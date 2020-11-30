The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

If you’re still on the hunt for a gift or a good deal on a gadget you’ve been pining for, today might be the day you find it. While Black Friday brought a slew of deals on TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more, Cyber Monday has brought a new round of sales on some of the latest devices. Also, don’t fret if you think you missed a killer Black Friday deal — some of the best ones are still around for Cyber Monday, but you likely only have today to grab them before they’re gone. We collected all of the best Cyber Monday tech deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $900

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The base models of a few of Samsung’s newest smartphones have hit new all-time lows for Cyber Monday. The Galaxy S20 is down to $750 and the S20+ is down to $900. We gave these scores of 85 and 87, respectively, and we praised them for their long battery lives and beautiful displays. If you’re looking for a one-hand friendly phone, go with the S20, but the S20+ has a slightly more versatile camera system.

Buy Galaxy S20 at Amazon - $749 Buy Galaxy S20+ at Amazon - $899

Google Pixel 4 XL - $550

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google’s Pixel 4 XL is down to $550 for Cyber Monday, which is $50 cheaper than its previous record low. It may not be the newest Pixel smartphone, but there remain numerous reasons to like the 4 XL. It earned a score of 85 from us for its 90Hz display, speedy performance and great camera experience. You can also snag a Pixel 3a XL for only $300 today, too.

Buy Pixel 4 XL at Amazon - $549 Buy Pixel 3a XL at Amazon - $299

Sonos One - $149

Sonos One

Both the Sonos One and Sonos One SL are on sale today — the One is down to $149 and the One SL is even cheaper at $129. These two speakers are almost identical, but the One SL doesn’t have any microphones, making it better for those that don’t care to use voice assistants like Alexa or the Google Assistant. We gave the Sonos One a score of 90 for its excellent audio quality, attractive design and multi-room audio experience when connected to other Sonos speakers. But if you want an even richer sound experience, you can pick up the Sonos Five today for $100 less.

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $149 Buy Sonos One at Amazon - $149

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $129 Buy Sonos One SL at Amazon - $129

Buy Sonos Five on Sonos - $399

iRobot Roomba i7+ - $599

iRobot Roomba i7+

The high-end Roomba i7+ is down to $599 for Cyber Monday. You can pick it up at Amazon or use the code ENGADGET200 to get the same price at Wellbots. We gave the i7+ a score of 87 for its extra features and included Clean Base, which is an attached garbage of sorts into which the vacuum automatically empties its bin after each cleaning. If you don’t think you’ll need the Clean Base, you can get just the robo-vac (dubbed the Roomba i7) for $399 today, too.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Amazon - $399

Buy Roomba i7+ at Wellbots - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Wellbots - $399

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $25

Samsung Select EVO microSD card

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25 for Black Friday, which is $3 cheaper than it was during Amazon Prime Day last month. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278, an all-time low since they debuted a few months ago. These are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can get, but they’re quite expensive at their normal $348 price tag. We gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

Echo Dot - $29

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It has a new spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck design on the previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $29 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $39

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $88

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this Black Friday price of $88. Normally $198, these cans have dropped to $88 before but they’ve never been this low. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Kindle Paperwhite - $85

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favorite e-readers and now it’s cheaper than ever at $85. It normally costs $129 and this is the same price it was during Amazon Prime Day in October. We gave it a score of 95 for its lovely, high-contrast display, waterproof design and new Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $85

Lenovo Smart Clocks - $35

Lenovo Smart Clock

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. It’s a compact Google Assistant smart display that also works well as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. If you want something a bit more basic, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $25, which is another record low.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Fire HD 10 tablet - $80

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s biggest and most capable Fire tablet is down to $80, which is a new all-time-low price. Normally priced at $149, we gave the Fire HD 10 a score of 88 for its 1080p display, solid performance and convenient hands-free Alexa support. Not only does the Fire HD 10 make a good media consumption devices, but with Show Mode, it can also double as an Echo Show-like device, responding to all of your Alexa commands.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle - $299

GoPro Hero8 Black

A special GoPro Hero8 Black bundle is on sale for $299, down from $357, for Black Friday. It includes the action cam, Shorty, a head strap, a 32GB SD card, and two rechargeable batteries, so it’s a good option if you want to get everything you might need to take killer videos in one go. We gave the Hero8 Black a score of 90 for its practical new design, improved stability and easy of use.

Buy Hero8 Black bundle at Amazon - $299

Echo Show 5 - $45

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Roku Streambar - $100

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

Roku’s new Streambar came out last month and it’s already on sale for $100, which is $30 off its normal price. It’s a smaller version of Roku’s full-sized smart soundbar, which ups the ante of your TV’s audio while also including 4K HDR streaming technology inside. It earned a score of 86 from us for its compact design, great audio quality for movies and TV, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth-speaker capabilities.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $100 Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $100

Sonos Beam - $299

Sonos Beam soundbar

The Sonos Beam is $100 off right now, which is an all-time low. That brings it down to $299, which is a record low price. If you don’t have the space to spare for the full-sized Sonos Arc, this is the next best thing to get. We gave it a score of 85 for its excellent sound quality and AirPlay 2 plus Alexa support.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $299 Buy Sonos Beam at Best Buy - $299

65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV - $969

Vizio P-Series smart TV

This $969 sale price is an all-time low for the 65-inch Vizio P-Seres 4K smart TV. It will reach up to 1,100 nits of brightness and it supports Full Array with local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and the company’s Quantum Color technology. If you go through GameStop, you’ll get a $50 GameStop e-gift card with your purchase.

Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at GameStop - $969 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Amazon - $969 Buy 65-inch Vizio P-Series smart TV at Best Buy - $969

55-inch LG OLED CX 4K Smart TV - $1,399

LG OLED CX smart TV

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is down to $1,399, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. The 65-inch model is at an all-time low, too. LG launched both of these TVs earlier this year and, in addition to giving you all the great features OLED has to offer, they also have 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Buy 55-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,399 Buy 65-inch LG OLED CX smart TV at Best Buy - $1,899

Roku Streaming Stick+ - $30

Roku Streaming Stick+

A long-time favorite, the Roku Streaming Stick+, has dropped to $30. That’s only $1 more than a previous all-time-low price and a great deal if you’re looking for a compact yet powerful streaming device. It earned a spot in our holiday gift guide for its pocket-able design, 4K HDR streaming abilities and solid performance. If you don’t mind a larger device if it means getting more power, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale, down to $70 from $100.

Buy Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Streaming Stick+ at Best Buy - $29.99

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Ultra at Best Buy - $69.99

Fire TV Stick - $28

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is discounted to $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. Both Fire TV Sticks on the other sides of the spectrum are on sale, too. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is now $18 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Fitbit Charge 4 - $100

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on sale for $100, which is $50 off its normal price. Fitbit released this wearable in the spring and it’s the best fitness tracker (not a smartwatch) that you can get from the company. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Fitbit - $100

