The best Cyber Monday tech deals you can get for under $50

Maybe you've crossed all of the big items off your gift list for the year, but you're still on the lookout for stocking stuffers that aren't the typical picks. There are plenty of options in the tech space that are both small and affordable, and Cyber Monday deals have made a good number of them even more budget-friendly. Everything from microSD cards to streaming sticks to wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever, so we gathered the best tech deals under $50 here so you don't have to go searching for them.

Samsung EVO Select microSD

Samsung EVO Select microSD card 256GB

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB is down to $25, or 38 percent off its normal price. This is the latest model and while you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and you're getting a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select microSD (256GB) at Amazon - $25

SanDisk Ultra microSD card

SanDisk Ultra microSD card 128GB

A number of SanDisk memory cards are on sale for Cyber Monday, including this Ultra microSD card in 128GB for $16. While not all items are under $50, most are and any of the microSD cards on sale would make a good option for extra smartphone or Nintendo Switch storage.

Buy SanDisk Ultra microSD card (128GB) at Amazon - $16 Shop SanDisk memory card sale at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller is $20 off for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to a record low fo $50. It's a good choice for anyone who wants more control than Joy-Cons can provide, and we like that it preserves features like an infrared sensor and vibration that are often lost on third-party controllers.

Buy Switch Pro Controller at Amazon - $50

Belkin AirTag accessories

Apple AirTag with Belkin Secure Holder and Strap

A bunch of Belkin accessories have been discounted for Cyber Monday, including most of the company's AirTag cases, which are down to $10 each. The Secure Holder keeps Apple's Bluetooth trackers secure and protected, and we like the strap it comes with, which makes it easier to hook the AirTag to a water bottle, luggage handle and other things.

Buy Belkin Secure Holder at Amazon - $10 Shop Belkin accessories sale at Amazon

Razer Kishi

Razer's Kishi mobile controller is 44 percent off, bringing it down to $45. Touchscreens are fine for casual games, but when you’re tackling something a little more hardcore like Fortnite the Kishi is just the thing you need. It adds d-pads and shoulder buttons to your gaming experience, and folds up nicely when not in use. Since it connects to your device directly via Lightning port or USB-C, not via Bluetooth, you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged — though you do need to make sure you buy the right one for your device.

Buy Razer Kishi at Amazon - $45

SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries' Arctis 3 headset for consoles is 51 percent off right now, bringing it down to $34. These wired cans have balanced audio, a clear cast mic and an attractive design.

Buy Arctis 3 at Amazon - $34

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000

Anker's portable battery pack in 20,000mAh is on sale for $37, or 15 percent off its regular rate. This brick can charge two devices at once thanks to its multiple ports and its trickle-charging mode provides optimal charging to low-power devices like wireless earbuds,

Buy Anker PowerCore Essential at Amazon - $37

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35. This has all of the features of the standard Fire TV Stick 4K plus support for WiFi 6 and picture-in-picture live view.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $35

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV has dropped to $40, which is $10 cheaper than usual. We gave the device a score of 86 for its 4K HDR streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision and Atmos support plus its much needed and very handy new remote.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Best Buy - $40

Echo Dot

The tiny Echo Dot has dropped to $30, and you can grab the Echo Dot with Clock for only $35. We gave it a score of 88 for its good audio quality for the price, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $35

Google Nest Mini

The Nest Mini is down to $25. It's the affordable speaker to get if you want to put the Google Assistant in your home without dropping too much money, or taking up too much space.

Buy Nest Mini at Best Buy - $25

Anker PowerWave Stand

Anker 10W PowerWave Stand

Anker's wireless charging stand is on sale for $15 right now, or 22 percent off its normal price. It's a handy accessory to have next to your computer or on your nightstand since it can change your smartphone either in landscape or portrait mode, and it's compatible with cases up to 5mm thick.

Buy PowerWave stand at Amazon - $15

JLab Go Air Pop

JLab's already affordable Go Air Pop earbuds are down to only $13 right now. These colorful true wireless buds sport an eight-hour battery life, a small and comfortable design and touch controls.

Buy Go Air Pop at Best Buy - $13

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2

Anker's impressive Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 earbuds have been discounted to $40. We consider them to be the best budget buds out there right now thanks in part to their punchy base, IPX7-rated design and affordable price.

Buy Spirit Dot 2 at Amazon - $40

Wacom Intuos drawing tablet

Wacom's compact Intuos drawing tablet is down to a new all-time low of $50, which is $30 off its normal price. Artists and doodlers are typically drawn to Wacom's tablets, but those who just want a bit more control over their computer may also like them. It comes with a 4k pressure-sensitive pen that's battery free, and the tablet itself has a few customizable shortcut keys. And since it plugs into your machine via a USB-A port, it will work with almost any computer, including Chromebooks.

Buy Intuos drawing tablet at Amazon - $50

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45, or $40 off its normal price. This is the best Echo smart display if you want one as a smart alarm clock. We like its ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at Amazon - $45

Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has been discounted to $50, which is its best price yet. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50

Fire 7 tablet

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $35. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to be a couch device, or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $45, or half off its normal price. We gave it a score of 79 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 right now. It's one of the easiest ways to get 4K streaming TV into your TV, plus it supports Dolby Audio and Alexa voice commands.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25

Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite has dropped to $18. It provides 1080p streaming, access to services like Netflix and Prime Video and can stream music from services like Spotify and Pandora.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30, or $20 off its normal price. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Blink security cameras

The Blink Indoor one-camera kit is on sale for $50 and the cam itself is totally wireless, so you can place them almost anywhere. It supports 1080p recording, motion alerts, two-way audio and temperature monitoring. The Blink Mini wired camera is also on sale for only $20.

Buy Blink Indoor at Amazon - $50 Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20

