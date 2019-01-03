Best Deals for Christmas and After

Amazon Deals | Walmart Deals | Apple Deals | TV Deals | Gaming Deals | Laptop Deals | iPhone Deals

Update Jan 3: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering after Christmas sales on a variety of tech products.



The holiday rush is over and if Santa didn't bring you what you wanted last year, here's some good news. In the hopes of luring in after-Christmas shoppers, many retailers have extended their end-of-year sales into the new year. In some instances, deals are even cheaper now than they were last month.

So whether you're treating yourself to a shiny, new device or looking to spend the gift card, here are the best after-Christmas sales you can take advantage of today.

Extended Amazon Hardware Sales



Amazon has slashed the price of its hardware with many items back at their Black Friday pricing.



Samsung 4K TV Sale

For a limited time, Walmart is taking up to $1,000 off a handful of Samsung 4K and Samsung QLED TVs with prices starting at $348. Here are some of the deals below:

