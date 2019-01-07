The best UK deals for Monday: Samsung TVs, Nespresso coffee machines, Philips pasta makers, and more

Twitter More

This can be a difficult period for morale. We've had the fun and festivities of Christmas and New Year, so what now?

You've got a few different options when it comes to fighting the January blues, but we would recommend the "staying in and getting cozy" method. Make yourself a warm drink, snuggle up, and watch something good.

In honour of this tried and tested means of winning January, we have tracked down the best deals on TVs, coffee machines, homeware, and kitchenware. Basically all the stuff that is going to make your home life as comfortable as possible until the sun eventually comes out and it's safe to venture outside again. Read more...

