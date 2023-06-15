The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property

Imagine owning a rental property that generates a constant stream of passive income because it's in so much demand with tourists. This can become your reality if you decide to buy property in a town that offers popular local attractions, such as adventurous theme parks, plentiful wineries or majestic mountains.

If you want to invest in a rental property, the next step is to find the most worthwhile places to buy. To determine the best touristy towns to own rental property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA" rankings, "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways" to create a list of top vacation destinations in the U.S. These touristy towns then were analyzed in terms of median monthly rental revenue and average daily rental rate for properties in each place. The ranking was developed based on cumulative scores.

With growing platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, it's easier than ever to find renters for your properties. Overall, there are plenty of U.S. cities where you can own a lucrative investment property.

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

25. Maui, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Road to Hana, Ka'anapali Beach, Haleakala Crater

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $4,594

  • Average daily rental rate: $324

Margaret.W / Shutterstock.com
Margaret.W / Shutterstock.com

24. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

  • Attraction(s): Yellowstone National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,274

  • Average daily rental rate: $226

Josemaria Toscano / Shutterstock.com
Josemaria Toscano / Shutterstock.com

23. Sedona, Arizona

  • Attraction(s): Uptown Sedona, Red Rock State Park, Chapel of the Holy Cross, Bell Rock

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,128

  • Average daily rental rate: $309

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

  • Attraction(s): Cape Cod National Seashore, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $4,526

  • Average daily rental rate: $347

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

21. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Attraction(s): Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, Aiken-Rhett House Museum, The Battery

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,495

  • Average daily rental rate: $310

Greg Chow/Shutterstock / Greg Chow/Shutterstock
Greg Chow/Shutterstock / Greg Chow/Shutterstock

20. Disneyland (Anaheim), California

  • Attraction(s): Disneyland Resort, Los Angeles Angels baseball, Downtown Disney

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,848

  • Average daily rental rate: $319

Spondylolithesis / iStock.com
Spondylolithesis / iStock.com

19. Napa Valley, California

  • Attraction(s): Wineries, Napa Valley Wine Train, Russian River

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,106

  • Average daily rental rate: $367

lunamarina / Shutterstock.com
lunamarina / Shutterstock.com

18. Destin, Florida

  • Attraction(s): Henderson Beach State Park, Destin Harbor Boardwalk, Crab Island, Big Kahuna's Water and Adventure Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,629

  • Average daily rental rate: $342

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images

17. Glacier National Park, Montana

  • Attraction(s): Glacier National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,703

  • Average daily rental rate: $347

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Bar Harbor, Maine

  • Attraction(s): Acadia National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,132

  • Average daily rental rate: $334

Chris Demonbreun Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chris Demonbreun Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Lake Tahoe, California

  • Attraction(s): Lake Tahoe, ski resorts

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $5,155

  • Average daily rental rate: $412

Joe West / Shutterstock.com
Joe West / Shutterstock.com

14. Lanai, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Lanai Island, Puu Pehe overlook, beaches

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,968

  • Average daily rental rate: $327

Kubrak78 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kubrak78 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Kaua'i, Hawaii

  • Attraction(s): Beaches, snorkeling, helicopter tours

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,871

  • Average daily rental rate: $372

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

12. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

  • Attraction(s): Grand Canyon

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $7,148

  • Average daily rental rate: $379

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

11. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

  • Attraction(s): Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown Lighthouse, Oak Bluffs

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $6,461

  • Average daily rental rate: $511

YinYang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
YinYang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Zion National Park, Utah

  • Attraction(s): Zion National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $8,308

  • Average daily rental rate: $400

noblige / Getty Images/iStockphoto
noblige / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Yosemite National Park, California

  • Attraction(s): Yosemite National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $7,835

  • Average daily rental rate: $460

troutfisherman / Getty Images
troutfisherman / Getty Images

8. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

  • Attraction(s): Grand Teton National Park, Teton Village

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $7,430

  • Average daily rental rate: $534

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Key West, Florida

  • Attraction(s): Florida Keys, Duval Street, Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, abundant fishing

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $8,505

  • Average daily rental rate: $493

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. Sonoma, California

  • Attraction(s): Wineries, Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $9,288

  • Average daily rental rate: $581

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images
DOUGBERRY / Getty Images

5. Telluride, Colorado

  • Attraction(s): Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, film festival

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $8,646

  • Average daily rental rate: $642

gladassfanny / iStock.com
gladassfanny / iStock.com

4. Aspen, Colorado

  • Attraction(s): Ski resorts, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $9,282

  • Average daily rental rate: $795

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

3. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

  • Attraction(s): Grand Teton National Park

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $10,500

  • Average daily rental rate: $790

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Nantucket, Massachusetts

  • Attraction(s): Whaling museum, beaches, lighthouses

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $11,800

  • Average daily rental rate: $962

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Big Sur, California

  • Attraction(s): U.S. Highway 1, a designated American National Scenic Byway through the area; Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park; Pfeiffer and Sand Dollar beaches

  • Median monthly rental revenue: $15,512

  • Average daily rental rate: $890

Sophia Zolan contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: To find the Best Touristy Towns to Own Rental Property, GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Visit in the USA in 2023," "Best Family Vacations in the USA" and "Best Romantic Getaways in 2023" to create a list of top vacation destinations in the U.S. for 2023. These towns were analyzed in terms of average daily rental rate and median monthly revenue for rental properties in each location. These two factors were scored with the higher rates being favored, then the scores were combined and ranked to show the top locations. All data was collected and up to date as of June 2, 2023. Larger area locations like national parks show the town where someone is most likely to stay while visiting the vacation area.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Touristy Towns To Own Rental Property