When is the best time to post on Instagram and other social media platforms? It depends.

In 2021, Instagram had over 1.21 billion active monthly users, amounting to over 28% of the world’s internet users, according to Statista. By 2025, the social media platform is expected to become even more popular with 1.44 billion active monthly users, or 31.2% of global internet users.

Whether you use Instagram to keep in touch with friends or for your business, finding the best times to post is a great way to have as many people as possible see and interact with your posts. The best time to post, however, can change depending on the day of the week.

When is the best time to post on Instagram?

According to social media management platform Hootsuite, the best time to post on Instagram depends on what type of account you own and who your audience is. After analyzing data from over 30,000 Instagram posts from businesses of all sizes, however, Hootsuite says the universal best time to post on Instagram is 2 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.

According to Hootsuite, the following are the other best times to post on Instagram (all times ET):

Monday 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tuesday 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.

Wednesday 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Thursday 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.

Sunday 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m.

The following is the best time each day to post on Instagram, according to Hootsuite (all times ET):

Monday 3 p.m.

Tuesday 12 p.m.

Wednesday 2 p.m.

Thursday 2 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m.

Sunday 10. pm.

Another social media management tool, SproutSocial, says the best times to post on Instagram (all times ET):

Monday 12 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

These are the times when Instagram has the highest engagement of its users, according to SproutSocial.

Hootsuite recommends adjusting your posting schedule to fit in with the activity of the audience you are trying to reach.

When is the best day to post on Instagram?

According to SproutSocial, the best days to post on Instagram are Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

When is the worst day to post on Instagram?

The worst day to post on Instagram is Sunday, according to SproutSocial.

When is the best time to post on Facebook?

SproutSocial says these are the best times to post on Facebook, based on engagement levels (all times ET):

Monday through Friday at 4 a.m.

Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The best days to post on Facebook are Tuesdays through Fridays and the worst day to post is Saturday, according to SproutSocial.

When is the best time to post on Twitter?

According to SproutSocial.com, based on engagement levels, these are the best times to post on Twitter:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

The best days to post on Twitter are Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The worst day to post on Twitter is Sunday, says SproutSocial.

