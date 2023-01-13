Best Testosterone Booster for men over 40 and 50

As not all testosterone boosters are the same, find the one that's right for you and get the benefits you want.

Best Testosterone Booster - Introduction

If you are a man over the age of 40 or 50... then you have definitely thought (even once) about trying a testosterone booster to get you back to the "beast" of your 20s.

No shame in admitting it.

Everyday life makes you feel tired. Your routine has cut off your spontaneity and energy and the intense daily stress makes you not in the mood for anything.

Even your body no longer responds as it did 10 or 20 years ago.

Therefore, it makes sense to try to increase your testosterone levels again, to regain your lost performance (physically, mentally, athletically and certainly sexually) and find the confidence and drive of your youth again.

Unfortunately, the internet is full of testosterone supplements full of promises, but never delivers.

Supplements claim spectacular benefits without actually delivering them.

In this article, our team compiled a list of the 4 best 100% natural testosterone boosters, supplements providing real health benefits for every man and especially for men over the critical age of 40 or 50.

Below you see the 4 best testosterone booster pills recommended through this presentation:

TestoPrime – The Number one testosterone booster (for all ages)

Testogen – Reliable testosterone booster for Men Over 40

TestoFuel – Natural testosterone booster for extreme sex drive and muscle growth

Prime Male – Top testosterone booster for super-boosted libido (best for men over 50)

Age and Testosterone | The important role of "quality" testosterone boosters

Understanding testosterone levels in men and their importance in his life is critical at all ages (and especially after 40).

Low testosterone levels are a condition called hypogonadism.

Hypogonadism is quite a serious condition with significant implications for a man's overall health and functionality, on many levels of his daily life, spiritually. physically, psychologically, sexually, sports performance and even In terms of fitness and wellness.

Low testosterone could lead to serious dysfunctions in the male organism.

From reduced sex drive and momentum, reduced and poor sperm production, weak muscle mass, low energy levels and lack of physical endurance, to difficulty concentrating and reduced cognitive function.

Nevertheless, what are the normal levels of testosterone in men?

When do we refer to hypogonadism and what therapeutic methods are available?

Let's meet the best testosterone booster on the market for 2023.

Best natural testosterone boosters for men over 40 and 50 (Reviews)

1. TestoPrime – The best testosterone booster for every age

What it is

In the first place, on the list of the best testosterone boosters for the year 2023 and for men over 40, we meet TestoPrime, an all-natural testosterone booster showing the highest consumer ratings (5/5).

This particular testosterone booster provides serious results and health benefits, equivalent to a prescription medication, however, without any chemicals, with no need for a medical prescription, and above all without causing any side effects or hormonal disruption whatsoever.

It is a premium nutritional supplement designed from a blend of herbs and other nutrients to target 3 main points:

- Energy (Physical and mental)

- Protein synthesis for increased fat-burning and muscle reconstruction

- User’s psychology

TestoPrime - Composition

D-AA (D-Aspartic Acid) (2,000 mg) Panax Ginseng (8,000 mg) Ashwagandha Extract (668 mg) Fenugreek Extract (800 mg) Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins Garlic Extract (1,200 mg) Pomegranate Extract 40% Ellagic Acid (360 mg) Black Pepper Extract 95% Piperine Zinc (40 mg) Vitamin D Vitamin B5 (8 mg) Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

TestoPrime - How it works

TestoPrime is a one hundred (100) per cent natural testosterone booster, exclusively with high- quality scientifically backed natural ingredients.

It ensures synthetic testosterone results, nevertheless, without containing anything synthetic in its composition and without hiding any risk to the user's health (even after long-term use).

The TestoPrime supplement is a dietary supplement that has become very popular in the sports/gym arena.

The reason is simple.

The natural testosterone boost leads to huge athletic benefits (extremely useful especially in tough sports like bodybuilding).

In addition, TestoPrime is not detected in anti-doping controls.

Its operation is extremely simple and based on its specially formulated formula of ingredients.

With specially selected natural ingredients and scientific research to support their effectiveness, TestoPrime boosts the body's naturally produced testosterone levels, promoting the production of another very important hormone [luteinizing hormone (LH)].

Luteinizing hormone - for those not knowing it - is a hormone determining the hormonal status of the organism and promotes hormonal balance.

Besides, it promotes the production of the androgenic/anabolic hormone testosterone, giving the organism many benefits:

general health and wellness benefits sports benefits body image and weight benefits mental and cognitive function benefits psychological and mood benefits and sexual benefits and performance

TestoPrime is not a supplement like many others found in the market, of which some are completely ineffective, while others offer you temporary benefits and “empty” muscles.

TestoPrime is a supplement primarily for health.

Nourishes and stimulates the male organism.

It contributes to the natural increase of some very important hormones assisting the user's organism and mind to remain healthy, fully functional and with the power of prime youth teenager (no exaggeration)

2. Testogen – Reliable testosterone booster for men over 40

What it is

In second place on our list - a list of truly top testosterone boosters, voted by consumers - we find Testogen.

Why it was selected specifically for men over 40?

Testogen is a 100% natural testosterone booster delivering tremendous physical strength, energy (mental, physical and sexual), motivation and endurance.

However, Testogen is not strictly a "sports" supplement. In fact, everything else.

It is a very useful "elixir" of life and vitality for every man of 40+, for every man feeling tired and with no energy.

Testogen - Composition

D-aspartic Acid (2352 mg) Magnesium (200 mg) Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) (50 mcg) Nettle Leaf Extract 4:1 (40 mg) Korean Red Ginseng Extract 4:1 (40 mg) Fenugreek Extract 4:1 (40 mg) Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) (20 mcg) Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) (20 mg) Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate) (10 mg) Boron (8 mg) Bioperine 95% Piperine (5 mg)

Testogen - How it works

Testogen is a 100 % natural/safe/non-invasive/guaranteed men's health nutritional supplement aiming at boosting endogenous testosterone levels naturally and without the use of synthetic hormones and anabolic steroids.

Testogen supplementation can deliver top athletic benefits and extreme general and sexual health benefits.

This dual use comes from its composition.

Specially selected ingredients aimed both at the sexual awakening of the man 40+ and at his natural stimulation and enhancement of his physical condition.

Enhanced muscle mass and reduced body fat creating a healthier/more beautiful/more-masculine body. Increased energy levels, so you never feel out of energy (physically or mentally) all day/every day. Mental clarity & enhanced cognitive function to perform your daily duties to the optimum degree. Enhanced alertness to make you feel like a wild "animal" ready to face any difficulty arising in its path (extremely beneficial in various sports activities as well). Increased physical endurance meaning improved athletic performance and better management of daily obligations (work, family, activities). Renewed sexual mood and improved sexual performance to make you feel like a teenager. Enhanced motivation, so you never stop fighting for your "desires". Good psychology and mood make you love your life and enjoy it fully. Enhanced self-confidence to continue believing in all that you can achieve, no matter how old you are.

Testogen with 11 specially selected ingredients and with more than 25 clinical studies supporting their action, is a natural supplement of vital importance for the male organism with vitamins and precious minerals, combined with powerful plant extracts acting as a "magical health potion" for every man.

3. TestoFuel – Natural testosterone boosters for extreme sex drive and muscle growth

What it is

Another natural testosterone booster option we found for you, is a testosterone booster not like the rest, with a completely different - innovative - formula of ingredients.

TestoFuel uses the "secret" of sexual power of the legendary Giacomo Casanova and offers it to you generously.

By including a "surprise" ingredient in its formula - oyster extract - TestoFuel offers every man 40+ vigilance of his sexual mood and drive and stimulation of his sexual performance.

It is noted that Casanova was eating 50 oysters for breakfast every day and made history.

Nevertheless, do you think that's all?

Certainly, not.

TestoFuel is an inimitable training booster ensuring rapid muscle growth. It is currently one of the favorite supplements of bodybuilders and weight lifters.

It offers real muscle gains in a very short period and muscle protection from loss and damage as well.

TestoFuel - Composition

Vitamin D (4000 IU) Vitamin K2 (18 mcg) Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) (5 mg) Magnesium (as Magnesium Aspartate) (200 mg) Zinc (as Zinc Monomethionine and Aspartate) (10 mg) D-aspartic Acid (2300 mg) Asian Red Panax Ginseng (100 mg) Fenugreek (seed) (100 mg) Oyster Extract (100 mg)

TestoFuel - How it works

As stated earlier, TestoFuel, is a somewhat “different” testosterone booster supplement, with a somewhat “misunderstood” and different ingredient formula.

Taking a huge risk, his company created the TestoFuel supplement by including in its formula a powerful allergenic ingredient, the oyster extract, clearly contraindicated for use by people with a relative allergy to oysters and seafood.

In the TestoFuel formula, oyster extract is smartly combined with other powerful clinically tested natural ingredients and vitamins together promoting male enhancement, antiageing, sexual drive, mental acuity, and even athletic ability.

4. Prime Male – Top testosterone booster for super-boosted libido (for men over 50)

What it is

Next, in the fourth place of natural testosterone booster products in top demand by consumers, is the Prime Male supplement.

Prime Male is a supplement for male vitality, energy and sexual stimulation, for men of all ages and especially for men 40+ whose testosterone has begun declining.

The ingredient formula of the supplement is clinically tested and contains the maximum allowable and safe amounts of active ingredients for providing maximum health benefits to any man who feels age is "taking a toll" on him.

Prime Male offers a massive increase in natural testosterone levels, up to 40 to 42% within just one (1) – two (2) weeks of use.

Prime Male - Composition

4,000 IU of vitamin D3 (2,000% DV) 45 mcg of vitamin K2 (50% DV) 7.5 mg of vitamin B6 (577% DV) 100 mg of magnesium (24% DV) 30 mg of zinc (273% DV) 1,600 mg of D-aspartic acid 120 mg of Asian red ginseng (4:1 extract) 60 mg of luteolin

Prime Male - How it works

Prime Male sets as its main goal the sexual stimulation of men. That is the strengthening of his sexual desire and arousal and the tangible improvement of his sexual performance (during erection, ejaculation or orgasm).

Important natural aphrodisiac ingredients have been included in the composition of the supplement, as well as beneficial nutrients enhancing the sexual health of men (especially at an advanced age).

Ingredients promote good sexual energy, fertility and performance.

Prime Male is a natural nutritional supplement that can also provide you with harder and bigger erections and richer &and faster ejaculations while offering you the most liberating orgasms you have experienced to date.

Testosterone – what it is and its role in the male organism

Testosterone is a sex hormone, an important hormone - which despite what many believe - is present in both men and women, surely in different quantities.

Men produce the hormone testosterone through the testicles.

It is the most basic hormone of male sexual development and the creation of the so-called "male characteristics" during puberty.

Over the years, the hormone testosterone naturally decreases.

It is extremely rare for old men in the third age to have high testosterone levels (without the use of boosters).

Most men - especially after the age of 40 - face the problem of reduced testosterone levels, manifesting itself in various malfunctions in their organism.

Testosterone - Main side effects when in low levels

When a man's testosterone drops - and reaches very low levels - it will lead to a number of symptoms and dysfunctions immediately noticeable, as shown below:

low libido reduced sex drive poor sperm production low energy levels increased hair loss (baldness) rapid weight gain increase in abdominal fat low physical endurance reduced muscle mass difficulty in concentrating reduced cognitive function bad mood and depressed mood hurt confidence sexual dysfunctions poor physical condition poor and insufficient sleep

However, while most of us associate low testosterone in our minds with the third age, the truth is that low testosterone can also be linked to other chronic, serious illnesses, even in men under 40.

A recent study even links some of the more severe cases of men with Covid-19 to low testosterone levels.

Normal testosterone levels in men per age

As already mentioned, testosterone changes with age.

Therefore, there are different normal levels at 20 years, or 30, 40 or even 70.

Testosterone is measured in nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL) and is checked by a special medical blood test.

According to the American Urological Association, these are the acceptable (normal) testosterone levels for men by age group.

Children

75 - 400 ng/dL (for the first 2 months)

7 - 130 ng/dL (up to the age of 11)

Teenage boys

7 - 800 ng/dL (between 12 and 13 years old)

100 - 1,200 ng/dL (between 15 and 16 years old)

300 - 1,200 ng/dL (between 17 and 18 years old)

Adult men

240 - 950 ng/dL (19 and older)

Low testosterone treatment - When is it necessary?

Even if your testosterone levels are much lower than acceptable, you don't need to worry.

Nowadays there are special treatments even for the most extreme cases.

Your doctor – following a special examination and evaluation of the results - can recommend different solutions to deal with the problem.

One of the treatments for low testosterone may come in different forms - injection, patch, cream, gel or pills.

However, be careful. This treatment is only recommended in specific severe cases of extremely low testosterone levels, requiring a doctor's prescription and is only administered by a doctor.

In most cases, we are not talking about such extremely low testosterone levels, but naturally reduced levels due to age or other factors.

Although it is completely normal for testosterone to decrease gradually, men have always been and will continue to be stressed as this happens, realizing it in their daily lives (decreased sex drive and poor sexual performance, decreased physical endurance and strength, increased body weight and body fat, bad mood, reduced perception and cognitive function).

Natural Ways to increase testosterone - Do natural testosterone boosters work?

The best way to be and always stay healthy, strong and prosperous is through prevention.

By adopting a healthy lifestyle, you will be able to prevent the rapid and premature decrease of your testosterone levels and delay aging.

Nevertheless, even if the problem already exists, or if you still need to do testosterone replacement therapy, a healthy lifestyle will help you get better/faster/and with more substantial benefits.

Therefore, let's see what you can "fix" in your daily life to keep your testosterone (and your youth and drive) at high levels.

Regular Physical Exercise

Physical exercise is the number one habit to give you significant health benefits (physically and psychologically) and will prevent your testosterone from plummeting.

Exercise - not only can prevent testosterone loss, but also even better it, raise it to much healthier levels (in whatever age).

In fact, research proves beyond any doubt the beneficial effects of regular physical exercise for health in general and specifically for boosting testosterone levels in men.

Therefore, according to this research, there is a significant difference in testosterone levels in men exercising regularly as opposed to men following a sedentary lifestyle.

Weightlifting, and bodybuilding, in particular, is said to be the best and most effective form of exercise for boosting testosterone, building a muscular body, and effectively controlling body weight (especially as a man ages).

Proper and balanced nutrition

Certainly, a balanced and healthy diet is one of the most important health allies you have at every level.

However, in the case concerning us in this article, there is still an important reason to "fix" your eating habits and actually as soon as you can.

Proper nutrition leads to the loss of excess body fat, which in turn can significantly improve your testosterone levels.

A protein diet - according to the doctors - especially if combined with systematic exercise can help significantly stimulate testosterone and improve the general health of men.

If you follow high-resistance training, you can try adding a little more carbohydrates to your daily meals to replenish the energy needed.

Fighting Stress

Stress seriously damages health.

Among other serious problems caused by anxiety and stress is the rapid increase in the levels of the hormone cortisol in the organism.

Nevertheless, what many ignore is that elevated cortisol usually causes a significant decrease in testosterone levels.

In this way, by controlling the levels of stress in your everyday life, you will also be able to control the levels of the vital hormone testosterone in your organism.

Quality and adequate sleep

According to medical research, testosterone levels are at their highest level during sleep, while they begin to "fall" gradually as the person wakes up, until eventually the person falls back to sleep and testosterone levels rise again.

This means that both the quality and quantity of sleep play a catalytic role in achieving optimal testosterone levels.

Exposure to the sun

Sun exposure (always with protection & at the right times of day) can also help boost testosterone levels.

According to experts, exposure to solar radiation provides the body with significant amounts of vitamin D, a vitamin necessary, among other things, to boost a man's testosterone.

In a study conducted by the American Heart Association with a sample of 3,486 men aged twenty (20) and over, this sun/vitamin D/testosterone correlation became abundantly clear.

It was found that people who had erectile dysfunction eventually had low levels of vitamin D.

Besides, the lower the levels of vitamin D in their body, the greater and more serious the erectile dysfunction problems faced.

Testosterone Boosters

Using natural testosterone boosters is one of the most important steps you can take to improve your health.

These best testosterone booster supplements are 100% natural, non-prescription, not causing any side effects.

