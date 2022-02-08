U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.36
    +9.49 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,239.90
    +148.77 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,071.32
    +55.65 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.60
    +11.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.19
    -2.13 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    +0.0530 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6020
    +0.5220 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,453.37
    -247.76 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.32
    -26.54 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.82
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

This is the best starting word to use to play Wordle, according to a math expert

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.
Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.

When fans aren't playing Wordle, they're likely scouring the internet for tips and tricks on how to solve those daily puzzles quickly.

The game requires players to correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries.

A math expert who runs the YouTube channel 3Blue1Brown used information theory to determine the best word to start with when approaching any puzzle.

Grant Sanderson, who runs the channel, created an algorithm capable of playing Wordle and determined there are nearly 13,000 possible answers you could pick in Wordle, deducing that roughly 2,300 common words would most likely fit.

If you play Wordle, you know that after you attempt a guess, the letters change colors to signal how close you are to the answer. Gray letters aren't in the answer, yellow letters appear in the word but in the wrong spot, and green letters are in the word and in the right place.

WHY WE LOVE WORDLE: It's the diversion we need now

EVEN GOOGLE LOVES WORDLE: This is what happens when you Google 'Wordle'

Sanderson was able to determine the word providing the best information about the answer, using math and his algorithm.

The best starting word to use? C-R-A-N-E.

Wordle has become this year's hit game, with countless players opening their web browsers each morning for the daily puzzle. The game went viral as players shared their results on social media.

Last week, The New York Times announced it was buying Wordle. Meanwhile, other versions of Wordle have popped up online. One fan even created a Wordle Archive to play all the older puzzles you missed.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Play Wordle? The best Wordle starting word, according to a math expert

Recommended Stories

  • These Are the Best Wordle Start Words to Use Every Day

    Strategic Wordle start words to try, including starting word lists of the best 5-letter words with 3 or more vowels and five letter words that use the most common letters in the alphabet.

  • Surprise! The best AirPods deal on the internet isn't at Amazon

    Support a small business and get the 3rd-gen AirPods for $140 or AirPods Pro for $175.

  • ‘Matrix’ Co-Producer Sues Warner Bros. Over Film’s HBO Max Release

    Village Roadshow Entertainment's lawsuit says Warner Bros.' simultaneous release of the movie on HBO Max streaming and in theaters hurt box office sales.

  • How are Nirvana, Crystal Pepsi and Columbine related? Chuck Klosterman deconstructs 'The Nineties'

    Nirvana, Crystal Pepsi, Columbine, “Titanic” and Y2K - Chuck Klosterman remembers and interprets it all in his new book "The Nineties."

  • 3 reasons why Netflix can’t win the ‘streaming wars,’ analyst says

    Netflix is likely to lose the so-called streaming wars to rivals Disney, Apple, Peacock, and Paramount due to these reasons.

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

  • Netflix vs. Facebook: Which is the better stock after those shocking earnings?

    Perhaps no two stocks have made more headlines in recent weeks than one-time growth darlings Netflix and Facebook. Netflix (NFLX) was the first to flop, plunging in the wake of earnings to a new 52-week low of around $351 on Jan. 26 – its lowest level since the first half of 2020 and down about 50% from its 52-week high. Then came Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) After its own challenging earnings report, it lost a staggering $230 billion or so in market value in a single session.

  • Why Snap Is Bucking the Trend in Social Media

    For much of the last two years, social media stocks have trended in the same direction. Companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest, and Twitter are all subject to the same general influences, especially during the pandemic. More recently, social media companies have faced headwinds from supply chain challenges and cost inflation, which have weighed on ad spending.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Decouples from the NASDAQ 100

    Technical indicators continue to suggest a change in fortunes for Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market. Regulatory news remains a key risk, however.

  • Religious leaders call on Zuckerberg to scrap Instagram Kids plans

    Reverends, rabbis and other religious leaders urged Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to permanently stop the company's plan for an Instagram version aimed at young users on Tuesday, in a letter sent by advocacy group Fairplay and their Children's Screen Time Action Network. Since last September, Instagram has paused its plans to introduce a version of the photo-sharing app for kids, as opposition to the project grew. "After much meditation and prayer, we assert that social media platforms that target immature brains, practice unethical data mining, and are inspired by profit motives are not a tool for the greater good of children," said the letter, which was signed by more than 70 religious leaders.

  • DeFi’s Aave Launches Web 3 Social Media Platform ‘Lens’

    Composability will be a key feature of the new offering.

  • Crypto Community Reacts to Buzzfeed “Doxxing” BAYC Founders

    The two founders whose identity were released have uploaded pictures of themselves on Twitter using the caption “Web2 me vs Web3 me.”

  • Shiba Inu Outshines With 25% Gains but DOGE Still Rules Social Media

    Shiba Inu noted the highest market gains in the top 20 coins by market cap but Dogecoin remained the most talked about crypto after BTC.

  • Why Is Shiba Inu Up 40% Today? Should You Buy?

    The fundamentals of the meme coin have not changed, so it seems a Valentine's Day event to burn 162 million Shiba tokens could be driving the pump.

  • Austrian antitrust court gives green light to Facebook's Giphy deal

    An antitrust court in Austria on Monday approved with conditions Facebook's purchase of animated images platform Giphy, in a boost for the social media giant after a UK watchdog said the deal should be reversed. Facebook bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing GIFs, a type of animated image used often in social media and instant messaging, for $315 million in 2020 to integrate the operation with its Instagram photo-sharing app. Facebook, whose parent company recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, is challenging a ruling by Britain's competition watchdog, which said it must sell Giphy because the deal would reduce competition between social media platforms and in display advertising.

  • The Tinder Swindler’s ‘Simon Leviev’ says victims should ‘start saying the truth’ as he denies being a fraud

    ‘It’s high time the ladies start saying the truth,’ Shimon Hayut wrote, ‘If you can’t give them world they’ll turn yours to hell [sic]’

  • Meta told to overhaul policies over doxxing fears

    The company's Oversight Board says the sharing of private residential address should never be allowed.

  • How to play more than one Wordle a day

    Wordle Archive allows you to play this game multiple times a day

  • Foo Fighters Free Concert to Livestream After Super Bowl on Facebook, Instagram — and in VR

    Meta has hired the Foo Fighters to rock the metaverse. The social media giant (formerly known as Facebook) will host a free, livestreamed concert performed by Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters on Sunday, Feb. 13, immediately after the end of the Super Bowl. In addition to streaming on Facebook and Instagram, Meta will present the performance […]