation of the unmet need, comfort with the safety profile of the CDK4/6 class, and efficacy profile of trilaciclib.”GTHX will also focus on the inclusion of trilaciclib into NCCN guidelines. It should also be noted that a Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating the candidate in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is set to kick off by year end.Adding to the good news, GTHX and its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, are preparing for the commercial launch of trilaciclib, with the companies covering approximately 2,500 treating oncologists and providing educational materials regarding the use of trilaciclib ahead of treatment and the benefits of multi-lineage preservation.If that wasn’t enough, the rintodestrant (its selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer) plus palbociclib combination study was able to wrap up enrollment earlier than expected, reflecting “the appeal of an all-oral treatment regimen during a global pandemic,” in Messer’s opinion. With a data readout slated for Q2 2021, the analyst believes a “positive readout could prove to be a significant value driver.”In line with his optimistic approach, Messer reiterated a Buy rating and $74 price target, indicating 417% upside potential. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 3 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: GTHX is a Strong Buy. Given the $59 average price target, shares could rise 312% in the next year. (See GTHX stock analysis on TipRanks)Epizyme (EPZM)Also fighting the good fight against cancer, as well as against other serious diseases, Epizyme wants to find new treatments through novel epigenetic medicines. Even though the company faces headwinds with regard to its recent product launch, several members of the Street believe big things are in store.Millenium purchased 461,258 shares during the third quarter, with the buy reflecting a new position for the hedge fund. As for the value of the holding, it lands at $5,503,000.Writing for Wedbush, 5-star analyst David Nierengarten points out that the pandemic has limited oncologist visits, and therefore, Tazverik (the company's follicular lymphoma treatment) sales were lower than he expected. He points out that “the pandemic shifts the launch curve to an ‘incidence model’ rather than a prevalence model, as there is a limited patient pool to draw from if they are delaying office visits,” with patients waiting to seek treatment until they experience symptoms of progression.Additionally, although the launch is virtual and physician awareness is high, physicians are opposed to prescribing a new medication without examining the patient in person. That being said, Nierengarten remains optimistic about the therapy.“Despite these headwinds, Tazverik came close to meeting our estimates, and it is gaining market share, including seeing initial sales in second line. We expect more meaningful second line sales to begin in 2021, and have more gradually incorporated them into our launch curve,” the analyst explained.When it comes to the time on therapy, Nierengarten argues it’s too early to come to any conclusions. However, he highlights the fact that durability of response was relatively long and patients were treated past progression in the registration study. “Furthermore, the headwind against switching therapies turns into a tailwind of Tazverik maintenance once a patient is on therapy. This will likely contribute more meaningfully to 2H21 revenues and potential revenue outperformance,” he added.Summing it all up, Nierengarten commented, “At current levels, we believe investors are too negative on Tazverik’s potential and patience should be rewarded.”Based on all of the above, Nierengarten sides with the bulls, reiterating an Outperform rating and $27 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPZM’s ability to climb 122% higher in the next year. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Most other analysts echo Nierengarten’s sentiment. 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $23.25, the upside potential comes in at 91%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

    The year is coming to an end, and bullish news is mounting for the energy industry, presenting an array of juicy deals to watch this holiday season

  • There are many reasons to donate to charity this Giving Tuesday — but here’s a little added tax incentive

    The so-called “universal charitable deduction” allows non-itemizers to claim a tax break of up to $300 when they file their taxes in 2021. Charitable donations are tax deductible, but taxpayers can only claim the deduction on their federal income taxes if they’re itemize the expenses that are eligible for deductions. Along with charitable donations, these expenses include medical expenses, mortgage interest and state and local taxes (up to $10,000).

  • Biden’s plans will help those ‘fearful of outliving their retirement savings’

    President-elect Joe Biden wants to help Americans save for their golden years by expanding access to retirement savings plans, strengthening Social Security, and making health care more affordable.

  • Celebrities use mortgages to build wealth — and you can, too

    A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.

  • Salesforce Deal for Slack Expected to Be Announced Tuesday: Report

    Shares of work messaging service Slack Technologies jumped Monday morning following a report that a deal to acquire the company by Salesforce could be announced as soon as Tuesday after the market close. The deal is expected to be half cash and half stock, CNBC reported, and will price Slack at a premium to its current price. Salesforce shares were declining 3.7% to $238.90 on Monday morning.

  • Nikola's stock tumbles after new supply deal with General Motors doesn't include equity stake

    Shares of Nikola Corp. sank 15.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the battery- and hydrogen-electric vehicle maker said it signed an new supply agreement with General Motors Co. , which doesn't include the previously announced GM equity stake. Nikola said the new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) "supercedes and replaces" the deal announced on Sept. 8. At that time, Nikola disclosed a subscription agreement in which it will issue and sell 47.7 million shares of its common stock to GM valued at $2.0 billion. Under terms of the MOU, Nikola and GM will integrate GM's Hydrotec fuel-cell technology into Nikola's zero-emission Class 7 and Class 8 semi-trucks, and the companies will "discuss" the potential for using GM's Ultium battery system Nikola's Class 7 and Class 8 trucks. Nikola said it continues to expect to begin testing prototypes of its fuel-cell powered trucks by the end of 2021. Nikola's stock has dropped 32.5% over the past three months through Friday but was still up 170.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.6% this year.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • A Giant Fund Sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    South Korea’s sovereign-wealth fund sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It also more than doubled a position in GM stock, a move that is paying off so far in the fourth quarter.

  • The Rules on RMDs for Inherited IRA Beneficiaries

    You can inherit an IRA tax-free, but you could be hit with a 50% penalty if you don't follow the rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Apple Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital on Sales Forecast

    Loop analyst Ananda Baruah upgraded Apple, seeing 'upside to Mac, iPad, and likely AirPod, Watch, and Services sales' well into calendar 2021.

  • Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put $100 Billion Into Play: WSJ

    Wall Street is bracing for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) arrival to the S&P 500 Index on Dec. 18.What Happened: The addition of the California-based automaker is expected to create challenges because of the company's size, $555 billion, and volatility. Tesla's share price jumped 40% right after the S&P 500 announcement on Nov. 16, and the addition comes at a time of pandemic-related volatility, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tesla is the biggest company to ever join the index, and it'll be the sixth largest by market capitalization. Elon Musk's company might put $100 billion "in motion" when added, as funds try to sell other companies' stock to buy Tesla's, according to WSJ.To help ease the potential trading chaos, some Wall Street managers recommend splitting the addition "over two trading days," something that has never happened before, WSJ notes.Ben Inker, who manages asset allocation at investment manager GMO believes any unpreparedness might have consequences. "The people who will pay the price if S&P screws up are the investors in passive S&P," he says.Why It Matters: Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 also happens the same day the so-called "quadruple witching" takes place. Every last Friday of the quarter marks the day when futures and options expire at the same time, which increases the volume.This, investors say, might help with the liquidity that day but may also increase market volatility. Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.17% lower at $584.77 in the after-hours markets on Friday.Photo courtesy of UnsplashSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Guggenheim Fund Mulls Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust * Bloomberg Releases Its 2020 List Of Wealthiest Families In Asia(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Eyes Coronavirus Vaccine News; Why Apple, Nio, Zoom Video Are Key

    The stock market is looking robust, but also showing some signs of excessive bullishness. Moderna will seek FDA OK for its coronavirus vaccine. Apple leads four key names to watch.

  • Nikola shares drop as GM pulls plug on investment deal

    GM is backing away from an agreement to take a stake in electric automaker Nikola Corp, marking the collapse of a deal that has been problematic since it was announced just two months ago. Shares of Nikola plummeted more than 20% in pre-market trading Monday morning. GM has instead signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to supply Nikola with its Hydrotec fuel cell system.

  • Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December

    The advancements with COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Inc. (NASDAQ: AZN), along with a resurgence of stock market indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, hints at a relatively stable outlook for the next year compared to 2020.Top Wall Street analysts, based on TipRanks ratings, see these four stocks as winning plays as markets brace for the last month of what has been a turbulent year, as first reported by CNBC.Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY): Last Week, Northland Capital analyst Micheal Grondahl recommended the Atlanta-headquartered payment processing company as a Buy with a price target of $28, a 16.67% upside potential at the time.CNBC cited Grondahl's comments that the company's continued expansion into new key verticals could play an integral role in driving strong financial results -- the auto loan business for used cars as well as the mortgages and refinancing segment backed by the recently-acquired subsidiary Ventanex, for instance.According to TipRanks statistics, Grondahl's calls on Repay have returned profits eight out of 12 times.After a 0.44% dip during Friday's trading hours, RPAY sank 9.17% in the extended trading hours at $21.80.Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): Based on the positive earnings release for the September quarter, Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda recommends Autodesk as a Buy. Ikeda has set a $300 price target with an 11% upside potential on the stock."We believe Autodesk is well-positioned during and post-pandemic to disrupt the future digitization opportunity in the construction and manufacturing industries that should enable the business to achieve its FY2023 financial targets," the Oppenheimer analyst said, as reported by CNBC. According to TipRanks, Ikeda has an over 93% success rate based on 110 ratings, and the calls on Autodesk stock returned profits twelve out of thirteen times.ADSK shares were last seen quoting $273.90, 0.40% higher, at the end of Friday's extended trading session.Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) With a Buy recommendation and a 21% upside potential, Needham & Company's Scott Berg revised the price target for the cloud-based business planning software company to $85 last week. "[Anaplan] was historically a fairly heavy in-person sale, thus a return to travel/in-person meetings could significantly benefit the company," Berg commented, according to CNBC. Berg added that ongoing partner investments could revive sales once the lockdown measures are scrapped.During Friday after-hours, PLAN stock was seen quoting 1.66% higher at $69.95 per share.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) With last week's Buy recommendation for Karyopharm, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White set a price target of $41 with a 166.41% upside potential.White relied on Karyopharm's Phase 3 SIENDO study of Xpovio for treating patients with endometrial cancer proceeding as per schedule. Topline estimates of the trials are expected sometime in the second half of next year.White believes that Xpovio sales from dedifferentiated liposarcoma are projected at close to $26 million in 2026, from the estimated $3 million in 2022, CNBC reported.See Also: Wall Street Analysts Say These 5 Stocks Are A Buy As The World Prepares For The Post-COVID-19 EraLatest Ratings for RPAY DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight Sep 2020BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight Jun 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for RPAY View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Airbnb, DoorDash Reportedly Up IPO Valuation Target By B Each * China Tech Companies To Remain 'Very Much A Growth Play' Even Post-COVID-19, Says Credit Suisse(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Starts Week With a Gain Ahead of S&P Index Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. rose Monday ahead of a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices on how it plans to add the electric vehicle company to its benchmark.Tesla’s $563 billion market cap poses a challenge for addition into the index, prompting the S&P to request feedback from the financial community on whether to include the stock all at once on Dec. 21 or break it in over two days -- which would be a first in S&P history.The company’s impending entry to the group of 500 companies has led to a buying frenzy in its stock and on those of other upstart electric vehicle makers, leading to a more than 40% jump in the company’s share price just since Nov. 16 when the decision was announced. Tesla shares rose as much as 3.81% on Monday, touching a record high of $607.80.The company also won Chinese approval to start selling its Shanghai-assembled Model Y SUVs in the country, a development that can further lift shares.Meanwhile, electric vehicle startup Nikola Corp. suffered a setback on Monday, as General Motors Co. scaled back a partnership with the company, scrapping a tentative deal to jointly build an electric pickup truck and replaced it with a non-binding deal to supply hydrogen-fuel technology.(Updates Tesla market value in second paragraph and share move in third, adds Nikola details in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $931,533 In 11 Months

    It's been an impressive November for S&P 500 stocks. And the month served up another reminder of the power in picking top stocks.