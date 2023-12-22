Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.
Mortgages have been becoming much steeper in recent months, due to the rise in mortgage rates. But not every state fares the same in terms of how high a mortgage can be.
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Almost No One Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 5 Cities
America’s Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City
While the 30-year fixed mortgage rate started decreasing from its 8% record highs, standing at 7.08% on Dec. 6, according to Mortgage News Daily, the figures are double where they were two years ago.
To put this in context, the 30-year fixed mortgage stood at 6.37% for the corresponding week last year; at 3.22% for the corresponding week in 2021; and at 2.80% for the corresponding week in 2020, according to Mortgage News Daily data.
Higher mortgage rates coupled with increasing home prices are hence making mortgage payments balloon. According to LendingTree, the average monthly home loan payment is $2,317 and these payments can range from as high as $3,696 in Hawaii to as low as $1,700 in West Virginia.
Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay
5 States With the Highest Mortgages
Here are the five states with the highest mortgages, according to LendingTree.
Hawaii
Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,696
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $1,379
California
Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,399
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $1,082
Massachusetts
Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,021
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $704
Utah
Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,891
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $574
Colorado
Average monthly mortgage payment: $2,878
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $561
5 States With the Lowest Monthly Mortgage Payments
Here are the five states with the lowest monthly mortgage payments:
West Virginia
Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,700
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$617 lower
Kentucky
Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,711
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$606 lower
Michigan
Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,742
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$575 lower
Mississippi
Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,757
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$560 lower
Ohio
Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,759
Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$558 lower
More From GOBankingRates
Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them
Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.