The best TV deals you can shop right now—save on Samsung, Hisense, Sony and TCL

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies in a whole new way by shopping the best TV deals available now.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

From summer blockbusters to weekend TV binges, a quality TV can help amplify all of your entertainment preferences. To give your at-home theater experience an upgrade without emptying your bank account, we found a number of highly-rated screens on sale from major retailers. Below, we've rounded up shop all the best TV deals right now from big names like Samsung, Hisense and TCL.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Some of the best screens we've ever tested are available at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and others for the best prices on the web. Even if you don't have cable, many of the TVs on sale have smart interfaces that get you immediate access to your favorite streaming services.

Memorial Day 2022: Shop furniture sales at Amazon, Target and Wayfair for major markdowns

Traveling this summer? Here's what to know about booking the best flight deals on Expedia, Kayak and Google Flights

A solid place to start is with the 50-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV, typically listed for $1,147.99 but now on sale at Amazon for $797.99. That means you save 30% on one of our favorite TVs! Our testers appreciated the sleek design and terrific extras included with the Q80A, including the Q-Symphony feature that lets the TV sync its own speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar and the Tizen Smart TV platform for instant access to streaming services. Features and design aside, the Q80A has quantum dot technology that offers vibrant and bright imagery.

The Samsung Q80A is one of the best TVs we&#39;ve ever tried and Amazon has it for less than $1,000 right now.
If you want the best of the best when it comes to TVs, look no further than the LG OLED C1. You can get a 77-inch screen at Amazon for a 29% discount from its list price of $3,799.99, marked down to $2,696.99. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested, thanks to the incredible contrast and picture quality its OLED panel delivers. It also has an impressive number of features (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and a design that's sure to stand out in any room you put it in.

There are plenty more Reviewed-approved TVs on sale, so be sure to shop fast before the savings go off the air!

The best May 2022 Hisense TV deals

Shop the best TV deals on the web on Hisense TVs, including the Reviewed-approved U8G series.
The best May 2022 LG TV deals

Shop all the best TV deals right now for epic savings on the best TV we&#39;ve ever tested, the LG C1.
The best May 2022 Samsung TV deals

The Samsung Q60A is one of the best 40- to 43-inch TVs you can buy right now.
The best May 2022 Sony TV deals

You can find perfect black levels and amazing colors in the Sony A90J OLED TV.
The best May 2022 TCL TV deals

The TCL 6-Series TV would be an incredible upgrade for any home media room.
The best May 2022 Vizio TV deals

Vizio&#39;s V-Series TVs offer quality picture for wallet-friendly prices.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: TV deals: Shop discounts on Samsung, TCL, Sony and Hisense right now

