The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals in the UK we could find

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and a number of our favorite gadgets are on sale. If you're a Prime member, you can save hundreds on devices from Sony, Razer, Apple and others over the next 48-hours, plus Amazon has discounted most of its own devices, too. Prime Day deals can hard to navigate, and a good portion of them are not worth your time. That's why we've collected the best tech deals for Prime Day 2022 here so you don't have to go wadding through the bad ones.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to £209 right now. We gave these cans a score of 94 for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - £209

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped to £298, which matches its all-time low price. That's the starting price on the GPS-only models, but you can pick up a GPS + Cellular model for as low as £379, too. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.

Buy Series 7 at Amazon - £298

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you're not in Apple's ecosystem, this could be the time to buy a smartwatch for tracking your outdoor runs and hikes. Amazon has the 40mm Bluetooth variant of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for £169 in black, white and green colours. That's a substantial 42 percent off, and brings it back to its all-time low price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon - £169

Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has fallen to just £35, which is half off its normal price. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - £35

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale in the UK for £85, which is a new low for the Amazon e-reader. The updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - £85

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for £20 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to £30. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - £20 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - £30

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has fallen to £35, or £40 off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - £35

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 smart display is back on sale at a record-low price of £80. It earned a score of 87 from us for its attractive design, excellent audio quality and improved camera for video calls.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - £80

Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 has dropped to £80 for Prime Day. It's the Fire tablet to get if you want the best performance possible. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - £80

Fire TV Stick Lite

You can pick up Amazon's most affordable streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite, for only £13 right now. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - £13

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to £33, which is £22 less than usual. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - £33

Razer Book 13

Razer Book 13

Razer Book 13 is Razer's take on a professional laptop, with a 16:10 display and Intel Evo certification, it's focused more on productivity than gaming, though Intel's XE graphics can keep up with some casual gaming. As you'd expect from an Evo laptop, its battery life is strong, and it should get you through a whole day of web browsing or light work. This one is pink with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM, and is £500 cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon.

Buy Razer Book 13 at Amazon - £1,100

Logitech Accessories

Logitech G915 Keyboard

Prime Day always provides an opportunity to grab some PC accessories for much less than you normally would. Logitech is one such company offering solid discounts across the board, including its best keyboard, the G915 Lightspeed, which at just £100 is a full £110 (or 52 percent) lower than its usual price.

If you need a mouse to go with that, you can't go wrong with the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse, which is 58 percent off at £55. Enjoying a similar discount is Logitech's powerful StreamCam, providing Full HD capture at 60 FPS, facial tracking and auto-focus.

Buy Logitech PC accessories at Amazon

Western Digital & SanDisk storage and memory

SanDisk

Amazon Prime Day can be great for deals on big-ticket items, but it can also be a great time to find discounts on on tech that you might not think about too often, like storage for your camera, smartphone or portable console. As usual, Prime Day has delivered with savings on microSD cards, SSDs and memory. One of the best deals we've seen is on the SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD card, which is 53 percent off at £33. There are also mega savings to be had on the SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD and the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB, giving your PS5 some much-needed (fast) storage.

Buy Western Digital & SanDisk storage and memory at Amazon

DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo

A combo pack that includes the DJI Mini 2 drone plus a bunch of accessories has dropped to £449 for Prime Day. While DJI is on the Mini 3 at this point, this pack is a good option if you want all of the extra things you could ever need for your drone.

Buy DJI Fly More combo at Amazon - £449

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Ninja's dual-zone air fryer has dropped to £180, which is 28 percent off its usual price. It earned a spot in our best air fryers guide for its large capacity, quick heat-up time and Smart Finish feature, which lets you prepare two different things at once and have them finish cooking at the same time.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer at Amazon - £180

Instant Pot Vortex

Instant Pot Vortex

By now, you probably know the “Instant” brand thanks to its popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, but the company also makes air fryers too? We like the Instant Vortex, which features a 5.7 litre capacity capable of serving up to six people. It can air-fry, bake, reheat and roast, cooking with very little pre-heat time. Right now, the Vortex is £60 at Amazon, which is £40 (or 40 percent) off its normal selling price.

Buy Instant Pot Vortex at Amazon - £60

iRobot Roomba i7+

iRobot Roomba i7+

iRobot's Roomba i7+ is 28 percent off and down to £579 for Prime Day. This is slightly less advanced than the s9+, which is our current favorite premium robo-vac, but it remains one of the most powerful Roombas you can get. It also comes with a clean base, so the robot vacuum will empty its dustbin into the base automatically after each job.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Amazon - £579

Tile trackers

2022 Tile Mate

Tile trackers are up to 30 percent off for Prime Day and you have a few different designs to choose from. The standard Tile Mate is down to £13, while the Tile Starter Pack is now just £31.50. These Bluetooth chips help you keep track of your things digitally and they can lead you to your lost items by emitting a chime.

Shop Tile devices at Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N

Sony's more affordable WH-XB910N wireless headphones have dropped to a new low of £114 for Prime Day. These are a great option if you want deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and 30-hour battery life all in a budget-friendly package.

Buy Sony WH-XB910N at Amazon - £114

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for £119, or a whopping 46 percent off their normal price. We like these true wireless earbuds for their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - £119

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to £50, or £30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Elite 3 at Amazon - £50

Roku Express 4K

Roku 4K Express

The Roku Express 4K is just £20 right now, down from £39. It's powerful Ultra HD streaming box that will upgrade any living room that offers access to nearly all of the major streaming services.

Buy Roku Express 4K at Amazon - £20

