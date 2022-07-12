The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

You're not wrong to look for big-ticket gadgets to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Plenty of popular devices are down to record-low prices, and you should grab them before their prices go back up after Prime Day ends. But maybe you're on the hunt for even more affordable things, or useful accessories that won't cost you an arm and a leg even when discounted. Those things do exist, so, to help you avoid endless sifting through cheap deals, we collected the best Prime Day tech deals under $50 here.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for $20 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to $33. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $20Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $33

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $35, or $50 off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $35

Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has dropped to $45, which is half off its normal price. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $45

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is half off and down to $45. We gave it a score of 81 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Fire TV Stick Lite

You can pick up Amazon's most affordable streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite, for only $12 right now. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $12

Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $17

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for Prime Day. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Fire TV OS.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $35

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40 right now. We gave it a score of 86 for its handy remote control, good Google Assistant integration and 4K streaming chops with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Amazon - $40

Roku Express

Roku's Express streaming dongle has dropped to $18. Like Amazon's own budget streaming devices, the Express doesn't have a ton of fancy features, but it does support HD content and it comes with a high-speed HDMI cable. The Express 4K+ streamer is also on sale for $25.

Buy Roku Express at Amazon - $18 Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon - $25

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

AirTags

You can grab an AirTag for $27.50 right now at Amazon, or you can head over to Woot and get one for $25 or a pack of four for $85. These tiny trackers sync with the Find My app on iOS to help you keep track of your keys, bags and other belongings. Just make sure you pick up a holder so you can actually attach the gadget to your stuff.

Buy AirTag at Amazon - $27.50 Buy AirTag at Woot starting at $25

Tile trackers

Tile trackers are up to 30 percent off for Prime Day and you have a few different designs to choose from. The standard Tile Mate is down to $180, the Tile Slim is on sale for $24 and the Tile Sticker is down to $21. These Bluetooth chips help you keep track of your things digitally and they can lead you to your lost items by emitting a chime.

Shop Tile devices at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

You can pick up a Galaxy SmartTag+ for only $30 right now, or $10 off its usual price. This is Samsung's answer to Apple's AirTags, and it lets you keep track of items via your smartphone. If you're close enough to your lost stuff, you can even follow directions on your smartphone that will lead you back to it.

Buy Galaxy SmartTag+ at Amazon - $30

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card in 128GB is half off and down to only $18 for Prime Day. It also comes with an adapter, so you can use it with more types of devices. You'll get read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively, and a card that's temperature, magnet- and drop-resistant.

Buy Samsung Pro Plus microSD card (128GB) at Amazon - $18

SanDisk Dual Drive Go

SanDisk's Dual Drive Go is on sale for $50 right now, or 32 percent less than usual. It's a more modern version of a thumb drive featuring a swivel design with a USB-A connector on one end and a USB-C dongle on the other. We like its sleek, portable design, its 150MB/s read speeds and the fact that you'll be able to use it with almost any device.

Buy Dual Drive Go (512GB) at Amazon - $50

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Elite 3 at Amazon - $50

Jabra Elite 45h

Jabra's Elite 45h headphones are half off and down to $50. We like these cans for their solid sound quality, voice assistant access, compact design and 50-hour battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 45h at Amazon - $50

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony's compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is down to just $48, which is nearly half off its regular price. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this tiny speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

Buy SRS-XB13 speaker at Amazon - $48

Razer Anzu smart glasses

Razer's Anzu smart glasses have returned to an all-time-low price of $50 for Prime Day. We gave them a score of 74 for their blue-light filtering lenses, decent battery life and convenient hands-free audio.

Buy Anzu smart glasses at Amazon - $50

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini

A four-pack of Kasa smart plugs is 24 percent off and down to only $23 for Prime Day. You can plug in any "dumb" appliance to these attachments to make them a bit smarter, enabling you to control them from your phone, set usage schedules and more.

Buy Kasa smart plug (4 pack) at Amazon - $23

Amazon Smart Plug

Along with a bunch of other Amazon smart home gadgets, the company's smart plug is $12 off and down to $13. You can plug almost any "dumb" appliance into this accessory to make it a smart one that can be controlled via a companion app and with Alexa voice commands.

Buy smart plug at Amazon - $13

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon's smart thermostat is on sale for $42 right now. This affordable IoT gadget lets you control your home's temperature from anywhere and it can be adjusted via Alexa commands.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $42

Blink Mini

The Blink Mini has been discounted to only $30 for Prime Day, and you can get two of them for the price of one as well. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $30 Buy Blink Mini (2 pack) at Amazon - $30

