Is the best way to solve climate change to “do nothing?”

Danny Crichton
·6 min read

When it comes to climate change, it might seem that a book entitled “How to Do Nothing” would not only be irrelevant, but also downright obscene and even dangerous. Not to mention that after more than a year of pandemic living, many people are understandably fatigued at the prospect of continuing to keep their lives empty of social activities.

Yet, messing with our notions of action and contemplation is precisely the plan that Jenny Odell has laid out in her lapidary work, a meditation that is, ironically, a call to action.

Odell is a Bay Area star, who has been an artist in residence at a variety of institutions from the Internet Archive to Recology, San Francisco’s trash pickup and processing company. Her artistic work centers on attention, of focusing on the details that envelop us in this world and what we can learn from them. It’s an activity that leads her to birdwatching and long walks in Oakland’s public parks such as the Morcom Rose Garden.

Her book, it might be helpful to note, is subtitled “Resisting the Attention Economy” and Odell has made it her mission to help wean a generation, and well, a population off the spasmodic negativity that emanates from our social media platforms. In fact, she has a more ambitious goal: to wean people off the notion that productivity is the only value to life — that action is the only useful metric by which to measure ourselves. She wants to direct our attention to more important things.

“I fully understand where a life of sustained attention leads. In short, it leads to awareness,” she writes in the introduction. The key word here is sustained — and that’s also the connection with sustainability and the climate more broadly.

We don’t lack for information, data or opinions. In fact, we are overwhelmed with the dross of human thought. Some studies have shown that modern knowledge workers read more words per day than ever before in history — but they’re reading social media posts, emails, Slack messages and other ephemera that are each nibbling and collectively devouring our attention. What’s left is, for many of us, not much of any thought at all. The world is more frenetic and chaotic than ever before, but in the process, we have traded a deeper understanding of ourselves and our place in this world for an incessant deluge of media. Odell wants us to take that imbalance and level it.

For her, that means practicing a more sustained form of attention. That’s a skill most of us have little practice with (a deficit we may not even be aware of, ironically), and indeed, sustaining attention might even mean regularly refusing to engage with the world around us. That’s a good thing in her analysis. “At their loftiest, such refusals can signify the individual capacity for self-directed action against the abiding flow; at the very least, they interrupt the monotony of the everyday.”

Controlling our attention, directing it, and filtering out the noise of contemporary life results not in further atomization and narcissism, but rather a more collective sense of being. “When the pattern of your attention has changed, you render your reality differently. You begin to move and act in a different kind of world,” she writes. Suddenly, the trees and flowers that were once backdrops to our walks to brunch become complex and elegant life in their own right. We deepen our camaraderie with our friends and colleagues in ways that we never could with an emoji in Slack. We build up the potential to work together to solve problems.

Climate Change Books Summer 2021

Our sustained attention also allows us to notice the details of what is changing around us, the subtle variations of our environment that come from a warming planet. “Things like the American obsession with individualism, customized filter bubbles, and personal branding—anything that insists on atomized, competing individuals striving in parallel, never touching—does the same violence to human society as a dam does to a watershed.” We can’t fix what we don’t see, and with our fragmented attention, we really don’t see much.

The irony of course is that while technology products dissolve attention — building them takes an extraordinary amount of it. While some startup founders strike it rich on a whim and others are injected with product ideas from friends or VCs, the vast majority learned to sustain their attention on a market or customer for sometimes extraordinarily long periods of time in order to notice the gaps in a market. A founder recently told me that he had been working with customers in his market for more than a decade before he eventually understood a need that wasn’t being fulfilled with existing solutions.

What’s missing in the tech and startup community today is connecting that user empathy and focus on product-market fit to the attention we need in all the other aspects of our lives today. Odell analyzes it a bit more negatively than I would: we actually have these skills and in fact, use them quite specifically. We just don’t use them broadly enough to bring our minds to look at our friendships, communities and planet in a deeper light.

Doing nothing allows us to see what matters and what doesn’t. When it comes to solving big problems, particularly some of the most intractable like climate change, it’s precisely doing nothing that allows us to see the right path to doing something.

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
Melville House, 2019, 256 pages

How national security is being redefined by climate change

  • Now that summer is forever, here are 6 books on climate change to sharpen your intuitions and models

    Decades of discussions and reports by scientists have yielded pathbreaking works by writers like Elizabeth Kolbert, and today, climate fiction and non-fiction are even becoming global bestselling works. The shelves of climate change books extend ever farther, and yet, one can’t help but feel that not much is changing about such a dynamic topic. The upshot is that there are still original works, works that push the edges of our understanding, reformulate some of the old tropes, and can deliver a forceful punch that unmoors our thinking and forces us to confront the familiar destruction with a new empathy.

    Can the world really just fall apart?

Books on climate change, as diverse as the library is, tend to fall into a couple of categories. There are the field guides and observational accounts that chronicle the destruction of our world and make it legible for readers worldwide. There are the histories that look at missed opportunities, and the geological histories that show what our world was really like over the eons.

    You do not need to be heavily invested in headline news to know that the summer of 2021 has been riddled with unprecedented climate disasters in every region of the world.

    Scientists say light pollution is a factor driving "worrying" declines in local insect populations.

    If you look back over the history of our war in Afghanistan, it was clear as early as 2002 that we didn’t fully understand what we were doing there anymore or how to go about doing it. Before the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, Green Berets were advising the South Vietnamese armed forces, our Air Force was bombing North Vietnamese supply routes in Laos, and our Navy was supporting South Vietnamese raids against the North Vietnamese coastline. A decade before the October 2001 AUF in Afghanistan the CIA had been helping the Taliban fight the Russians and we had supplied them with sophisticated weapons.

    Happy Friday Jr., Charlotte. Kristen here. In addition to today almost marking the end of the work week, it’s also National Dog Day! What better way to celebrate than to hit the town with your pup? CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler has a roundup here of dog-friendly spots around Charlotte. Will you be taking your dog out to one?

    DogeCola (CRYPTO: DOGECOLA) is about to ship its memecoin-inspired non-alcoholic beverages this month. What Happened: According to a Friday DogeCola announcement, the Dogecoin-inspired (CRYPTO: DOGE) cryptocurrency project is about to ship its product. While this coin surely looks like lots of fun, its policies are no joke. DogeCola purportedly provides its buyers a know-your-customer compliance certificate and passed a cybersecurity audit in mid-July. The coin behind the beverage has tokenomics

    Kanye West lit himself on fire during the most recent ‘Donda’ listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday.

    Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic. Despite generating an 0-3 record in the preseason with an offense that most of the time seemed downright offensive, Zimmer has high hopes for his team. “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it,” Zimmer told reporters. He [more]

    What Happened: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is now the second-largest shareholder of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) after ARK Investment Management. According to recent SEC filings, Morgan Stanley owns over 6.5 million shares of GBTC worth over $240 million at the time of writing. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds currently own 9 million shares worth $350 million. Morgan Stanley’s GBTC holdings are spread out across a series of funds, of which the Morgan Stanley I

    A satellite image of low-level smoke in Northern and Central California.Towns in northern and central California registered some of the worst air quality in the world Thursday because of smoke from wildfires burning in the state, according to data from the federal government.Why it matters: Microscopic particles suspended in wildfire smoke are a danger to the public and have been linked to decreased lung function, aggravated asthma, heart attacks and premature death in people with heart and lung

    Supporters of Larry Elder push back against some of The Times' recent coverage painting the gubernatorial candidate as a dangerous extremist.

    Industries need to decarbonize, and businesses—especially the Fortune 1000—need to achieve net zero emissions. None of these climate solutions are mutually exclusive. If we are to save our planet—and ourselves—from irreversible climate change, we need to recruit everyone, everywhere in this mission.

    When the 49ers welcome the Raiders back to the Bay Area for a preseason game on Sunday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan plans to give both of his primary quarterbacks an opportunity with the first-string offense. “I plan on putting Jimmy [Garoppolo] out there with the starters and going,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “And [more]

    Vaccines against COVID-19 are the safest – and fastest – way to prevent the spread of variants. Luis Alvarez/ DigitalVision via Getty ImagesTakeaways A 2015 paper on a chicken virus showed vaccines could enable more deadly variants to spread – in chickens. But that outcome is rare. Only a minority of human and animal vaccines have affected the evolution of a virus. In most of those cases, evolution didn’t increase the severity of the pathogen. The hypothetical possibility that the COVID-19 vacci

    China's top social media platforms, Wechat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of "self-media" accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times. This follows an announcement by China's cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumours and disrupted network communications.

    By early next week, New Zealanders should know if their government's strict new lockdown is working to stamp out its first coronavirus outbreak in six months. A failure could expose flaws in its health system, including a shortage of hospital beds and a slow vaccine rollout. Last week, the government put the nation into the full lockdown after only a single community case was detected in the city of Auckland..

    Unvaccinated people are fueling a new wave of COVID-19 cases across the country. In one Oregon hospital battling the virus, staffers say they are surrounded by death.

    Want to know a secret? While making our own pumpkin puree is impressive and tasty, we actually prefer the canned stuff. It’s just as delicious and cuts the time...

    The remains of an unknown World War II soldier buried more than 70 years ago in Belgium have been identified.