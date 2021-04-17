U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,806.51
    -1,214.98 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Cyclical Stocks To Consider

Brandon Michael
·6 min read

Are These The Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy This Upcoming Week?

While investors think about what stocks to invest in right now, cyclical stocks could come to mind. After all, as most seasoned investors would know, cyclicals often follow the flow of the economy. By extension, while the economy recovers amidst accelerating vaccination efforts and stimulus aid, cyclical stocks could follow suit. While we’re on the topic of stimulus aid, CNBC reported on news regarding potential additional stimulus coming down the pipeline. Namely, 21 Democratic senators recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions to his current economic plans. No doubt, all this would have investors looking towards the top cyclical stocks on the stock market now.

Nevertheless, top names in the industry such as Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) would be in the spotlight now. Sure, both of their core businesses may have been hit hard at the onslaught of the pandemic. However, the duo is likely to see a surge in business in a post-pandemic world, given their tourism operations. In fact, both companies’ shares continue rising towards new heights right now. Having read this far, you might be interested to add a few cyclical stocks to your portfolio this week. If you are, here are four names to pay attention to in the stock market today.

Top Cyclical Stocks To Watch In April 2021

General Electric

Starting us off is General Electric (GE). For starters, the company’s core operations firmly position GE stock as a cyclical economic reopening play. This would likely be the case seeing as GE has divisions in the aviation, energy, and manufacturing markets among others. For the most part, all these divisions would benefit from the economy rebounding. Not to mention, President Joe Biden’s recent $2 trillion infrastructure plan could also give GE’s businesses a boost across the board. All this would help explain why GE stock is currently looking at gains of over 110% in the past year. Could this uptrend continue?

GE stock
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Well, if anything, the company has been hard at work innovating and streamlining operations. Just last month, GE closed a deal with the world’s largest aircraft leasing company AerCap (NYSE: AER). Through this massive deal, GE combined its GE Capital Aviation Services financing arm with AerCap. As a result, GE gained $24 billion in cash which would help reduce its current debt.

On top of that, GE’s healthcare research arm is currently developing COVID-19 detecting tech for mobile devices. Through the April 8 announcement, it was revealed that GE Research was awarded a 24-month National Institute of Health grant. All things considered, GE appears to be kicking into high gear now. Would you consider GE stock worth watching because of this?

[Read More] Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 IPO Stocks To Watch

Boeing

Another top cyclical stock to watch now would be that of the Boeing Company. For the uninitiated, Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and is also a leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners. Through its operations, Boeing supports commercial and government customers across 150 countries. For investors looking to bet on the post-pandemic tourism boom, BA stock would make for a solid pick-and-shovel play. As it stands, the company’s shares are still trading below pre-pandemic levels. Could now be the time to invest in it? Investors may be leaning towards a yes given Boeing’s latest announcements.

best cyclical stocks (BA stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Earlier this week, the company announced its aircraft sales figures. From the looks of things, demand for Boeing’s flagship aircraft seems to be flying high. Particularly, the company’s March aircraft sales outpaced cancellations for the second month in a row. In terms of gross orders for the quarter, Boeing is on track to deliver almost 200 of its top-of-the-line 737 Max aircraft to clients. Notably, 100 of those plane sales are to Southwest Airlines.

Moreover, Boeing recently projected that global and diversified funding will provide sufficient capital for the aviation finance sector moving forward. While the company appears to be gearing up for post-pandemic operations, will you be adding BA stock to your watchlist?

Read More

Carnival Cruise Line

Following that, another group of cyclicals to watch now would be cruise line stocks. Among the top names in the cruise line industry would be the Carnival Cruise Line. In short, it is one of the largest cruise line operators across the globe. Like most of its peers in the cruise business, Carnival is eagerly awaiting the time when cruises can set sail again. Admittedly, it would not surprise me to see consumers and investors alike sharing the same sentiment. On one hand, there has been pent-up demand for Carnival’s services. This is evident as the company’s cumulative advanced 2022 bookings have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, investors continue to snap up CCL stock which is up by over 30% year-to-date.

top cyclical stocks (CCL stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Furthermore, Carnival continues to bolster its offerings in anticipation of waves of tourists. Just this week, the company announced new traveler package upgrades and additional cruises in Greece. Firstly, Carnival’s Holland America Line unveiled a new ‘Have It All’ premium package for customers. The lucrative package includes shore excursions, specialty dining, and other premium bonuses under one base cruise fare.

Secondly, the company’s AIDA Cruises division is now offering new cruises in Greece from May to October. Not only is Carnival improving its operations, but it is also in discussions with the White House’s COVID-19 response team on resuming sails. Given all of this, will you be watching CCL stock?

[Read More] Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 To Watch

Uber Technologies Inc.

Topping off our list today is Uber Technologies Inc. While many companies were impacted by the pandemic, few were hit as hard as Uber. Indeed, the biggest ride-hailing company in the world was placed in a bad position when consumers stopped going out. However, over a year later, general investor sentiment regarding Uber has improved dramatically. Accordingly, this would be the case as consumers feel more comfortable leaving their homes, thanks to widespread vaccine rollout. If that wasn’t enough, the company would also be able to leverage its major investments in food delivery moving forward. The likes of which have helped Uber stay afloat throughout the current pandemic. Could UBER stock have more room to run because of all this?

cyclical stocks (UBER stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Well, we might get a clearer picture from its recent announcements. To begin with, Uber’s mobility unit appears to be gaining momentum. On Monday, the company’s ride-hailing business posted its best month since March 2020 in terms of gross bookings. At the same time, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also mentioned that Uber is keen to get into the cannabis delivery market. In a CNBC interview on Monday, Khosrowshahi said “When the road is clear for cannabis when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it.” To this end, could we be looking at the beginning of exciting times for UBER stock? You tell me.

Recommended Stories

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rally Stopped Short of .7204 to .7266 Resistance Zone

    The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at .7145.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rally Stalls in Front of Main Retracement Zone at .7770 – .7826

    The direction of the AUD/USD into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at .7728.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up bumper quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains. Nine of the 11 S&P indexes were higher, with only the information technology and the energy indexes edging lower after outperforming in the previous session. The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are on course for their fourth straight week of gains, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq is less than a percent below its own all-time closing high on the back of upbeat economic data and a solid start to the first-quarter corporate earnings season.

  • February's cold weather shut more U.S. refinery capacity than Hurricane Harvey

    A severe cold spell in mid-February knocked out a third of U.S. oil refining capacity, according to data compiled by Reuters and Wood Mackenzie. A sharp drop in temperatures that lasted five days shut individual units and sometimes entire plants at 25 refineries in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee. Six million barrels per day (bpd) of national refining capacity was out of production before refineries in Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Port Arthur, Texas, began restarting on Feb. 22.

  • Pinterest Analyst Defends Stock After Sudden Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden tumble in the shares of Pinterest Inc. Friday has one analyst defending the stock.Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik brushed off speculation that channel checks for the social-media company have been relatively muted, saying the concerns were overblown. Pinterest shares fell as much as 11% Friday, the most in more than five months, which Shmulik said created a buying opportunity. The stock pared some losses to close down 9.7%.The analyst said channel checks for Pinterest are as strong as he has ever heard, acknowledging that they remain challenging, given that significant changes from large ad buyers can have a material impact. Shmulik has a market perform rating on the stock. It has 18 buys, 9 holds and one sell rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Pinterest didn’t respond to a request for comment.San Francisco-based Pinterest is expected to report first-quarter results on April 27 after market close. The stock has gained 16% this year and hit a record as recently as Feb. 16.(Updates share moves and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Dogecoin Is Not the Next Bitcoin – But Here Are the Similarities

    As dogecoin's gains top 9,392%, CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine finds some surprising parallels between the top meme token and bitcoin.

  • Wall Street Can’t Stop Smashing Records While Pandemic Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. struggled to emerge from the pandemic, and its biggest bank broke an earnings record. JPMorgan wasn’t alone -- Citigroup and Morgan Stanley did the same. And Goldman Sachs? Yes, Goldman too.Wall Street thrived during 2020’s year of global catastrophe, and it’s doing even better in 2021. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s soaring investment-banking fees boosted profit to $14.3 billion, the most the centuries-old firm has ever earned in a single quarter. Citigroup Inc., where fees from underwriting shares quadrupled, saw record quarterly profit of $7.94 billion. And Morgan Stanley posted its highest net revenue yet.And Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s $17.7 billion of revenue and $6.84 billion of earnings both set records in a quarter of Reddit-fueled stock-market mania. Fees from putting together deals for companies helped lift investment-banking revenue to a record $3.77 billion, while revenue for Goldman’s asset-management arm reached a high of $4.61 billion.Other lenders had records too. Bank of America Corp.’s investment-banking fees climbed more than 60% to a record $2.25 billion. It also helped that banks released money from the stockpiles they had set aside for loan losses. Even at Wells Fargo & Co., plagued for years by scandal, profit soared sevenfold -- but not to a record.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should you pay off your student loan debt by refinancing your mortgage?

    You could do a cash-out refi to take care of your college debt, but beware of risks.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.

  • How to save on student loan interest while you wait for Biden to cancel your debt

    See some strategies to reduce your payments by cutting the interest on your debt.