These are the best thrift shops in Central Jersey with something for everyone

With unique finds that add character to any room or wardrobe, thrifting can be the elusive pirate's treasure chest. From commonly shopped goods like clothing, household items, books and electronics, to specialty items like wedding gowns, arts and crafts, jewelry and sports collectables, thrift shops have something for everyone.

Aldersgate Outreach Community Center (AOCC) thrift shop can be found on the lower level of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 568 Ryders Lane in East Brunswick. Open to the public, the thrift shop is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and all proceeds fund the AOCC food pantry. Donation days for the thrift shop are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments for donation days may also be arranged by Facebook Messenger or by leaving a message at 732-254-7361, select AOCC.

Best Friends Thrift Shop at 1750 East Second St. in Scotch Plains benefits the Best Friends Dog and Animal Adoption rescue. All funds raised at the thrift shop are used directly to help the rescue's pets with spaying and neutering, boarding, food and veterinary bills. The shop is also a drop-off location for much-needed cat food, litter and dog food. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information about the thrift shop only, call 908-322-2502.

God's Closet Thrift Shop is run by volunteers of Conklin United Methodist Church at 82 Main St. in South River. Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays every month, the project benefits the church's food pantry and other ministries. For more information, call 732-254-5062.

Goodwill NYNJ has stores in East Brunswick, Bound Brook and Hillsborough and another coming to Woodbridge this year. The Salvation Army has thrift shops in Flemington, Perth Amboy and Plainfield. Inspirations has locations in Rahway, Linden and Old Bridge.

MyUnique Thrift has a location in South Plainfield. There are also franchises for gently used goods such as Play It Again Sports, Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Style Encore and Music Go Round, which have several locations in the state.

Scotch Plains Thrift Shop at 1741 East Second St. in Scotch Plains is operated by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Service League. Since its beginning in the early 1970s, with the unfailing support of donors, shoppers and benefactors, the Service League has raised and donated more than $1.4 million to various organizations in Fanwood, Scotch Plains and nearby communities plus college scholarships to local residents who demonstrate a commitment to volunteer service. The thrift shop is open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 908-322-5420.

The Frippery Thrift Shop at 40 Hillcrest Road in Watchung is open 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and the first Saturday of the month. It is closed during the summer months. Known as "The Frip," the two-floor shop is operated through the volunteer efforts of Wilson Memorial Church members. The Frip supports the many needs of the church and is a mission on its own, giving donations throughout the year to the Starfish Food Pantry and local immediate emergency needs. For more information, call 908-561-8298.

The Hope Chest at 26 Prospect St. in Westfield offers an opportunity to serve the needs of the community while simultaneously educating the public on hospice services provided by the Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. All proceeds are donated to the Center and are used to pay for residential care. The Hope Chest is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 908-889-7780.

The Second Chance Thrift Shop at4 Church St. in Peapack supports the Matheny school and hospital in Peapack-Gladstone. Volunteer-run, all proceeds go to help children and adults with disabilities. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donations are accepted on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, call 908-234-2016.

The Shop at St. Peter's at505 Main St. in Spotswood is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The Shop's revenues support the ministry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Donations are only accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the shop at 732-251-4113 during hours of operation.

The Tower Thrift Shop is a project of the Second Reformed Church at 19 South 2nd Ave. in Highland Park. The shop is open weekdays 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays noon to 2 p.m. For more information, call 732-249-7349.

Wesley Thrift Shop at 5053 Woodbridge Ave. in Edison has been open since 1981 and is staffed by dedicated volunteers. All sales benefit Wesley United Methodist Church. Donations are accepted during shop hours which are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 732-738-0232.

Westfield Service League offers both a thrift store and a consignment shop. The thrift store, located at 114 Elmer St., is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The project has been selling new and secondhand clothing and household goods to support local nonprofits since 1932. For more information about the thrift store, call 908-233-2530. For more information about the consignment store, call 908-232-1223.

Yesterday's Treasures at 215 Route 31 South in Flemington supports the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation. Opened in 2015, the upscale thrift shop offers unique furniture, home decor, artwork, jewelry, glass and pottery sets. The shop is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, call 908-237-6097.

Some other thrift shops in the area include ShareGood Thrift Shoppe in Sayreville, Second Reformed Thrift Shop and Community Corner Thrift in New Brunswick.

