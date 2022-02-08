This is the best starting word to use to play Wordle, according to a math expert

Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.

When fans aren't playing Wordle, they're likely scouring the internet for tips and tricks on how to solve those daily puzzles quickly.

The game requires players to correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries.

A math expert who runs the YouTube channel 3Blue1Brown used information theory to determine the best word to start with when approaching any puzzle.

Grant Sanderson, who runs the channel, created an algorithm capable of playing Wordle and determined there are nearly 13,000 possible answers you could pick in Wordle, deducing that roughly 2,300 common words would most likely fit.

If you play Wordle, you know that after you attempt a guess, the letters change colors to signal how close you are to the answer. Gray letters aren't in the answer, yellow letters appear in the word but in the wrong spot, and green letters are in the word and in the right place.

Sanderson was able to determine the word providing the best information about the answer, using math and his algorithm.

The best starting word to use? C-R-A-N-E.

Wordle has become this year's hit game, with countless players opening their web browsers each morning for the daily puzzle. The game went viral as players shared their results on social media.

Last week, The New York Times announced it was buying Wordle. Meanwhile, other versions of Wordle have popped up online. One fan even created a Wordle Archive to play all the older puzzles you missed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Play Wordle? The best Wordle starting word, according to a math expert