Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

CarMax, Inc. KMX: This company that operates as a retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 29.89, compared with 167.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

CarMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

J Sainsbury plc JSAIY: This company which engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.09, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J. Sainsbury PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

