The top tech deals in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Given all the talk of supply chain issues this year, it's no surprise that we're starting to see early Black Friday sales hit the internet before November 1. Best Buy announced last week that it's first early Black Friday event would begin today, and as promised, the company has discounted hundreds of gadgets from headphones to robot vacuums to electric scooters.

Best Buy is also has a "Black Friday Price Guarantee" on these deals, which means that you shouldn't see these gadgets go on sale for less at Best Buy before Black Friday proper comes around. And if they do, you can get the difference reimbursed to you if you're a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member (the former is free to sign up for, so it's worthwhile to make an account).

We sifted through this first round of early Black Friday deals and picked out the ones that are worth your money. Also, some of the sale prices are being matched on Amazon — we've made note of which those are below so you can decide where you want to shop.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our favorite pair of Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are down to a record low of $248 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $248 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are down to $128, or more than $70 off their usual price. We gave these buds a score of 89 for their excellent sound quality, great battery life and comprehensive companion app.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $128 Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $128

iRobot Roomba i7+

iRobot Roomba i7+

The high-end Roomba i7+ is down to $549, or $250 off its normal price. It earned a score of 87 from us for its solid cleaning performance, handy room mapping and automatic emptying into the included clean base.

Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ at Best Buy - $549

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini

Google's second-generation Nest Mini smart speaker is half off, bringing it down to $25. This model has improved Google Assistant performance, better sound, and a charming minimalist design that should fit into any room.

Buy Nest Mini at Best Buy - $25

55-inch LG G1 Series OLED evo 4K smart TV

55-inch LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV

This sale knocks $300 off the 55-inch LG G1 OLED smart TV, bringing it down to $1,700. This is one of LG's newest OLED sets, featuring brighter, punchier images, the α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility and support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

Buy 55-inch LG G1 evo OLED at Best Buy - $1,700 Buy 55-inch LG G1 evo OLED at Amazon - $1,696

55-inch Samsung The Frame LED 4K smart TV

65-inch Samsung The Frame LED 4K TV

The 55-inch The Frame smart TV from Samsung is $500 off, knocking it down to $1,000. This is best for those that don't want a black rectangle messing up the vibe of their living room. The Frame supports Art Mode, which lets you display artwork on the TV when you're not using it. It also supports Quantum Dot technology and 4K AI upscaling.

Buy 55-inch The Frame at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy 55-inch The Frame at Amazon - $997

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go is $200 off right now, bringing it down to $700. This model has a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 12.4-inch 1,536 x 1024 resolution touchscreen.

Buy Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy - $700

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop 4

The Surface Laptop 4 is down to $1,150, or $150 off its normal price. This is the latest model of the laptop that earned a score of 87 from us for its speedy performance, excellent battery life and great keyboard.

Buy Surface Laptop 4 at Best Buy - $1,150

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 half folded and set up on a table.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone is on sale for $850, or $150 off its normal price. This is the best and most practical version of a Samsung foldable yet, and we gave it a score of 82 for its impressive screen, attractive build and water resistance design.

Buy Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Best Buy - $850 Buy Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Amazon - $850

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are down to $150 in this sale, which is close to a record low. We gave these buds a score of 85 for their comfortable fit, good sound quality and wireless charging capabilities.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Best Buy - $150 Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $150

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (400GB)

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (400GB)

Best Buy knocked a whopping $115 off this 400GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch, bringing it down to $65. It supports read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, and 400GB should be plenty for those just starting to build up their game library.

Buy SanDisk microSD card (400GB) at Best Buy - $65

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are on sale for $80 right now. While these have been replaced by the newer 85ts, these are still great earbuds that earned a score of 87 from us for their solid audio quality, small and comfortable design and long battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 75t at Best Buy - $80 Buy Jabra Elite 75t at Amazon - $80

Blue Yeti USB mic

Blue Yeti USB mic

The Blue Yeti USB mic is down to $100 right now, while the more compact Nano is on sale for $80. The standard mic provides professional quality sound for streaming, podcasting and the like, and it includes onboard controls for headphone volume, mute, pattern selection and microphone gain. The Yeti Nano supports 24-bit sound, no-latency headphone output and takes up less space with its smaller design.

Buy Blue Yeti at Best Buy - $100 Buy Blue Yeti at Amazon - $100 Buy Blue Yeti Nano at Best Buy - $80 Buy Blue Yeti Nano at Amazon - $80

Philips Hue White & Color starter pack

Philips Hue White and Color starter kit

This white and color Philips Hue starter pack is on sale for $140, which is $50 off its normal price. It's a good set to get for yourself or someone you know who's interested in setting up a smart home but don't know where to begin. It includes three bulbs that support multiple colors, a bridge to connect them all and a dimmer switch.

Buy Philips Hue starter pack at Best Buy - $140

Joby GorillaPod 3K kit

Joby GorillaPod 3K kit

This Joby GorillaPod kit is half off, knocking the final price down to only $40. This flexible tripod stand is really handy for photographers and videographers, but it's also a great way for anyone to more easily take a selfie or a family photo. It can support smartphones and cameras up to 6.6 pounds and the legs can wrap around a bunch of objects, making it easier for you to get the perfect angle.

Buy GorillaPod 3K kit at Best Buy - $40

Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell's already affordable G15 gaming laptop is $270 cheaper in this sale, bringing it down to $880. This model runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD display.

Buy Dell G15 at Best Buy - $880

Samsung The Premiere 4K projector

SAMSUNG 130

Best Buy knocked $1,000 off the Samsung Premiere 4K projector, bringing it down to $2,500. This ultra short throw projector supports 2,200 lumens of brightness, a 2.2 channel sound system along with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls.

Buy Samsung Premiere at Best Buy - $2,500 Buy Samsung Premiere at Amazon - $2,497

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight bundle

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight bundle

A four-pack of Arlo Pro Spotlight cameras is on sale for $400 right now, or $200 off its normal price. This pack doesn't just include the cameras either — you're getting four rechargeable batteries, a charging station, three anti-theft mounts and a security yard sign on top of that. We found these cameras to be relatively easy to set up and we like their reliable alerts and HomeKit support.

Buy Arlo Pro 4 bundle at Best Buy - $400

Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard

Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard

Razer's Huntsman Elite mechanical keyboard is down to $130, which is $70 off its normal price. In addition to the company's optical switches and RGB lighting, this keyboard has multimedia controls and a multi-function dial that you can program how you'd like.

Buy Razer Huntsman Elite at Best Buy - $130 Buy Razer Huntsman Elite at Amazon - $130

Segway Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter

Segway Ninebot ES2-N scooter

Best Buy slashed $250 off the Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter, bringing it down to $400. This foldable scooter uses 700W of power to reach a max speed of 15.5mph, and its non-pneumatic tires keep you stable even on rough terrain. It also has a built-in headlight for safer riding in the evening and an LED display that shows speed and battery level.

Buy Ninebot ES2-N at Best Buy - $400

