The Best U.S. Metros For MBA Grads To Launch Their Careers

Market analyst CoworkingCafe looked at more than 100 metros across the U.S. to determine which offered the best environment and opportunities for MBA graduates from both a professional and personal standpoint.

It looked at the population with a graduate/professional degree; the number of jobs available and the unemployment rate for the population with a bachelor’s or higher; the median earnings for this segment; the share of employer-based health insurance; and more. It also counted the coworking spaces in each metro to determine their accessibility among a demographic that needs the professional in-office work experience in a remote-driven era.

While the top metros for pursuing a post-MBA career are spread across the nation, more than half of the top 10 are located in the South — which has a mix of large shares of the population with MBA degrees, widespread job availability, and accessibility of health insurance, making the region enticing for both professional growth and personal fulfillment.

AI figures prominently in new MBA courses at Dartmouth Tuck

From Hanover, New Hampshire: Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business offered 18 exciting, new MBA elective courses in its 2023-2024 academic year. The new courses cover a wide range of timely and ground-breaking topics: from fintech and investing in early-stage social ventures to leading diverse teams and qualitative investing. But there is one clear, standout topic among the new courses: artificial intelligence.

Joe Hall, senior associate dean for teaching and learning, emphasized the intentionality behind integrating AI into Tuck’s curriculum. “This academic year, we’re especially focused on bringing the latest in generative AI into the classroom, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” says Hall, who is also the David T. McLaughlin D’54, T’55 Clinical Professor. “We’ve added new courses and are integrating pedagogical methods that not only equip students with a deep understanding of AI’s role in business and society, but also offer them hands-on practical application of the technology.”

Three of the new AI-focused courses are: the elective Optimization Modeling for Prescriptive Analytics taught by new professor James Siderius; the research-to-practice seminar AI-Driven Analytics and Society, also taught by Siderius; and the sprint course AI and Consultative Decision-Making taught by Clinical Professor Scott Anthony D’96. Last academic year, Tuck also added multiple courses on AI, including Generative AI and the Future of Work and the marketing course AI for Managers.

New program covers tuition for indigenous students at Toronto Rotman

From Toronto, Ontario, Canada: The University of Toronto has a new tuition grant program for Indigenous/Native American students which will permit eligible students to study at the Rotman School of Management at a reduced cost.

The Rotman School is making the Indigenous Tuition Grant available to the following Ontario Student Assistance Program-approved Rotman degree programs:

Full-Time MBA

Morning/Evening MBA

Master of Finance

Master of Financial Risk Management

Master of Management Analytics

Other Rotman programs are not eligible for the grant.

The program, first announced in September 2023, will cover the cost of tuition for students from nine First Nations as part of its efforts to make the university more accessible and inclusive for Indigenous students – and strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities.

The initiative will support members of First Nations communities whose territories include or are adjacent to U of T’s campuses. They are: Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Nation Huronne-Wendat/Huron-Wendat First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (Tyendinaga Mohawk) and Six Nations of the Grand River.

