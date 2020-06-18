What streaming service should I get?: Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions. This week's dilemma:

“What streaming service should I get?”

Just when you thought there were enough streaming video services, another pops up. HBO Max, which launched May 29, is the latest entrant in the streaming wars, and is quite the formidable opponent for the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

And don’t look now, but the launch of NBC’s Peacock is just around the corner, set for July 15. Then there are Hulu and Apple TV+, which though not quite as popular as Netflix or Disney+, still offer plenty of content to get you through what’s likely to be a summer without movie theaters and amusement parks for many Americans.

Not sure which service to choose? Let’s take a look at how they stack up in terms of content and price to see what platform is the right fit for you.

Netflix — $8.99 to $15.99 per month

Netflix (NFLX) is the original streaming platform with original programming ranging from “Stranger Things” and “Dear White People” to “BoJack Horseman” and the inimitable “Tiger King,” Netflix is stacked with a wide variety of bingeable content.

Don’t sleep on the service’s movies either. The platform is home to originals including Academy Award-winner “Roma,” as well as “The Irishman,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and a slew of others.

What’s more, Netflix has a dizzying array of third-party content that’s hard to match. It’s currently home to “The Office,” though that will be leaving for NBC’s Peacock service, and in 2021 will get access to “Seinfeld.” There is so much to watch, that it’s easily a must-have streaming option.

Disney+ — $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

Disney+ (DIS) subscribers get access to the company’s vault of classic Disney movies including “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Toy Story,” not to mention the company’s Disney Jr. content for children.

Disney also owns “Star Wars” and “Marvel,” giving the company access to some of the most popular, and sought after, media properties in the world. As a result, Disney+ is the only place you can stream movies from either franchise as part of your subscription. You can still purchase them separately through other services, though.

And thanks to its 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has the rights to classic shows like “The Simpsons,” which is now available to stream in its entirety through Disney+. Disney is still light on original offerings, with “The Mandalorian” it’s lone standout, but the company is expected to roll out a number of series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year.

HBO Max — $14.99 per month

