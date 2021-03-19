U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

The best tech deals we found in Best Buy's weekend sale

Engadget
·5 min read

Best Buy's kicking off the weekend with another limited-time sale. Through Sunday, a bunch of smart TVs, smartphones, laptops and more have been deeply discounted — and this includes some of the newest handsets from Samsung and laptops and tablets from Microsoft. Amazon's matching some of the sale prices, too, so you have options when it comes to where you want to spend your money. Here are the best tech deals we found in Best Buy's three-day sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

The latest smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S21, is on sale for $700 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We gave this handset a score of 88 for its attractive design, lovely display, long battery life and versatile cameras. If you’re looking for the best value Android phone, this is your best bet. The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra are also on sale for $800 and $1,000, respectively.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Best Buy - $700 Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Best Buy - $800 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Amazon - $800 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Last year's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale for $800 and $1,100, respectively. These are some of the biggest, baddest Samsung phones you can buy and we gave the Ultra a score of 86 for its fantastic display, excellent battery life and top-notch performance.

Buy Galaxy Note 20 at Best Buy - $800 Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

The Galaxy Tab S7 is down to $680 right now and the S7+ is down to $880. These are Samsung's best high-end tablets yet and we gave the Tab S7 a score of 80 for its solid build, lovely 120Hz display and long battery life. Both also come with S Pens as well for note-takers and artists.

Buy Tab S7 at Best Buy - $680 Buy Tab S7+ at Best Buy - $880

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278 at Best Buy plus a bunch of other places on the internet. These are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can get and we gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at B&H - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Adorama - $278

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo Pro headphones
Beats Solo Pro headphones

Although not an all-time low, $170 for the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones remains a decent deal. Originally $300, these headphones earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and improved design.

Buy Solo Pro at Best Buy - $170

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Type Cover
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Type Cover

You can grab the Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover for only $799 at Best Buy this weekend. That's a solid price for the 2-in-1 because it's normally not bundled with its keyboard case (which normally costs $160 extra). We gave the Surface Pro 7 a score of 82 for its powerful performance, solid build and excellent typing experience when using Microsoft's accessory.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $799

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Both the 13-inch and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 are on sale for $900 and $1,100, respectively. The 13-inch model gives you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage while the 15-inch notebook gives you an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave the Laptop 3 a score of 80 for its minimalist design, solid performance and lovely display.

Buy Surface Laptop 13 at Best Buy - $900 Buy Surface Laptop 15 at Best Buy - $1,100

65-inch Vizio P-Series X Quantum 4K TV

Vizio 65
Vizio 65

Vizio's excellent 65-inch P-Series X Quantum 4K TV is $220 off, bringing it down to $1,300. What sets this model apart is its active full array backlighting with 384 local dimming zones, plus its max 3,000 nits of brightness. Vizio's new ProGaming Engine also supports AMD FreeSync tech, variable refresh rate, low input lag and 120Hz gaming.

Buy 65-inch P-Series X 4K TV at Best Buy - $1,300

65-inch Sony A8H OLED TV

Sony A8H Bravia OLED TV
Sony A8H Bravia OLED TV

You can save $500 on Sony's 65-inch A8H OLED TV, bringing the price down to $2,000. While we have seen it for $200 less than that in the past, this is still a good sale if you've had your eye on this set for a while. This 2020 model has X-Motion Clarity technology, which should reduce blur and improve the quality of fast-moving images, in addition to Ambient Optimization, which tweaks aspects of the picture and sound to suit your viewing space.

Buy 65-inch Sony A8H OLED at Best Buy - $2,000 Buy 65-inch Sony A8H OLED at Amazon - $1,998

65-inch LG CX/BX OLED TVs

LG CX OLED smart TV
LG CX OLED smart TV

LG's 65-inch CX OLED is down to $2,000 right now and the slightly more affordable BX OLED model is $100 less than that. The CX model in particular is part of LG's midrange OLED lineup and uses the company's a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K. It also supports 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and more. If you can't wait for LG's 2021 models to be released, these sales are good ones to consider on last year's models.

Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $2,000 Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,997 Buy 65-inch LG BX OLED at Best Buy - $1,900 Buy 65-inch LG BX OLED at Amazon - $1,897

43-inch Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung The Frame smart TV
Samsung The Frame smart TV

The 43-inch Samsung Frame TV is $100 off, bringing it down to $900. The Frame family is designed for those that don't want to look at a black box when their TV is turned off — instead, the Frame's show artwork while you're not using them. This 4K model uses Quantum Dot technology and supports Google Assistant voice commands, too.

Buy 43-inch Frame at Best Buy - $900 Buy 43-inch Frame at Samsung - $900

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • India Food Delivery Startup Zomato Is Said to Plan IPO Filing Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Zomato Pvt, an Indian food delivery startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is planning to file the draft prospectus by April for its initial public offering that could raise about $650 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The company could complete the listing in Mumbai before the end of September, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Zomato didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Founded in 2008 in Delhi, the company employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the startup at $5.4 billion, according to an exchange filing in February by Info Edge India Ltd., an existing backer.The pandemic has driven many Indian consumers to shift their spending online, bolstering the fortunes of e-commerce firms like Zomato as they aim to go public. Nykaa E-Retail Pvt, backed by TPG Capital, is planning to list the company in the local market and to seek a valuation of at least $3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.Global IPO volumes are heading for the best quarter since at least 2009 with more than $188 billion raised so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Second Weekly Advance Even as Rates Hit New Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second weekly advance even as Treasury yields continued higher, aided by a slight weakening in the dollar as the Federal Reserve held firm on its dovish stance.Bullion is experiencing a small bounceback, after tumbling below $1,700 an ounce earlier in the month, as rising Treasury yields put pressure on the non-interest bearing metal. That drove both futures and exchange-traded fund investors to sharply cut their positions. Those moves may have been overdone, allowing gold to stage a small recovery.“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short term positioning,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. Still, that doesn’t change the longer-term outlook for gold, which will continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year as investors rotate out of havens into riskier assets. Its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled he wasn’t concerned by the emotional swings over inflation risk that’s obsessing investors.Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,741.92 an ounce at 12:01 p.m. in London, and is on track for a 0.9% gain this week. Silver rose 0.6% and platinum declined 0.8%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% after climbing 0.5% on Thursday.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.5% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TA Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Advent’s Unit4 Software Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TA Associates is in advanced discussions to buy Unit4 NV, the enterprise software company owned by Advent International, for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.Last year, Advent revived plans to sell Netherlands-based Unit4 after receiving takeover interest from a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Bloomberg News has reported. A spokesperson for TA Associates couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Representatives for Advent and Unit4 declined to comment.Unit4, which Advent agreed to acquire for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2013, saw revenue rise 5% in 2019 to $413 million. Advent had abandoned its previous attempt to sell Unit4 in 2018.Any deal for Unit4 would add to $116 billion of transactions already announced in the global software industry this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up 60% on the same point in 2020, the data show.Unit4 offers cloud-based enterprise resource planning software as well as financial forecasting, payroll and student management systems. It has more than 6,000 customers in industries including professional services, the public sector, nonprofits and education, according to its website.(Adds software deal figures in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Hammers Home Dovish Message in ‘Clean Break’ With Old Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeatedly stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence it has fully healed from Covid-19.In doing so, he discarded a cardinal tenet of monetary policy to pre-emptively strike against inflation. It’s a significant shift that follows the Fed’s new framework announced last year that markets have tested in recent weeks by pushing yields higher.“He came out swinging,” said Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist who is now a partner at Cornerstone Macro in Washington. The press conference “was an exercise in hammering through the same message over and over: we are committed to the new framework and what we are doing.”As a result, the Fed will wait for accumulating proof of “substantial further progress” on its employment and inflation goals before paring back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.“Until we give a signal, you can assume we are not there yet,” Powell said after the Fed held rates near zero and signaled they’d stay that way through 2023. “As we approach it, well in advance, we will give a signal that, yes, we’re on a path to possibly achieve that, to consider tapering.”Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.687% earlier on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year, but ended the day slightly lower as investors absorbed the message.Powell’s challenge was to embrace the coming economic strength that will be delivered by massive fiscal aid from Washington, while assuring investors that “we’re not going to act preemptively on forecasts.””It was a clean break,” from past Fed practice, said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC. “They’re willing to take the risk of being behind the curve. They don’t think the risk is particularly severe and they don’t think the costs of a miss on that side are as large as the costs of suppressing economic growth unnecessarily.”The Fed’s forecasts showed unemployment dipping to a pre-pandemic levels of 3.5% by the end of 2023, with inflation nudging slightly above its 2% goal.Officials raised their economic growth forecast to 6.5% for this year -- which would be the fastest pace since 1983 measured fourth quarter over the same three months a year earlier -- but then the impulse from pent-up demand and fiscal policy fades. Officials see growth advancing 3.3% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023.Powell dismissed the Fed’s rate outlook -- or dot plot -- which showed seven of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023 compared with five of 17 at the December gathering. He said the bulk of the committee expected rates to be near zero for the next three years. Prior to liftoff, they would also need to see “actual progress, not forecast progress -- and that’s a difference from our past approach.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The lack of material changes to the official post-meeting statement beyond the obvious acknowledgment of recent economic news serves as a clear, albeit tacit, signal that the Fed does not view its critical support role throughout the pandemic as drawing toward a conclusion.”-- Carl Riccadonna, economistClick here for the full reportU.S. central bankers conducted a broad internal review of monetary policy and announced their findings in August. They discovered that their previous focus on narrow indicators for employment and forecast-based policy leaned against more inclusive labor-market gains. Their new strategy seeks to average 2% inflation over time and they define maximum employment as a broad and inclusive objective.The last rate-hike cycle began in December 2015. At the time, the unemployment rate for Black Americans was over 9% for November and inflation never reached 2% on a sustained basis in subsequent years, raising questions about whether the increase was premature.In January, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said gains in employment “may have come sooner and been greater” if the new framework had been in place during the previous recovery.Powell stressed that a global pandemic and a fiscal response of this size was not something forecasters have a lot of experience with calibrating, while both the labor market and inflation remain far from the Fed’s goals.“They are looking back to the pre-Covid period and viewing their forecasts as too optimistic,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital LLC. “They are saying, ‘We don’t want to make that mistake again.”’For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.