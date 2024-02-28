In this video, I will talk about Coupang's (NYSE: CPNG) recent earnings report, comments from management on the acquisition of Farfetch, and why I feel this stock is still flying under the radar while the underlying business fundamentals have improved significantly.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 28, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupang right now?

Before you buy stock in Coupang, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coupang wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Coupang Stock a Buy After Earnings? was originally published by The Motley Fool