Imagine owning a rental property that generates a constant stream of passive income because it's in so much demand with tourists. This can become your reality if you decide to buy property in a town that offers popular local attractions, such as adventurous theme parks, plentiful wineries or majestic mountains.

If you want to invest in a rental property, the next step is to find the most worthwhile places to buy. To determine the best touristy towns to own rental property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median monthly rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place. The ranking was developed based on cumulative scores.

With growing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, it's easier than ever to find renters for your properties. Overall, there are plenty of U.S. cities where you can own a lucrative investment property.

25. Maui, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Road to Hana, Ka'anapali Beach, Haleakala Crater

Median monthly rental revenue: $4,594

Average daily rental rate: $324

24. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Attraction(s): Yellowstone National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $6,274

Average daily rental rate: $226

23. Sedona, Arizona

Attraction(s): Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,128

Average daily rental rate: $309

22. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Attraction(s): Cape Cod National Seashore, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum

Median monthly rental revenue: $4,526

Average daily rental rate: $347

21. Charleston, South Carolina

Attraction(s): Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,495

Average daily rental rate: $310

20. Disneyland (Anaheim), California

Attraction(s): Disneyland Resort, Los Angeles Angels baseball, Downtown Disney

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,848

Average daily rental rate: $319

19. Napa Valley, California

Attraction(s): Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,106

Average daily rental rate: $367

18. Destin, Florida

Attraction(s): Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,629

Average daily rental rate: $342

17. Glacier National Park, Montana

Attraction(s): Glacier National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,703

Average daily rental rate: $347

16. Bar Harbor, Maine

Attraction(s): Acadia National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $6,132

Average daily rental rate: $334

15. Lake Tahoe, California

Attraction(s): Lake Tahoe, ski resorts

Median monthly rental revenue: $5,155

Average daily rental rate: $412

14. Lanai, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches

Median monthly rental revenue: $6,968

Average daily rental rate: $327

13. Kaua'i, Hawaii

Attraction(s): Beaches, snorkeling, helicopter tours

Median monthly rental revenue: $6,871

Average daily rental rate: $372

12. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Attraction(s): Grand Canyon

Median monthly rental revenue: $7,148

Average daily rental rate: $379

11. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Attraction(s): Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs

Median monthly rental revenue: $6,461

Average daily rental rate: $511

10. Zion National Park, Utah

Attraction(s): Zion National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $8,308

Average daily rental rate: $400

9. Yosemite National Park, California

Attraction(s): Yosemite National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $7,835

Average daily rental rate: $460

8. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Attraction(s): Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village

Median monthly rental revenue: $7,430

Average daily rental rate: $534

7. Key West, Florida

Attraction(s): Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing

Median monthly rental revenue: $8,505

Average daily rental rate: $493

6. Sonoma, California

Attraction(s): Wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve

Median monthly rental revenue: $9,288

Average daily rental rate: $581

5. Telluride, Colorado

Attraction(s): Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival

Median monthly rental revenue: $8,646

Average daily rental rate: $642

4. Aspen, Colorado

Attraction(s): Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass

Median monthly rental revenue: $9,282

Average daily rental rate: $795

3. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Attraction(s): Grand Teton National Park

Median monthly rental revenue: $10,500

Average daily rental rate: $790

2. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Attraction(s): Whaling museum, beaches, lighthouses

Median monthly rental revenue: $11,800

Average daily rental rate: $962

1. Big Sur, California

Attraction(s): U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches

Median monthly rental revenue: $15,512

Average daily rental rate: $890

Sophia Zolan contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the Best Touristy Towns to Own Rental Property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA in 2023," "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways in 2023" to create a list of top vacation destinations in the U.S. for 2023. These towns were analyzed in terms of average daily rental rate and median monthly revenue for rental properties in each location. These two factors were scored with the higher rates being favored, then the scores were combined and ranked to show the top locations. All data was collected and up to date as of June 2, 2023. Larger area locations like national parks show the town where someone is most likely to stay while visiting the vacation area.

