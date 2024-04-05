Advertisement
Breaking News:

US economy adds 303,000 jobs, unemployment falls to 3.8% as labor market continues to impress

Best Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Rivian Stock vs. Ford Stock

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA, The Motley Fool
·1 min read

Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian compares Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Ford (NYSE: F) to determine the better stock for long-term investors today.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 2, 2024. The video was published on April 4, 2024.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Best Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Rivian Stock vs. Ford Stock was originally published by The Motley Fool

