The Best Time of Day To Put In an Offer On a House

Deciding to buy a house is an exciting step that requires careful thought and planning to ensure you get the best deal possible. One of those considerations should be what time of day is the best to put in an offer on a home.

You’re going to get a bunch of different answers depending on who you ask. However, conventional wisdom tells us that more people look at homes on Saturdays and Sundays. That means offers tend to come in by Sunday night. By Monday, most, if not all, of those offers have been presented to the sellers, which means Tuesday morning could be the best time to put in your offer. This would make yours top of mind for the sellers to consider.

Does this mean you shouldn’t make an offer on a home on other days of the week? Of course not. In fact, if you find a home that checks every box you’re looking for, you should make an offer at that moment and not wait for an “ideal” time.

The Worst Time To Make an Offer on a House

While it’s important to consider the best day and time to make an offer on a house, you should also consider the worst time.

Because most people look at homes on the weekend, avoid putting in an offer any time on a Friday. If your offer is below the asking price, the seller will likely give you a counteroffer and see what comes in over the weekend.

Is There a Good Month of the Year To Make an Offer?

You may also wonder if there are better months of the year to make an offer on a house. January and February tend to be slower for real estate, especially in the Northern half of the United States, where the weather is colder and snowy.

Because most people try to avoid moving during the winter, the sellers might have a reason why they need to sell. This could make them more motivated to negotiate the price.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for the best time of the week to put an offer in on a house, Tuesday morning is a popular choice. However, if you find the home of your dreams, don’t feel like you need to wait to present your offer.

