The Best Twitter Account to Follow Is One That Keeps Disappearing

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has such a strong following among investors that traders picked his Twitter handle as the best — even after he once again deleted it.

Almost a third of the 515 respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey last week voted for @michaeljburry as the best investor handle, with his popularity especially high among professional market participants.

Burry, best known for betting against the housing market ahead of the 2008 crash and immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book “The Big Short,” has deleted and reactivated his Twitter account several times, including last week. He was also in the habit of deleting most of his tweets. Still, he has about 1.2 million followers, and in the MLIV Pulse survey beat out Bill Ackman, Jeffrey Gundlach and Cathie Wood.

It’s quite telling that at the end of a year that saw significant losses in most financial assets, investors picked Burry’s Twitter account as the best one to follow.

On the social platform, Burry uses the name Cassandra B.C., which reflects the spirit of his deeply bearish messages. On a May day when markets were sliding, he posted a cryptic tweet saying it was like watching “a plane crash.” He flagged the dangers of “addictive” consumer spending in August, and the following month warned that signs of rising velocity and a declining money supply may be a precursor to higher inflation.

Burry is also a frequent critic of Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner.

Since the survey offered “other” as a choice, some investors wrote in Twitter handles, with Benn Eifert, founder and chief investment officer at boutique volatility hedge fund QVR Advisors, and Musk as the top choices.

