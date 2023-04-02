U.S. markets closed

Best and Worst States for America’s Middle Class

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Since the 1970s, the American middle class has been shrinking. According to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of middle class adults in middle-class households dropped pretty steeply from  61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021. And, the wealth gap between higher-income households and middle-income Americans continues to widen.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
Plan Ahead: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

You're considered middle class if your family earns between $35,000 and $99,999 per year. GOBankingRates calculated that range based on the U.S. median household income of $69,021, per the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. To make greater financial gains, it's important for America's middle class to successfully manage daily living expenses while investing for the future. However, depending on where you live, rising costs can quickly eat up your paycheck -- making it that much harder to save money and build wealth.

To find the best and worst states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed a variety of factors spanning the top concerns for middle-income Americans:

  • Income: The study determined the average change in the proportion of households earning the middle income, which indicates whether the middle class is growing or shrinking in each state. In 20 states, the middle class is expanding.

  • Education: This includes the high school graduation rate, in-state college tuition and the five-year change in tuition costs in every state. Surprisingly, a handful of states saw tuition costs decrease over time.

  • Housing: GOBankingRates compiled the median home list price, five-year change in home values, mortgage costs, homeownership rate and property tax rate for each state. There are still 15 states where you can buy an average home for less than $200,000.

If your family earns the middle income, it's much easier to thrive if you live in a state that allows you to keep a bigger chunk of each paycheck. Unfortunately, many families live in states where the middle income falls short, putting goals like homeownership and student loan debt reduction out of reach -- a reality for many middle-class Americans. Keep reading to learn more about the best and worst states for the middle class, ranked from worst to first.

SergiyN / Getty Images
SergiyN / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,999

  • Median home list price: $956,094

  • Homeownership rate: 60%

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

49. California

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,249

  • Median home list price: $728,629

  • Homeownership rate: 56.6%

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

48. Massachusetts

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,396

  • Median home list price: $561,403

  • Homeownership rate: 62.1%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Oregon

  • High school graduation rate: 80%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,881

  • Median home list price: $479,558

  • Homeownership rate: 63.6%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto
John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Washington

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,125

  • Median home list price: $565,442

  • Homeownership rate: 68.1%

Paul Gana / Shutterstock.com
Paul Gana / Shutterstock.com

45. Colorado

  • High school graduation rate: 81%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,103

  • Median home list price:$541,186

  • Homeownership rate: 69.7%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

44. Connecticut

  • High school graduation rate: 89%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,612

  • Median home list price: $371,718

  • Homeownership rate: 68.5%

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

43. New Jersey

  • High school graduation rate: 91%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,443

  • Median home list price: $463,319

  • Homeownership rate: 64.5%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Rhode Island

  • High school graduation rate: 84%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,572

  • Median home list price: $413,842

  • Homeownership rate: 66.4%

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

41. Alaska

  • High school graduation rate: 80%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,987

  • Median home list price: $352,479

  • Homeownership rate: 66.1%

Atanas Bezov / Shutterstock.com
Atanas Bezov / Shutterstock.com

40. New York

  • High school graduation rate: 83%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,556

  • Median home list price: $397,093

  • Homeownership rate: 53.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. New Hampshire

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $17,025

  • Median home list price: $430,757

  • Homeownership rate: 74.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Virginia

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,576

  • Median home list price: $355,204

  • Homeownership rate: 66.8%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

37. Maryland

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,562

  • Median home list price: $392,172

  • Homeownership rate: 70.1%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

36. Nevada

  • High school graduation rate: 84%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,586

  • Median home list price: $422,792

  • Homeownership rate: 62.3%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

35. Vermont

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $17,651

  • Median home list price: $342,384

  • Homeownership rate: 73.8%

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

34. North Dakota

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,472

  • Median home list price: $242,022

  • Homeownership rate: 67.6%

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

33. Utah

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,657

  • Median home list price: $507,804

  • Homeownership rate: 72.3%

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Minnesota

  • High school graduation rate: 84%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,908

  • Median home list price: $313,220

  • Homeownership rate: 77.0%

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

31. Illinois

  • High school graduation rate: 86%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,960

  • Median home list price: $237,251

  • Homeownership rate: 68.2%

Dreamframer / Shutterstock.com
Dreamframer / Shutterstock.com

30. Arizona

  • High school graduation rate: 78%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,183

  • Median home list price: $418,167

  • Homeownership rate: 68.5%

ivanastar / Getty Images
ivanastar / Getty Images

29. New Mexico

  • High school graduation rate: 75%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,933

  • Median home list price: $272,757

  • Homeownership rate: 73.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

28. Delaware

  • High school graduation rate: 89%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,225

  • Median home list price: $346,462

  • Homeownership rate: 78.4%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Ohio

  • High school graduation rate: 82%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,565

  • Median home list price: $201,941

  • Homeownership rate: 64.4%

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

26. Wyoming

  • High school graduation rate: 82%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $6,441

  • Median home list price: $316,229

  • Homeownership rate: 76.6%

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

25. Pennsylvania

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,547

  • Median home list price: $240,405

  • Homeownership rate: 71.4%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

24. Louisiana

  • High school graduation rate: 80%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,164

  • Median home list price: $186,865

  • Homeownership rate: 68.7%

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Michigan

  • High school graduation rate: 81%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,815

  • Median home list price: $211,377

  • Homeownership rate: 73.5%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

22. Texas

  • High school graduation rate: 90%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,139

  • Median home list price: $292,434

  • Homeownership rate: 63.8%

Bret-Barton / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bret-Barton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Idaho

  • High school graduation rate: 81%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,178

  • Median home list price: $430,509

  • Homeownership rate: 69.4%

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

20. South Dakota

  • High school graduation rate: 84%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,295

  • Median home list price: $276,628

  • Homeownership rate: 73.3%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19. South Carolina

  • High school graduation rate: 81%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $13,120

  • Median home list price: $269,201

  • Homeownership rate: 71.4%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Maine

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,210

  • Median home list price: $342,873

  • Homeownership rate: 73.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

17. Nebraska

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,143

  • Median home list price: $234,591

  • Homeownership rate: 70.5%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

16. Montana

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,457

  • Median home list price: $432,310

  • Homeownership rate: 70.3%

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

15. Iowa

  • High school graduation rate: 92%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,113

  • Median home list price: $194,895

  • Homeownership rate: 69.9%

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

14. Missouri

  • High school graduation rate: 90%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,236

  • Median home list price: $221,650

  • Homeownership rate: 72.2%

Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com
Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

13. Georgia

  • High school graduation rate: 82%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,220

  • Median home list price: $302,606

  • Homeownership rate: 62.9%

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

12. Wisconsin

  • High school graduation rate: 90%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,229

  • Median home list price: $256,947

  • Homeownership rate: 68.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Florida

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $6,365

  • Median home list price: $391,497

  • Homeownership rate: 65.7%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Oklahoma

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,388

  • Median home list price: $184,576

  • Homeownership rate: 68.9%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

9. Mississippi

  • High school graduation rate: 85%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,100

  • Median home list price: $162,256

  • Homeownership rate: 73.0%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

8. Indiana

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,040

  • Median home list price: $215,250

  • Homeownership rate: 72.0%

Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.com
Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.com

7. North Carolina

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,360

  • Median home list price: $303,480

  • Homeownership rate: 63.0%

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com
Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

6. Kansas

  • High school graduation rate: 87%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,387

  • Median home list price: $203,550

  • Homeownership rate: 69.6%

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

5. Tennessee

  • High school graduation rate: 91%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,570

  • Median home list price: $290,069

  • Homeownership rate: 67.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Arkansas

  • High school graduation rate: 88%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,461

  • Median home list price: $176,626

  • Homeownership rate: 69.9%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

3. Kentucky

  • High school graduation rate: 91%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,390

  • Median home list price: $187,737

  • Homeownership rate: 73.1%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Alabama

  • High school graduation rate: 92%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,618

  • Median home list price: $203,883

  • Homeownership rate: 73.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

1. West Virginia

  • High school graduation rate: 91%

  • In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,944

  • Median home list price: $144,292

  • Homeownership rate: 79.1%

More From GOBankingRates

Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states to live on a middle class income by analyzing each state using the following data factors: (1) Average change in middle income in proportion of households over 5-years as sourced from the 2016 and 2021 American Community Surveys, (2) high school graduation rates as sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics, (3) 2022-23 in-state tuition and fees (in 2022 dollars) for a public 4 year college as sourced from College Board, (4) five year percentage change for in-state tuition and fees as sourced from College Board, (5) home value change from 2018-2023 as sourced from Zillow, (6) home value (01/2023) as sourced from Zillow, (7) the cost of a 20% down payment on a typical home, (8) monthly mortgage payment calculated with Zillow's mortgage calculator and using the January 2023 home value, 20% down payment and applicable property taxes as sourced from Tax Foundation and a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.65% as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Average in the United States , and (9) home ownership rate as sourced from the United States Census Bureau. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest total score being best. All factors were weighted equally. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 8, 2023.

GOBankingRates took middle income to be defined as $35,000 - $99,999, based of the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021 and available data for income brackets.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best and Worst States for America’s Middle Class

