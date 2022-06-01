U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    +18.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,177.00
    +206.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.50
    +51.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.50
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.18
    +1.51 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0180 (+0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    25.85
    -0.69 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3320
    +0.6560 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,724.03
    +148.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.45
    -3.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.21
    +4.55 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Best-Wade Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes

·3 min read

Charles Hyde assumes president role, John Wade moves to chairman

RIPLEY, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-Wade Petroleum, Inc. announced today that long-time president John Wade has moved into the role of chairman. Charles Hyde, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, will assume the role of president.

"I feel confident in handing over the reins to Charles as he helps Best-Wade continue to position itself as the region's 'one-stop-shop' for our customers' petroleum products and lubrication program needs," Wade said.

Wade started with Best-Wade Petroleum in February 1982. He has seen first-hand the evolution of the industry and has helped the company stay ahead of changes and trends.

"Going forward, my main focus will be on motivating employees and providing leadership oversight throughout the company," Wade said.

Hyde began his career in 1978 as a territory manager for Lubrication Engineers.

Prior to joining Best-Wade Petroleum in 1995, Hyde served as southern regional manager for Windward Petroleum, Inc. In 2017, he was promoted from general manager to vice president of Best-Wade Petroleum.

"I'm excited to move into the role of president and to continue to build and grow the impeccable company that Best-Wade is today," Hyde said. "Thanks to John's dedication and commitment to the company over the years and the strong management team we have assembled, we have established ourselves as a top-tier supplier of products and services to customers throughout the Mid-South region."

Best-Wade was originally established as a fuel supplier in 1965. Today, it is an authorized Mobil distributor with Caterpillar Oil, Best Brands and Des-Case.

Best-Wade Petroleum offers a wide array of superior industrial services and technical programs that perfectly complement its top-quality products.

"We have grown over the past 56 years because of our excellence in customer service," Wade said. "We have created programs that are designed with our clients in mind, made to exceed their expectations."

Best-Wade is a proud member of the Mobil program DPIM, known as the Distributor Product Quality Assurance Framework; the Tennessee Trucking Association; the Southern Rubber Group Division of ACS; the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) and the Tennessee Oil Marketers Association.

About Best-Wade Petroleum, Inc.

Best-Wade is your 'one-stop-shop' for all your petroleum products and lubrication program needs. For 56 years, its superior service and support programs have made it the largest, full-service petroleum supplier in the Mid-South. Best-Wade Petroleum offers a wide range of products with four, full-service plants. Brands Best-Wade Petroleum is proud to supply include Mobil, DuBois Chemicals, Workhorse Chemicals and Power Service Diesel Fuel Additives. Under strict quality controls, Best-Wade petroleum also packages its own product line, Best Brand.

Best Wade Petroleum's well-trained sales team can meet automotive, commercial, industrial and fuel needs. With more than 475,000 gallons of bulk lubricants and 75,500 square feet of warehousing, Best-Wade Petroleum is able to deliver superior products to an extended geographic area including West Tennessee, Northeast Arkansas and North Mississippi. For more information, visit www.bestwade.com.

Media Contact:
Christin Yates
901-218-9426
337577@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-wade-petroleum-announces-leadership-changes-301558684.html

SOURCE Best-Wade Petroleum, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.“Such moves gravely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and deprive China of its right to development,” he said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Zhao added that such a strategy would only push the world’s two largest economies to “confront

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.US District Judge Gray Miller in Houston on Monday rejected IBM’s claim that it acquired the mainframe software account of one of BMC’s core customers, AT&T Corp., fair and square. Miller awarded damages based on his earlier determination that IBM’s role in AT&T’s decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wr

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Such a move would have major ramifications for global oil supply. Russia is one of the world’s top three crude producers -- along with Saudi Arabia and the US -- but it’s struggling to maintain output and exports in the face of increasing sanctions.By removing Russia from the monthly supply q

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Gazprom PJSC halted pipeline shipments to the Netherlands and Denmark this week, and then surprised markets by also cutting off a small contract supplying Germany. Shell Plc and wind giant Orsted A/S refused to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payments to be made in rubles, and Gazprom responded by halting flows.Russia is keep

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • HP beats expectations, CEO doesn't see 'major slowdown' in economy

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance Live on the state of the company's business as recession fears swirl.

  • Merge Ahead: Ethereum’s Dress Rehearsal (and a Hiccup)

    Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet is on the brink of a pivotal transition to proof-of-stake, but an unwelcome “reorg” rained on the Merge prep parade last week.

  • First Horizon shareholders approve proposed $13.4B deal with TD

    First Horizon shareholders have approved the locally based bank's deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group, which is set to result in the 158-year-old institution's acquisition.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • As Crypto Losses Hit Investors, Litigation Picks Up

    Lawsuits over cryptocurrency losses are mounting across the country, as investing in digital tokens and coins has become mainstream and the money at stake has increased significantly. Many of the cases have been fueled by investors who allege some digital coins were hyped and sold under false pretenses. Others allege that some digital tokens are unregistered securities or that cryptocurrency issuers were deceitful in their marketing.

  • Top Growth Stocks for June 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Why It Makes Sense That Apple Is Warren Buffett's Largest Holding

    Investors can't seem to get enough of Warren Buffett and his investing strategy. After all, the Oracle of Omaha is one of the most affluent investors of all time, as evident by the success of his multinational holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). If you take a look at Berkshire's investment portfolio, you'll notice that roughly 40% of its value is in just one stock, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).