Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This global maritime shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HNI Corporation HNI: This furnishing and building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

HNI Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.71 compared with 21.55 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

