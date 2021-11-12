Everything in our holiday gift guide that’s under $100

It’s dangerously easy to go over budget during the holidays when, especially when your gift list seemingly gets longer with each passing year. It’s even easier to do so when you have a bunch of gearheads in your life. We don’t have to tell you that gadgets are expensive (hello, $1,000-plus smartphones), but not every piece of tech will put a huge dent in your bank account. To make things easier for our budget-minded readers, we’ve collected everything in our gift guide that you can buy for $100 or less here.

In addition to our favorites listed below, a few other roundups in our holiday gift guide are almost entirely filled with frugal- gifts: our digital gift guide includes services like Disney+ and Skillshare, while our media roundup has books, movies and TV shows that we think would make great gifts. You’ll find that inexpensive options make up most of our tech toys and board games guides as well, and our annual tech stocking stuffers guide focuses on gifts you can grab for under $50 this year. What we’re trying to say is, you don’t have to go broke to get solid tech for your friends and family; you just have to know which affordable items are actually worth your money.

Adagio Simplicitea starter set

Adagio Simplicitea starter set

A dedicated tea vessel is a great gift for the tea lover in your life, or even those experimenting with coffee alternatives. Adagio’s Simplicitea kit includes a 12-ounce Borosilicate glass container with a stainless steel mesh strainer top, along with a sampler pack of 12 teas of your choosing. Since Adagio has a wide selection of loose and bagged tea, you’ll likely be able to find a box that includes the exact type your giftee prefers.

Buy Simplicitea starter set at Adagio - $24

Aeropress Go

Aeropress Go

Frequent travelers can get their coffee fix more easily with the Aeropress Go. We’ve often recommended it to outdoor enthusiasts because its compact size makes it great for hiking and camping trips, but anyone who travels often can easily bring the Go with them. It’ll brew one to three cups of coffee at a time and it comes with 350 micro filters that capture excess grit.

Buy Aeropress Go at Amazon - $32

Blink Indoor cam

Blink indoor security camera

There’s a special peace of mind that comes from checking in on your home even when you’re away, and Blink’s Indoor Cam lets you do that for only $80. The tiny square camera records video at up to 1080p resolution and has customizable motion alerts and two-way audio. And its AA batteries make it a wireless camera, so you can place it anywhere in your home and leave it for two years before the batteries need replacing.

Buy Blink Indoor cam at Amazon - $80

Brumate Toddy

Brumate Toddy

We’re big fans of Brumate’s can-and-bottle insulator, the Hopsulator, but the Toddy is the mug to get for all your fall and winter drinks. The insulated, 16-ounce mug keeps drinks hot for hours and it has a leak-proof lid with a magnetic opening that’s easy to open but will also keep all of your drink inside the cup. We also like its non-slip base, which keeps the mug in one spot on your desk.

Buy Toddy at Brumate - $30

Cosori Gooseneck Electric Kettle

Cosori Gooseneck Electric Kettle

This Cosori kettle is a no-fuss machine that will quickly become a staple in anyone’s kitchen. Sure, something like this is necessary to make good coffee or tea, but it’s also handy when you want to make ramen, reconstitute dried vegetables and more. This model has a gooseneck, which gives you more control when brewing pour-over coffee; a stainless steel interior; temperature presets for multiple drinks; and a hold button that keeps the water at the exact temperature you want until you’re ready to use it.

Buy Cosori electric kettle at Amazon - $70

Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug

Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug

This mug is for the coffee nerd in your life. Its wide mouth is ideal for brewing directly into the cup, plus it makes it easier to drink from while also enjoying the aroma of your favorite coffee. The inside is coated in ceramic for an “unpolluted” tasting experience, plus it has a leak-proof seal to prevent spills when they inevitably toss it in their bag before rushing out the door.

Buy Carter Everywhere mug at Fellow - $30

Govee Glide Wall Light

A laptop setup on a desk with neon-like blue Glide wall light by Govee behind it.

The right lighting can change the whole mood of a room and Govee’s Glide wall light is one of the most interesting smart lights we’ve come across. It includes seven segments for you to connect into the shape you want and, once installed, it can shine in up to 57 colors at once. Lighting effects and scenes are available in Govee’s companion app, so you can manually change up the feel of your living room or office any time you want — or you can let the light do the work for you as it reacts to music or gaming sounds in real time.

Buy Govee Glide light at Amazon - $100

Hangtime Gear Koala smartphone harness

Hangtime Gear Koala smartphone harness

Extreme activities like backpacking, snowboarding and the like call for extreme protection for your smartphone. The Koala smartphone harness clips to whatever’s on your person, be it a jacket, backpack or vest, while the wrap at the other end of the tether secures around your smartphone. Plus, the tether itself can stretch up to four feet — so even if your phone does take a tumble, you’ll probably catch it before it gets close to the ground.

Buy Koala smartphone case at Hangtime Gear - $25

Hario Mizudashi

Hario Mizudashi

If you know someone who drinks cold brew in the dead of winter, Hario’s Mizudashi will make their lives even easier. The tall, slim coffee pot is made of heat-resistant glass and has a washable filter that fits neatly into it. Available in 600ml and 1000ml sizes, it also has a convenient pour spout and a handle, so don’t be surprised if this pot quickly earns a permanent spot in your giftee’s refrigerator.

Buy Hario Mizudashi at Amazon - $22

Illuminated Dreamz custom TikTok sign

Illuminated Dreamz custom TikTok sign

This illuminated sign could be the most unique prop in your loved one’s streaming setup. You can customize it with their name, handle or a short catch phrase they’re known for. And it’s not just for TikTokkers — if your giftee spends hours on Twitch or uploads to YouTube every week, Illuminated Dreamz has customizable signs for those platforms, too.

Buy custom sign at Etsy - $95

J-Lab Go Air Pop

J-Lab Go Air Pop earbuds and charging case in light blue leaning on wood blocks.

J-Lab’s Go Air Pop are the wireless earbuds to get if you have very little to spend on gifts. They cost only $20 and offer onboard controls, EQ presets, IPX4 moisture resistance and eight-hour battery life. They also come in fun colors like lilac and rose, so you’ll probably find one that suits your recipient.

Buy Go Air Pop at J-Lab - $20

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra Elite 3 earbuds and case in black on a concrete block with a plant in the background.

Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds impressed us with their sound quality, which is better than some expensive buds we’ve tried, and their tiny, comfortable design. They’ll last all day with their seven-hour battery life, too, and we appreciate their reliable onboard controls. At only $80, it’s hard to find a pair of earbuds that pack as much value as these do.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 at Amazon - $80

Joby GorillaPod 3K

Joby GorillaPod 3K holding a camera up on a tree branch.

Joby’s GorillaPods have been popular with photographers and other creators for years, and for good reason. The 3K kit is compact enough to fit easily in a backpack, and it can hold up to 6.6 pounds on its time frame. You can bend, twist, wrap and otherwise articulate its legs to get the right position for your shot, and it has a 360-degree panning bed and a 90-degree tilt and bubble level for even more control.

Buy GorillaPod 3K kit at Amazon - $85

Kivetai Half face mask

Items for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

While Kivetai’s half face mask will be most useful for winter sports lovers, plenty of others will want to wear it this winter. Made of a breathable cotton fabric, it covers the mouth and ears and it has non-slip sections throughout to keep the mask in place. Whether you’re going for a chilly morning run or going out to run errands, this mask keeps the cold out and the warmth in.

Buy half face mask at Amazon - $11

Lexar Professional 2000x SD card

Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

If you’re looking for an SD card with even faster speeds, Lexar’s Professional 2000x lineup is a good place to start. These cards support 300MB/s transfer rates, 120MB/s write speeds and 4K video recording, plus they also have durable designs that are water, temperature, shock, vibration and x-ray proof.

Buy Lexar Professional 2000x (64GB) at Amazon - $95

Logitech C922

Logitech C922 for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Logitech’s C922 is the webcam to get if your giftee could use one camera for both Zoom meetings and game streaming. It can record at either 1080p/30fps or 720p/60fps, the latter option being the better choice for smooth video. It also has HD autofocus and light correction, which keeps the user looking sharp and well lit regardless of their environment, plus two built-in mics so voices always come through loud and clear.

Buy Logitech C922 at Amazon - $100

Nanlite LitoLite TC mini LED panel

Nanlite LitoLite TC for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

This palm-sized LED panel can help you get the right lighting anyway thanks to its built-in magnets that make it easy to mount almost anywhere. You can adjust the light’s temperature and hue, or use any one of its 15 pre-programmed presets. Plus, its built-in battery runs for 1.5 hours at full brightness and it means there are no cords to fuss with either.

Buy LitoLite LED panel at Amazon - $75

One Fire Cute Bunny Kids Night Light

One Fire Cute Bunny Kids Night Light for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Sure, this adorable glowing bunny is technically for kids, but you don’t have to be under the age of 10 to enjoy it. The charmingly kawaii character can glow in seven different colors or in multicolored mode and will last up to 10 hours on its rechargeable battery. It’s also pleasantly squishy thanks to its silicone body, a feature that your child will also love since it makes it even easier to tote around their new bunny BFF.

Buy bunny light at Amazon - $17

Phoozy Apollo Thermal smartphone case

Phoozy Apollo Thermal Case for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The Apollo thermal case is for those who want their phones to be as protected as possible from the elements. The small, insulated sleeve has multiple layers inside that protect against various hazards like overheating, extreme cold, water damage and more. Not only does that keep your phone safe from accidents, but it also helps keep the battery healthy even in extreme conditions.

Buy thermal case at Amazon - $30

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

These headphones are basically part of the standard streamer uniform at this point. The pink color and cute cat ears are a welcome change of pace compared to the all-black aesthetic that most consumer electronics adhere to, plus it has customizable Chroma RGB lighting on the earcups. But it doesn’t just look good: the Kraken Kitty headset supports a 40ms low-latency connection, 40mm drivers for solid audio quality and built-in mics that focus on your voice and minimize environmental sounds around you.

Buy Kraken BT Kitty Edition at Amazon - $100

Rode VideoMic Go on-camera mic

Rode VideoMic Go on-camera mic for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Creatives looking to improve the sound quality of their videos can do so with Rode’s VideoMic Go. It attaches to most DSLR cameras and has a focused pickup area, minimizing surrounding noise to pick up a subject’s voice clearly. It also has an integrated shock mount that protects the mic from bumps and vibrations, limiting the amount of unwanted interference in your audio. We also appreciate that it doesn’t require separate batteries to work — just plug it into your camera and hit record.

Buy VideoMic Go at Amazon - $80

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The Roku Ultra is one of the best ways to up someone’s streaming game. It’s the company’s most powerful device, supporting 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos. It comes with a voice remote and the whole system supports commands from Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, so you can pick your favorite and run with it. That remote also lets you control both the Ultra and your TV together, so you won’t have to fiddle with multiple clickers anymore.

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $100

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card

SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

It’s widely accepted that SanDisk makes reliable storage devices, making it a good name to turn to if you have a creator in your life and don’t know what to get them as a gift. Extra storage, like this Extreme Pro SDXC card, is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does it have fast 170MB/s transfer speeds, but it can record 4K video with ease and the card itself is temperature, water, shock and x-ray proof.

Buy Extreme Pro SD card (64GB) at Amazon - $25

Slopes Premium

Items for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

A one-year subscription to Slopes Premium can help your loved one up their skiing or snowboarding game. The app uses the GPS in their iPhone (or Apple Watch) to track things like speed, vertical and distance while they’re on the mountain, so they can more easily monitor their progress. And even when they’re not following a specific training routine, they can use Slopes’ seasonal challenges and leaderboards to compete against friends.

Buy Slopes Premium (1 year) - $25

SoJourner Holograhpic Rave fanny pack

SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Is this perfect for a rave, as the name suggests? Yes. Is it also a perfect accessory to spruce up your next stream? Also yes. We think the holographic option has the most potential on and off Twitch, but there are a number of other fun colors and patterns like outer space, rainbow triangles and sequin.

Buy rave fanny pack at Amazon - $17

TP-Link Kasa smart plug

TP-Link Kasa smart plug 2-pack for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

For those new to the smart home lifestyle, TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs are some of the easiest devices to start with. Plug them into outlets around your home, plug in “dumb” appliances like lights, coffee makers, fans and more and then control those regular gadgets from your smartphone with Kasa’s app. You can turn devices on and off with a few taps, set schedules and timers to control usage and activate Away Mode to automatically turn appliances on and off so it looks like someone’s home even when you’re on vacation.

Buy Kasa smart plug (2-pack) at Amazon - $20

What Do You Meme TikTok Edition

What Do You Meme TikTok Edition for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Whether you’re meme-ing on Instagram Live or in private with a group of friends, the TikTok version of this trendy card game will be a crowd pleaser. Just like the standard version, you’re competing to create the best caption for the meme card that’s been pulled. You may want to try playing this version with those in your life unfamiliar with TikTok — it could produce the best (or the worst) results.

Buy What Do You Meme at Amazon - $25

