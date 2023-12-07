Best Value Stock to Buy for December 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

