U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,936.63
    +37.82 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,536.36
    +239.34 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,299.70
    +230.87 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,320.13
    +34.45 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.37
    +0.93 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    +0.0120 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3955
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6180
    +0.2230 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,671.87
    +718.35 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.70
    +19.00 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,733.01
    +7.41 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     
JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

The best white noise machines for babies

Amber Bouman
·Community Content Editor
·7 min read

There’s a lot to learn when you have a child in the NICU, and one tip I picked up from the nursing staff was the importance of having a white noise machine at home. Babies often find white (or brown or pink) noise soothing as it recreates some of the ambient sounds they heard in the womb. NICU graduates in particular become accustomed to an assortment of noises from various hospital machines, which means white noise can actually help them feel at ease when they arrive home. Also, let’s be real, anything that will help your infant sleep is worth trying.

In fact, my household is no stranger to white noise machines — we’ve had one kicking around for years now because of my partner’s tinnitus, and we’ve both kept white noise apps on our phones for when we travel. Having a consistent, gentle hum of waves, rain or static helps mask outside noises from airplanes or hotels. But, as I’ve mentioned in previous stories, accidentally stumbling across the Hatch Rest was a stroke of luck as it doubles as a night light and white noise machine, all of it controllable from a phone. While there’s no shortage of white noise machines available (for adults or children), few have the kind of smart features that made the Rest truly indispensable. I tried out four different soothers to see what each has to offer.

Hatch Rest and Rest+

Hatch Rest
Hatch Rest

Pros

You can control all features from smartphone

There’s a good selection of sounds and lights

Cons

No storytelling feature

No projection light

Can’t double as a Bluetooth speaker

It’s easy to explain why the $60 Hatch Rest and $90 Rest+ are popular with parents on the Engadget staff: Both devices sport a clean, minimalist design and allow you to combine any of 12 sounds or colors to act as a night light, white noise machine or time-to-rise reminder. And all these actions can be controlled from your smartphone, so it’s easy to adjust the volume or change the light color from a different room. Using the Hatch app, you can set favorite combinations and program them to start and stop at specific times. There are also physical controls on the device itself so you’re not out of luck if you forget your phone in another room. After a year of using the Rest, the only thing I wish it had was the ability to fade out of a sound when you turn it off.

The Rest+ has some additional features, too, including a rechargeable battery (not just AC power); two-way audio so it can also act as an audio monitor; a digital clock display; and the ability to control it with Alexa. Hatch sells separately $12 printed coverlets that can cover the Rest to match a nursery design. The company also recently released a “Mini” version, which offers a storytelling feature and white noise but no lights. There’s also a Restore version of the machine intended for adults.

Buy Hatch Rest at Amazon - $60 Buy Hatch Rest+ at Amazon - $90

VTech Wyatt the Whale Storytelling Soother

VTech Wyatt the Whale
VTech Wyatt the Whale

Pros

You can record your own voice

There's a storytelling mode

Starry projection

Cons

The app is bare-bones and you can’t use it to control audio playback

AC power only

Wyatt the Whale is one of three storytelling soothers from VTech; the other two, a monkey and a turtle, offer slightly different features than Wyatt. The $50 whale comes preloaded with 10 lullabies, 10 ambient white noise sounds and 10 stories, which can be updated and switched out through the app. You can also use the app to record your voice reading a story (the app provides scripts to help), or a message for your child.

The selection of sounds is pretty standard for a white noise machine: nature sounds like birds and rain, along with household noises like traffic or a washing machine. The lullabies have a range of children's songs (“Mary Had a Little Lamb”) and classical tracks (Bach’s Ave Maria), while the stories are shortened versions of fairy tales (Alice in Wonderland in 3:48). Throughout, the sound quality is decent and the voices clear. Wyatt can also project a starry night scene, courtesy of the shaped cut-outs on the top of the device, but this feature can only be controlled through physical buttons on the device.

The lullabies, sounds and stories can get swapped out and reordered within the app. Unfortunately, though, that’s all the app was designed to do. As I discovered after several frustrating moments, it doesn't play, pause, skip tracks or adjust volume; all of that has to be done using the physical buttons. Attempting to play a sound through the app will just default to it playing on your phone. There’s also no battery; it only works when connected to AC power, which limits the places you’ll be able to use it.

Buy Wyatt the Whale at Amazon - $50

Project Nursery Dreamweaver with Bluetooth

Project Nursery Dreamweaver
Project Nursery Dreamweaver

Pros

Adorable firefly design

Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

Portable

Cons

Only three sounds or lullabies

No app to control preset sounds

No projection

Project Nursery’s Dreamweaver is designed to look like a jar carrying fireflies, which is honestly pretty charming. The $40 machine has the shape of a large mason jar with a brass colored top and handle and physical controls near the bottom. There are six buttons in total: volume up and down, power/Bluetooth, preloaded tracks/skip tracks, a timer and one for the lights, which flicker on and off in one of four patterns to resemble captured fireflies. Below the power/Bluetooth button is an input for a USB-C cable, which you’ll need periodically for recharging the battery.

The menu is admittedly pretty limited: three lullabies (Brahms’ Lullaby, “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik), two natural sounds (waves and a heartbeat) and plain white noise. However, because the Dreamweaver connects to your phone via Bluetooth you can stream anything you want through it. It was certainly loud enough during my testing to double as a portable speaker for picnics or beach days. And my twins were crazy about the fake firefly lights.

Buy Dreamweaver at Project Nursery - $40

Fisher Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother

Fisher Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother
Fisher Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother

Pros

Robust app

Three levels of lights

Cute design

Cons

AC power only

No storytelling

Can't double as a Bluetooth speaker

The $50 Smart Connect Deluxe Soother is a tall cylindrical device with three levels of lights: a ring of various sized holes near the bottom, various animal shapes etched through the opaque sides in the middle and cut-outs of animals and stars for projection on top. At its base are seven touch-activated buttons to control the lights on each level, plus the colors and the sounds. The top portion of the Soother can shift what colors it projects, while the middle and bottom portions emit a soft warm glow. The Soother can also play lullabies or nature sounds. Touching the buttons on the base will cycle through the various options, and when a feature is activated the button stays lit so you can easily find it again in the dark.

The Soother connects via Bluetooth, so you can control all the lights and sounds from your phone. Indeed, the app is full-featured. You can shift the speed at which the star projection changes colors and select which colors it uses. You can also choose from six sounds or 10 music tracks; adjust the night light or the animal projection light; set a timer; or save a favorite combination as a preset. I also really like how the lights and the sounds fade gently when turned off. However, it does require AC power so it'll need a spot near an outlet.

Buy Deluxe Soother at Amazon - $50

Recommended Stories

  • Nimble Robotics scores $50M for its fulfillment automation tech

    Warehouse automation company Nimble Robotics today announced that it has raised a $50 million Series A. Led by DNS Capital and GSR Ventures and featuring Accel and Reinvent Capital, the round will go toward helping the company essentially double its headcount this year. Founded by former Stanford PhD student Simon Kalouche, the system utilizes deep imitation learning – a popular concept in robotics research that helps systems map and improve through imitation. “Instead of letting it sit in a lab for five years and creating this robotic application before it’s finally ready to deploy to the real world, we deployed it today,” says Kalouche.

  • The designer of 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture' has a new game coming this summer

    'The Magnificent Trufflepigs' is a new indie game coming soon to the Switch and PC from Andrew Crawshaw, the lead designer of 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.'

  • Officers accused of ‘aggressively’ handcuffing autistic child ‘for poking classmate with pencil’

    Children ‘don’t need handcuffs or criminal charges — they need compassion’, says family lawyer

  • The best smart lights for your bedroom

    Here's a list of the best smart lights to help you get better sleep, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

    Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers a breathing space in the surrounding crush of concrete. The Greek capital has started creating "pocket parks", transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds, in a bid to tackle its chronic pollution. "It's about creating green spaces, lowering the temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new reference points inside the city," Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said.

  • AMC Entertainment's Earnings Were Predictably Ugly, But Now 90% of Its Theaters Are Open

    No one was expecting AMC Entertainment Holding's (NYSE: AMC) fourth-quarter earnings to be good, but they could have been a lot worse -- and the theater operator says it's ready for the coming recovery. A year after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, AMC now has 90% of its 589 domestic theaters operational after New York City and certain California cities finally finally allowed consumers to return to the movies. The theater owner said it generated $162.5 million in revenue in the quarter, better than the $142.3 million Wall Street anticipated, as 8 million moviegoers visited an AMC theater.

  • Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is 22 percent off at Best Buy

    Best Buy has discounted Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger by $30 as part of a bigger sale on Apple accessories including iPhone cases.

  • Costco Stock Gets an Upgrade After Giving Up Pandemic Gains

    Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly said "the market's contempt for Covid beneficiaries" is leading investors to overlook the longer-term gains the company will reap from the pandemic.

  • 'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

    Riot and Sentinels are investigating following accusations from the player's ex-girlfriend.

  • EA opens probe into claims that staff are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards

    EA is looking into allegations within its community that some employees are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards for cash.

  • The inventor of the cassette tape has died

    Lou Ottens, the former Philips engineer who gave the world its first compact cassette tape, has passed away.

  • The latest Google Arts & Culture exhibit lets you explore the history of electronic music

    Music, Makers and Machines celebrates the history of the genre, highlighting the people, sounds and technologies that helped make electronic music what it is today.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.