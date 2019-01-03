Best Deals for Christmas and After

Amazon Deals | Walmart Deals | Apple Deals | TV Deals | Gaming Deals | Laptop Deals | iPhone Deals
Update Jan 3: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering after Christmas sales on a variety of tech products.
The holiday rush is over and if Santa didn't bring you what you wanted last year, here's some good news. In the hopes of luring in after-Christmas shoppers, many retailers have extended their end-of-year sales into the new year. In some instances, deals are even cheaper now than they were last month.
So whether you're treating yourself to a shiny, new device or looking to spend the gift card, here are the best after-Christmas sales you can take advantage of today.
Extended Amazon Hardware Sales
Amazon has slashed the price of its hardware with many items back at their Black Friday pricing.
- Echo Dot Kids Edition + Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $149.98 ($50 off)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition + Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $209.98 ($60 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack for $194.98 ($65 off)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition 2-Pack for $79.98 ($60 off)
- Echo Dot 2nd-Gen for $24.99 ($15 off)
- All-New Echo Dot for $29.99 ($20 off)
Samsung 4K TV Sale
For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $1,000 off a handful of Samsung 4K and Samsung QLED TVs with prices starting at $348. Here are some of the deals below:
- Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $348 ($252 off)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV w/ $20 Vudu Credit for $477.99 ($170 off)
- see all TV deals in Walmart's sale
Top Tech Deals Right Now
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Wireless Earbuds for $128.72 ($70 off)
- Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand for $52 ($18 off)
- Eufy Genie Wi-Fi Speaker w/ Alexa for $17.99 ($17 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot 2018 w/ Philips Hue Starter Kit for $69.99 ($50 off)
TV Deals
- Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $298 ($130 off)
- TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart TV with Roku for $450 ($250off)
- Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $378 ($170 off)
Great Gift Ideas Under $50
- Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Bestek 8-Outlet Surge Protector for $18.74 ($6 off) via coupon "QI77LYCW"
- Anker Qi Wireless Charger for $13 ($9 off)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse for $48.99 ($21 off)
- Polaroid Cube 1080p Action Camera for $29.99 ($40 off)
- SoundCore Liberty Lite Headphones for $49.99 ($20 off)
- Eufy Genie Smart Speaker w/ Alexa for $17.99 ($17 off)
- Echo Dot 2nd-Gen for $24.99 ($15 off)
- All-New Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Star Wars Walk 'n Roar Chewbacca for $12.99 ($12 off)
Smartwatch Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $298 ($27 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm for $379 ($20 off, click on "save 5%" coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm for $407.55 ($21 off, click on "save 5%" coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ for $299 ($110 off)
- Withings Nokia Steel Smartwatch for $99 ($25 off)
Fitness Deals
- ProForm Performance 300i Treadmill for $485 ($114 off)
- Fitbit Charge 2 HR Fitness Band for $124 ($26 off)
- Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR for $335 ($164 off)
- Fitbit Flyer Wireless Headphones for $114 ($15 off)
- Amazfit Bip for $80 ($20 off)
Phones
- Honor View10 Unlocked for $390 ($109 off)
- LG Stylo 4 Unlocked for $179 ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked for $583 ($137 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Unlocked for $651 ($189 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked for $889 ($100 off)
- ESR Slim Pixel 3 Clear TPU Case for $9 ($4 off via code "GU8TGNWI", ends 1/10)
- ESR Slim Pixel 3 Clear TPU Case (Black Frame) for $9 ($4 off via code, "FBFDE9UD", ends 1/10)
- ESR Slim Pixel 3 XL Clear Clear TPU Case for $9 ($4 off via code, "5OZWRA4U", ends 1/10)
- ESR Slim Pixel 3 XL Clear Clear TPU Case (Black Frame) for $9 ($4 off via code, "Z4THKQ5J", ends 1/10)
- ESR Mimic Pixel 3XL Tempered Glass/TPU Case for $8.99 ($10 off, via code,"E82IIBKL", ends 1/10)
Cameras
- Canon EOS 6D Mark 2 DSLR Camera Bundle for $1,299 ($500 off, gift via code "BONUS", ends 1/6)
- Yi 360 VR 5.7K Panoramic Camera for $183 ($217 off)
- Leica D-Lux Type 109 12.8MP Digital Camera for $935 ($160)
- Canon PowerShot SX420 for $199 ($180 off)
- Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera for $498 ($150 off)
Games and Consoles
- Battlefield V for Xbox One for $29.83 ($30 off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for $39.99 ($20 off)
- Metroid Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS for $20.97 $$10 off)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $434 ($65 off)
Cooking and Kitchen
- Presto 4-Quart Pressure Cooker for $39 ($30 off)
- Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker for $31.99 ($38 off)
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater for $55 ($25 off)
- Black and Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer for $84 ($25)