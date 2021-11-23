The best deals on subscription services we found for Black Friday

If you're anything like us, you probably pay for quite a few subscription services each month. Everything from music and TV streaming to guided meditations to password management has a service that you can pay for to make your life more convenient. These are also things we don't think about buying very often — typically, you sign up once and only revisit the service when you're thinking of changing things up or cancelling. But Black Friday is a good opportunity to check out new subscription services you may have considered in the past because many of them have sales for new (and sometimes returning) customers. Here are the best deals on subscription services you can get this Black Friday.

Adobe CC All Apps plan

Woman editing photo on computer. Software interface is completely made up.

First-time subscribers to Adobe CC can get the All Apps plan for 40 percent off right now, bringing the monthly charge down to $30. If you're a student, it's even cheaper — just $16 per month for first-time customers. These programs are considered standard in most creative fields, so it's worth grabbing this deal if you know you'll be using things like Photoshop or Illustrator in the future.

Subscribe to All Apps plan at Adobe - $30/month

Headspace

Headspace

The meditation app Headspace is down to $5 per month for new and returning customers for Black Friday. That's 60 percent off the normal price, and those who want to pay for a year upfront will get 50 percent off and pay only $35 for the year. Headspace has a bunch of guided meditation sessions along with sleep stories, calming ambient music, guided yoga sessions for stress management and more.

Subscribe to Headspace starting at $5/month

Hulu (ad-supported)

Hulu

Hulu's Black Friday deal knocks the price of its ad-supported plan down to only $1 per month. That's $6 off its normal price, and those who sign up will get that discount for a full year. While the offer is available to both new and returning subscribers, you cannot claim the deal if you've been a Hulu subscriber within the past month.

Subscribe to Hulu (ad-supported) - $1/month

Audible

Audible

New subscribers can join Audible right now for 60 percent off, or $6 per month, for the first three months and you'll get a $20 Audible credit along with it. After three months, the subscription price will go back up to the standard $15-per-month rate. Audible Premium Plus gives you access to hundreds of audiobooks, plus one credit per month to use on any title of your choosing. It also gives you access to members-only sales, which often knock titles down to as low as $5 each.

Subscribe to Audible - $6/month

Libro.fm

Libro.fm

Libro.fm is an audiobook platform that helps you support local bookstores with your purchases and you can get an extra free book credit when you sign up with the code CHOOSEINDIE. That's on top of the standard one credit you get with your first month of membership, so you're getting a total of two credits to use immediately. Libro.fm's prices are in line with Audible's as well — $15 per month for a standard subscription.

Subscribe to Libro.fm - $15/month

Affinity creative programs

Serif Affinity creative apps

Serif's Adobe CC competitors, the Affinity suite of creative apps, are 30 percent off for Black Friday. That includes Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher programs for all platforms as well as the rest of the company's workbooks and other content. These apps are great options if you're looking for alternatives to things like Photoshop that don't require recurring subscription fees.

Shop Affinity programs

Tidal HiFi

TIDAL Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TIDAL)

For those curious about Tidal's HiFi service, you can take advantage of the company's Black Friday sale and get three months of the music service for just $1. Three months of the HiFi Plus Plan is also on sale for $2, and it gets you everything in the standard HiFi plan along with Master Quality audio with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio support and other extra perks.

Shop Tidal's Black Friday sale

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone's Black Friday sale discounts the prices of its three-, six- and 12-month programs to $30, $50 and $90, respectively. Your recipient can learn a new language from their smartphone with things like a phrasebook, stories, offline learning and TruAccent, a feature that helps them refine their pronunciation.

Shop Rosetta Stone's Black Friday sale

LastPass

LastPass password manager app

If you're still not using a password manager yet, you can subscribe to the premium version of LastPass Families for 25 percent less than usual. With the family plan, you and up to five other users can keep and share passwords and gain access to features like multi-device password sharing, security dashboard, dark web monitoring and and more.

Shop LastPass' Black Friday sale

Parallels

Parallels

Parallels is a program that makes it easy to use Windows alongside macOS and now you can grab Parallels Desktop for Mac for 20 percent off through December 1. A piece of software like this bridges the gab between a bunch of different operating systems, so you don’t have to be confined to one or another.

Shop Parallels Black Friday sale

Masterclass

MasterClass

Masterclass' Black Friday sale gives new annual subscribers a second yearly membership to gift, so you're getting two subscriptions for $180. Your recipient has up to one year to redeem the offer and then you both can learn from world-class experts at your own pace.

Shop Masterclass Black Friday sale

NordVPN

NordVPN

One of our preferred VPNs, NordVPN, is having a Black Friday sale that knocks 68 percent off the normal price, bringing a 2-year subscription down to $89. We like this service for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Subscribe to NordVPN (2 years) - $89

