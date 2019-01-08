The best tech of CES 2019

Twitter More

New year. New tech!

Like every January, Mashable’s Tech Team came to Las Vegas for CES to preview what’s coming in the world of consumer tech, and boy were there are lot of shiny new gadgets to see.

8K TVs dominated the Las Vegas Convention Center show floor, laptops got interesting again (remember how they were supposed go extinct a few years ago?), and VR saw a much-needed revival.

So much of what’s shown at CES is often conceptual and might never see commercial release. But that’s OK, because that’s what pushes innovations forward. We need crazy dreamers with wild, forward-looking ideas. Without them, tech would be pretty darn boring every year. Read more...

