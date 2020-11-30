U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

Engadget
·9 min read

If you’re still on the hunt for a gift or a good deal on a gadget you’ve been pining for, today might be the day you find it. While Black Friday brought a slew of deals on TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more, Cyber Monday has brought a new round of sales on some of the latest devices. Also, don’t fret if you think you missed a killer Black Friday deal — some of the best ones are still around for Cyber Monday, but you likely only have today to grab them before they’re gone. We collected all of the best Cyber Monday tech deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $900

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The base models of a few of Samsung’s newest smartphones have hit new all-time lows for Cyber Monday. The Galaxy S20 is down to $750 and the S20+ is down to $900. We gave these scores of 85 and 87, respectively, and we praised them for their long battery lives and beautiful displays. If you’re looking for a one-hand friendly phone, go with the S20, but the S20+ has a slightly more versatile camera system.

Buy Galaxy S20 at Amazon - $749 Buy Galaxy S20+ at Amazon - $899

Google Pixel 4 XL - $550

Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL

Google’s Pixel 4 XL is down to $550 for Cyber Monday, which is $50 cheaper than its previous record low. It may not be the newest Pixel smartphone, but there remain numerous reasons to like the 4 XL. It earned a score of 85 from us for its 90Hz display, speedy performance and great camera experience. You can also snag a Pixel 3a XL for only $300 today, too.

Buy Pixel 4 XL at Amazon - $549 Buy Pixel 3a XL at Amazon - $299

Sonos One - $149

Sonos One
Sonos One

Both the Sonos One and Sonos One SL are on sale today — the One is down to $149 and the One SL is even cheaper at $129. These two speakers are almost identical, but the One SL doesn’t have any microphones, making it better for those that don’t care to use voice assistants like Alexa or the Google Assistant. We gave the Sonos One a score of 90 for its excellent audio quality, attractive design and multi-room audio experience when connected to other Sonos speakers. But if you want an even richer sound experience, you can pick up the Sonos Five today for $100 less.

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $149 Buy Sonos One at Amazon - $149

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $129 Buy Sonos One SL at Amazon - $129

Buy Sonos Five on Sonos - $399

iRobot Roomba i7+ - $599

iRobot Roomba i7+
iRobot Roomba i7+

The high-end Roomba i7+ is down to $599 for Cyber Monday. You can pick it up at Amazon or use the code ENGADGET200 to get the same price at Wellbots. We gave the i7+ a score of 87 for its extra features and included Clean Base, which is an attached garbage of sorts into which the vacuum automatically empties its bin after each cleaning. If you don’t think you’ll need the Clean Base, you can get just the robo-vac (dubbed the Roomba i7) for $399 today, too.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Amazon - $399

Buy Roomba i7+ at Wellbots - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Wellbots - $399

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $25

Samsung Select EVO microSD card
Samsung Select EVO microSD card

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25 for Black Friday, which is $3 cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day last month. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. These are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can get, but they’re quite expensive at their normal $348 price tag. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

Echo Dot - $29

Amazon Echo Dot 2020
Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It has a new spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck design on the previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $29 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $39

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $88 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Kindle Paperwhite - $85

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favorite e-readers and now it’s cheaper than ever at $85. It normally costs $129 and this is the same price it was during Amazon Prime Day in October. We gave it a score of 95 for its lovely, high-contrast display, waterproof design and new Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $85

Lenovo Smart Clocks - $35

Lenovo Smart Clock
Lenovo Smart Clock

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. It’s a compact Google Assistant smart display that also works well as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. If you want something a bit more basic, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $25, which is another record low.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Fire HD 10 tablet - $80

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s biggest and most capable Fire tablet is down to $80, which is a new all-time-low price. Normally priced at $149, we gave the Fire HD 10 a score of 88 for its 1080p display, solid performance and convenient hands-free Alexa support. Not only does the Fire HD 10 make a good media consumption devices, but with Show Mode, it can also double as an Echo Show-like device, responding to all of your Alexa commands.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - $299

GoPro Hero8 Black
GoPro Hero8 Black

A special GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is on sale for $299, down from $357, for Black Friday. It includes the action cam, Shorty, a head strap, a 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries, so it’s a good option if you want to get everything you might need to take killer videos in one go. We gave the Hero8 Black a score of 90 for its practical new design, improved stability and easy of use.

Buy Hero8 Black bundle at Amazon - $299

Echo Show 5 - $45

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Roku Streambar - $100

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

Roku’s new Streambar came out last month and it’s already on sale for $100, which is $30 off its normal price. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. It earned a score of 86 from us for its compact design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $100 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $100

Sonos Beam - $299

Sonos Beam soundbar
Sonos Beam soundbar

The Sonos Beam is $100 off right now, which is an all-time low. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Best Buy - $299

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV - $969

Vizio P-Series smart TV
Vizio P-Series smart TV

This $969 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at GameStop - $969 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Amazon - $969 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Best Buy - $969

55-inch LG OLED CX 4K Smart TV - $1,399

LG OLED CX smart TV
LG OLED CX smart TV

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is down to $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The 65-inch model is at an all-time low, too. LG launched both of these TVs earlier this year and, in addition to giving you all the great features OLED has to offer, they also have 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Buy 55-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,399 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,899

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $30

Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku Streaming Stick+

A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocket-able design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $29.99

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $69.99

Fire TV Stick - $28

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is discounted to $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.
Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $100, which is $50 off its normal price. Fitbit released this wearable in the spring and it’s the best fitness tracker (not a smartwatch) that you can get from the company. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Fitbit - $100

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put $100 Billion Into Play: WSJ

    Wall Street is bracing for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) arrival to the S&P 500 Index on Dec. 18.What Happened: The addition of the California-based automaker is expected to create challenges because of the company's size, $555 billion, and volatility. Tesla's share price jumped 40% right after the S&P 500 announcement on Nov. 16, and the addition comes at a time of pandemic-related volatility, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tesla is the biggest company to ever join the index, and it'll be the sixth largest by market capitalization. Elon Musk's company might put $100 billion "in motion" when added, as funds try to sell other companies' stock to buy Tesla's, according to WSJ.To help ease the potential trading chaos, some Wall Street managers recommend splitting the addition "over two trading days," something that has never happened before, WSJ notes.Ben Inker, who manages asset allocation at investment manager GMO believes any unpreparedness might have consequences. "The people who will pay the price if S&P screws up are the investors in passive S&P," he says.Why It Matters: Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 also happens the same day the so-called "quadruple witching" takes place. Every last Friday of the quarter marks the day when futures and options expire at the same time, which increases the volume.This, investors say, might help with the liquidity that day but may also increase market volatility. Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.17% lower at $584.77 in the after-hours markets on Friday.Photo courtesy of UnsplashSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Guggenheim Fund Mulls Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust * Bloomberg Releases Its 2020 List Of Wealthiest Families In Asia(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

    The year is coming to an end, and bullish news is mounting for the energy industry, presenting an array of juicy deals to watch this holiday season

  • I’m 60, my spouse is 45 — can I retire if our expenses are $12,000 a month?

    I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Eyes Mixed Open Amid Coronavirus Vaccine News; Why Apple, Nio, Zoom Video Are Key

    The stock market is looking robust, but also showing some signs of excessive bullishness. Moderna will seek FDA OK for its coronavirus vaccine. Apple leads four key names to watch.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Following the wild ride that was 2020, where does the market go from here? Major strides have been made in the COVID-19 vaccine race, yet the near-term picture remains unclear, blurred by the virus’ resurgence and the stimulus stalemate on Capitol Hill.In times like these, the investing greats can serve as a source of inspiration, namely billionaire Israel “Izzy” Englander.Who exactly is Englander? The legend, who started trading stocks when he was in high school, began his career interning at investment firm Oppenheimer, later going on to purchase a seat on the American Stock Exchange, where he would serve as a floor broker, trader and specialist.In 1989, along with Ronald Shear, Englander founded hedge fund Millennium Management. As evidence of his stellar track record, the guru took the $35 million the fund was started with and turned it into over $40 billion in assets under management. With his personal net worth clocking in at $7.2 billion, it’s no wonder Wall Street pays attention when Englander makes a move.Bearing this in mind, our focus shifted to Millenium’s most recent 13F filing, which discloses the stocks the fund snapped up in the third quarter. Locking in on two tickers in particular, TipRanks’ database revealed that both names score a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. What’s more, the analyst community sees massive upside potential in store for each.G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)Bringing a deep understanding of the biology of cancer and extensive drug discovery experience to the table, G1 Therapeutics works to develop therapies that could potentially improve the lives of patients battling the deadly disease. Ahead of a key regulatory decision, the Street is pounding the table on this name.During the third quarter, Englander and Millennium picked up a new stake in GTHX. Pulling the trigger on 555,937 shares, the value of the holding comes in at $6,421,000.Turning to the analyst community, Needham’s Chad Messer tells clients that he has high hopes ahead of the February 15 PDUFA date for trilaciclib, its therapy designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. The therapy’s NDA was accepted in August for Priority Review based on results from three randomized clinical studies in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with the FDA indicating that it doesn’t plan on holding an advisory committee (AdComm) meeting.As trilaciclib is the first CDK4/6 inhibitor to be used to treat chemo-induced bone marrow toxicity, Messer argues that the lack of an AdComm is “meaningful.” Expounding on this, he stated, “We believe this reflects the agency's appreciation of the unmet need, comfort with the safety profile of the CDK4/6 class, and efficacy profile of trilaciclib.”GTHX will also focus on the inclusion of trilaciclib into NCCN guidelines. It should also be noted that a Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating the candidate in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is set to kick off by year end.Adding to the good news, GTHX and its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, are preparing for the commercial launch of trilaciclib, with the companies covering approximately 2,500 treating oncologists and providing educational materials regarding the use of trilaciclib ahead of treatment and the benefits of multi-lineage preservation.If that wasn’t enough, the rintodestrant (its selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer) plus palbociclib combination study was able to wrap up enrollment earlier than expected, reflecting “the appeal of an all-oral treatment regimen during a global pandemic,” in Messer’s opinion. With a data readout slated for Q2 2021, the analyst believes a “positive readout could prove to be a significant value driver.”In line with his optimistic approach, Messer reiterated a Buy rating and $74 price target, indicating 417% upside potential. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 3 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: GTHX is a Strong Buy. Given the $59 average price target, shares could rise 312% in the next year. (See GTHX stock analysis on TipRanks)Epizyme (EPZM)Also fighting the good fight against cancer, as well as against other serious diseases, Epizyme wants to find new treatments through novel epigenetic medicines. Even though the company faces headwinds with regard to its recent product launch, several members of the Street believe big things are in store.Millenium purchased 461,258 shares during the third quarter, with the buy reflecting a new position for the hedge fund. As for the value of the holding, it lands at $5,503,000.Writing for Wedbush, 5-star analyst David Nierengarten points out that the pandemic has limited oncologist visits, and therefore, Tazverik (the company's follicular lymphoma treatment) sales were lower than he expected. He points out that “the pandemic shifts the launch curve to an ‘incidence model’ rather than a prevalence model, as there is a limited patient pool to draw from if they are delaying office visits,” with patients waiting to seek treatment until they experience symptoms of progression.Additionally, although the launch is virtual and physician awareness is high, physicians are opposed to prescribing a new medication without examining the patient in person. That being said, Nierengarten remains optimistic about the therapy.“Despite these headwinds, Tazverik came close to meeting our estimates, and it is gaining market share, including seeing initial sales in second line. We expect more meaningful second line sales to begin in 2021, and have more gradually incorporated them into our launch curve,” the analyst explained.When it comes to the time on therapy, Nierengarten argues it’s too early to come to any conclusions. However, he highlights the fact that durability of response was relatively long and patients were treated past progression in the registration study. “Furthermore, the headwind against switching therapies turns into a tailwind of Tazverik maintenance once a patient is on therapy. This will likely contribute more meaningfully to 2H21 revenues and potential revenue outperformance,” he added.Summing it all up, Nierengarten commented, “At current levels, we believe investors are too negative on Tazverik’s potential and patience should be rewarded.”Based on all of the above, Nierengarten sides with the bulls, reiterating an Outperform rating and $27 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPZM’s ability to climb 122% higher in the next year. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Most other analysts echo Nierengarten’s sentiment. 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $23.25, the upside potential comes in at 91%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Giant Fund Sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    South Korea’s sovereign-wealth fund sold Alibaba, Apple, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It also more than doubled a position in GM stock, a move that is paying off so far in the fourth quarter.

  • Biden’s plans will help those ‘fearful of outliving their retirement savings’

    President-elect Joe Biden wants to help Americans save for their golden years by expanding access to retirement savings plans, strengthening Social Security, and making health care more affordable.

  • There are many reasons to donate to charity this Giving Tuesday — but here’s a little added tax incentive

    The so-called “universal charitable deduction” allows non-itemizers to claim a tax break of up to $300 when they file their taxes in 2021. Charitable donations are tax deductible, but taxpayers can only claim the deduction on their federal income taxes if they’re itemize the expenses that are eligible for deductions. Along with charitable donations, these expenses include medical expenses, mortgage interest and state and local taxes (up to $10,000).

  • Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December

    The advancements with COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Inc. (NASDAQ: AZN), along with a resurgence of stock market indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, hints at a relatively stable outlook for the next year compared to 2020.Top Wall Street analysts, based on TipRanks ratings, see these four stocks as winning plays as markets brace for the last month of what has been a turbulent year, as first reported by CNBC.Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY): Last Week, Northland Capital analyst Micheal Grondahl recommended the Atlanta-headquartered payment processing company as a Buy with a price target of $28, a 16.67% upside potential at the time.CNBC cited Grondahl's comments that the company's continued expansion into new key verticals could play an integral role in driving strong financial results -- the auto loan business for used cars as well as the mortgages and refinancing segment backed by the recently-acquired subsidiary Ventanex, for instance.According to TipRanks statistics, Grondahl's calls on Repay have returned profits eight out of 12 times.After a 0.44% dip during Friday's trading hours, RPAY sank 9.17% in the extended trading hours at $21.80.Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): Based on the positive earnings release for the September quarter, Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda recommends Autodesk as a Buy. Ikeda has set a $300 price target with an 11% upside potential on the stock."We believe Autodesk is well-positioned during and post-pandemic to disrupt the future digitization opportunity in the construction and manufacturing industries that should enable the business to achieve its FY2023 financial targets," the Oppenheimer analyst said, as reported by CNBC. According to TipRanks, Ikeda has an over 93% success rate based on 110 ratings, and the calls on Autodesk stock returned profits twelve out of thirteen times.ADSK shares were last seen quoting $273.90, 0.40% higher, at the end of Friday's extended trading session.Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) With a Buy recommendation and a 21% upside potential, Needham & Company's Scott Berg revised the price target for the cloud-based business planning software company to $85 last week. "[Anaplan] was historically a fairly heavy in-person sale, thus a return to travel/in-person meetings could significantly benefit the company," Berg commented, according to CNBC. Berg added that ongoing partner investments could revive sales once the lockdown measures are scrapped.During Friday after-hours, PLAN stock was seen quoting 1.66% higher at $69.95 per share.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) With last week's Buy recommendation for Karyopharm, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White set a price target of $41 with a 166.41% upside potential.White relied on Karyopharm's Phase 3 SIENDO study of Xpovio for treating patients with endometrial cancer proceeding as per schedule. Topline estimates of the trials are expected sometime in the second half of next year.White believes that Xpovio sales from dedifferentiated liposarcoma are projected at close to $26 million in 2026, from the estimated $3 million in 2022, CNBC reported.See Also: Wall Street Analysts Say These 5 Stocks Are A Buy As The World Prepares For The Post-COVID-19 EraLatest Ratings for RPAY DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight Sep 2020BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight Jun 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for RPAY View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Airbnb, DoorDash Reportedly Up IPO Valuation Target By B Each * China Tech Companies To Remain 'Very Much A Growth Play' Even Post-COVID-19, Says Credit Suisse(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Shaky Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Rules on RMDs for Inherited IRA Beneficiaries

    You can inherit an IRA tax-free, but you could be hit with a 50% penalty if you don't follow the rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • The Fed and the promise of a vaccine aren’t enough to protect investors from a ‘reckoning,’ top economist warns

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College University and economic adviser to Allianz, isn't so sure the bull run will last and he explained why in a recent interview.

  • Celebrities use mortgages to build wealth — and you can, too

    A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.

  • Rising vacancies, falling rents: 'The office market, it's like a slow motion car wreck.'

    The pandemic has already caused a rise in office vacancies and drop in rents. If enough tenants cancel their leases, delinquencies might also rise.

  • Three Chip Stocks Hitting New Highs

    These top sector performers could add to gains into year’s end.

  • Gold Price Breaks Down On Vaccine News, But Bottom May Be Near

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.

  • A Top Pension Sold Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Exxon Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Wisconsin’s state pension sold Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Exxon stock in the third quarter. It bought JPMorgan stock.

  • Tesla Gets China Go-Ahead To Sell Shanghai-Made Model Y EVs

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been granted permission by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell its Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles, Reuters reported Sunday.What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company can now sell its domestically-made sports utility vehicle in China, according to Reuters.The electric vehicle maker had applied for permission to sell Shanghai-made Model Y in November and currently sells its locally-produced Model 3 cars in China, as per Reuters. Why It Matters: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said China could represent up to 40% of overall Tesla deliveries in 2022.The analyst predicts the company could double its sales in the country in the next few years. Ives also said that local EV players such as BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) are also "firing on all cylinders."The automaker is investing $6.4 million in building a new charging-station factory in the country.In October, Tesla sold 13,000 vehicles in China. The company began delivering vehicles made at its Shanghai factory last December, noted Reuters.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2% higher at $585.76 on Friday and fell 0.17% in the after-hours session.Related Link: Tesla's China-Made Model Y Threatens Nio's Growing Dominance, Bloomberg Analysts SaySee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Owners Will Be Able To Remotely Access Autopilot Camera At Will With New Upgrade: Report * Tesla Faces Class Action Over Allegedly Covering Up Model S, X Suspension Defects(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 6 Top Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: DPW Holdings Rises

    The best-performing stocks under $10 include industrial firm Fuel Tech, electric vehicle company Kaixin Auto, DPW Holdings, and Yunji among others.