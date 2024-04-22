Best Target Sales for Every Day of the Week

jimkruger / iStock.com

You might often go to Target for a couple of items, only to find yourself spending over $100. With the wide variety of products and affordable prices, it’s easy to splurge on much-wanted products.

Target is one of the largest American retailers, attracting about eight out of 10 shoppers in the U.S., according to Business Insider. Studies show the average Target shopper will spend about $49 per visit and tend to shop there every other weekend, resulting in about $1,100 spent at Target per year.

If you regularly go to Target, you want to save money whenever you can, so it’s beneficial to know which days of the week are best to shop for your preferred items. Listed below are the daily markdowns that Target has throughout the week, where clearance discounts range from 30% to 70% off.

Monday

To start the week, Target has markdowns for the following departments: accessories, baby items, books, electronics, stationery and kids’ apparel.

Tuesday

Tuesday has the following items on sale: cleaning products, food, pet items and women’s apparel.

Wednesday

The height of the week has many items at discounted prices, including health and beauty, diapers, furniture, garden and lawn care and men’s apparel.

Thursday

Nearing the end of the week, Target has markdowns on the following: decor, housewares, luggage, lingerie, shoes, sporting goods and toys.

Friday

To end the work week, Target has markdowns on auto, hardware, jewelry and makeup items.

More Saving Tips for Shopping at Target

If you want to save money at Target all year long, it’s important to know some other tips and tricks aside from utilizing their daily markdowns.

Target has multiple sales throughout the year; their back-to-school sales in July are the best time to buy school necessities for students, and end-of-season sales in August and September are the perfect time to buy outdoor furniture and summer items. Also, perks such as Target Circle Rewards program or Target RedCard are ways to earn points from purchases and save money.

Additionally, you can save even more money on clearance by knowing how to read the price tags of marked-down items. Krazy Coupon Lady shows how to tell whether clearance items will be marked down further.

Target clearance tags will have a number on the top right corner, reading either 30, 50 or 70. These numbers represent the discount on the item (a 30 means it’s 30% off, etc.). If the tag has a 30 or a 50 on it, the item is only at its first or second markdown and may be marked down even more, as Target clearance goes up to 70% off.

