Best and Worst States To Be Poor in America

It's tough to be low-income in America, where the cost of living continues to rise steeply, particularly lately in this time of high inflation. According to the Federal Government, an individual is considered to live at the federal poverty line if they earn $14,580 or less, and a family of four if they earn $30,000 or less. While it's never easy to struggle financially, which state you live in can make a difference, based on a number of factors.

For this study, GOBankingRates looked at all 50 states and examined a variety of factors that contribute to or suggest a tougher life for people in lower-income brackets -- such as monthly mortgage, overall cost of living, each state's effective income tax rate, and state spending per capita on public welfare-- and used them to generate an overall score to determine which states are more detrimental to people with lower incomes.

50. Hawaii

Monthly Mortgage : $5,226

Cost-of-living Index : 179

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 4.52%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,115

In Hawaii, it's tough to be low-income, because the cost of living is high overall. In addition to a cost of living that's 79% higher than the rest of the nation, to put a 20% downpayment on a home here would cost a staggering $192,634 up front.

49. Connecticut

Monthly Mortgage : $2,571

Cost-of-living Index : 113.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.85%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,093

Connecticut also has a higher than average cost of living. In addition, in order to purchase a home here, a 20% downpayment is a steep $77,509.

48. Massachusetts

Monthly Mortgage : $3,593

Cost-of-living Index : 148.4

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 5.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,657

In addition to a cost of living that is over 48% higher than the national average, and a fairly high state income tax rate, property tax is pretty high in Massachusetts. With a property tax rate of 1.14%, homeowners here pay $6,695 per year in property taxes.

47. Utah

Monthly Mortgage : $2,961

Cost-of-living Index : 101.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 4.77%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,465

Mortgages are lower in Utah than those at the top of the list, but the average primary loan amount to purchase a home in Utah is $418,506, with a 20% downpayment of $104,626.

46. Maryland

Monthly Mortgage : $2,437

Cost-of-living Index : 119.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.93%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,405

In addition to a cost of living that is 19.5% higher than the national average, homeowners in Maryland are also paying a fairly high 1.04% in property tax, which comes out to $4,199 per year or $350 per month.

45. Oregon

Monthly Mortgage : $2,966

Cost-of-living Index : 115.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 5.82%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,091

Oregon has the highest state income tax rate on this list but the state spends more per capita on welfare than many other states on this list.

44. Washington

Monthly Mortgage : $3,448

Cost-of-living Index : 115.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,824

Washington state is one of a few that does not impose state taxes, though the cost of living is still 15.1% higher than the national average.

43. New Jersey

Monthly Mortgage : $3,302

Cost-of-living Index : 114.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.40%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,129

New Jersey's cost of living is 14.1% higher than the national average. In order to buy a home here, the average primary loan amount is $376,836, with a 20% downpayment of $94,209, pretty steep.

42. California

Monthly Mortgage : $4,305

Cost-of-living Index : 134.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.91%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,466

While state taxes in California are relatively low compared to other states, people pay a sizable amount of property taxes in California, an average of $5,441 per year, at a tax rate of 0.73%.

41. New Hampshire

Monthly Mortgage : $3,070

Cost-of-living Index : 115

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,876

Unlike its sister states in New England,New Hampshire does not impose state taxes, either, though purchasing a house here is not cheap: the primary loan amount is $361,092. With a home value of $451,365, a 20% downpayment is $90,273.

40. Colorado

Monthly Mortgage : $3,134

Cost-of-living Index : 105.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.44%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,864

Though state taxes are relatively low, people pay over $3,000 annually in property taxes in Colorado, or $251 per month, because the property tax rate is 0.54%.

39. Virginia

Monthly Mortgage : $2,173

Cost-of-living Index : 103.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.02%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,950

Though the monthly mortgage in Virginia isn't super high, Virginia homeowners take out an average primary loan of $294,973. With a home value of $368,717, a 20% down payment comes out to a hefty $73,743.

38. Idaho

Monthly Mortgage : $2,548

Cost-of-living Index : 106.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.23%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,771

People pay over $3,100 annually in property taxes in Idaho, or $258 per month, because the property tax rate is 0.70%.

37. Georgia

Monthly Mortgage : $1,849

Cost-of-living Index : 91

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.33%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,285

Georgia homeowners' cost of living is almost 10% lower than the national average. However, buying a home here isn't easy for those of lower income. With a home value of $311,990, a 20% downpayment is $62,398.

36. Florida

Monthly Mortgage : $2,378

Cost-of-living Index : 102.3

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,421

With no effective state income tax in Florida, and property taxes of 0.91%, Florida is not the worst state in which to be low income, even though cost of living is a tiny bit above national average.

35. Nevada

Monthly Mortgage : $2,420

Cost-of-living Index : 101.3

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,524

Nevadans may be paying slightly above the national average in overall cost of living, but there's no effective state income tax.

34. Michigan

Monthly Mortgage : $1,397

Cost-of-living Index : 92.7

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 4.25%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,940

A lower income won't stretch in Michigan as far, considering residents pay a pretty sizable 4.25% in effective state income taxes and over $3,000 per year in property taxes.

33. Illinois

Monthly Mortgage : $1,696

Cost-of-living Index : 90.8

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 4.95%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,187

Illinois residents pay almost 5% on their income taxes, and the state spends more than $2,000 per capita on welfare.

32. Alabama

Monthly Mortgage : $1,142

Cost-of-living Index : 88.8

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.58%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,554

Alabama has moderate state income tax, but the lowest property tax on this list, at 0.39%. Its overall cost of living, however, is quite low, at nearly 12% lower than the national average.

31. Montana

Monthly Mortgage : $2,565

Cost-of-living Index : 103.7

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.55%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,268

Though mortgages are not super high in Montana, the average primary loan Montana homeowners take out is $354,271. With a home value of $442,839, a 20% downpayment is a not super cheap $88,568.

30. Nebraska

Monthly Mortgage : $1,624

Cost-of-living Index : 90.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.73%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,495

Nebraska has low state taxes, but a relatively high property tax rate, of 1.61%. Nebraskans pay an annual payment of over $4,000, or $335 per month.

29. Vermont

Monthly Mortgage : $2,271

Cost-of-living Index : 114.9

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.03%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,046

The average primary loan Vermont homeowners take out is $271,746. With a home value of $339,683, a 20% downpayment is not easy for a low-income family, at $67,937.

28. North Carolina

Monthly Mortgage : $1,853

Cost-of-living Index : 96.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.39%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,626

North Carolina has a very low effective tax rate and an equally low property tax rate, at just 0.82%. North Carolina homeowners pay half as much property tax, $2,597, as some other states on this list.

27. South Dakota

Monthly Mortgage : $1,786

Cost-of-living Index : 93.8

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,391

South Dakota's cost of living is almost 7% lower than the national average, and it doesn't charge state taxes, a better state for the low-income.

26. Rhode Island

Monthly Mortgage : $2,725

Cost-of-living Index :

State Effective Income Tax Rate :

State spending per capita on welfare:

Rhode Island has a high property tax rate of 1.43%. As such, Rhode Island homeowners pay over $6,000 annually in property taxes, or $511 monthly.

25. Arizona

Monthly Mortgage : $2,402

Cost-of-living Index : 110.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.44%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,926

Arizona is not a great place to be low-income. Cost of living is more than 10% above the national average. With a home value of $420,704, it's tough to own a home here without a decent income.

24. Texas

Monthly Mortgage : $1,959

Cost-of-living Index : 93

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,512

Texas has a relatively high property tax rate of 1.66%, but with no effective state income tax, it's not a bad place to live if your income is on the low side.

23. Wyoming

Monthly Mortgage : $1,853

Cost-of-living Index :

State Effective Income Tax Rate :

State spending per capita on welfare:

Wyoming homeowners take out an average primary loan of $263,072. A 20% downpayment is an affordable $65,768.

22. Kansas

Monthly Mortgage : $1,358

Cost-of-living Index : 87.7

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.41%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,751

Kansas has a relatively high property tax rate of 2.41%, but with home values averaging $216,647, Kansas homeowners pay less than other states with high property tax rates.

21. Iowa

Monthly Mortgage : $1,333

Cost-of-living Index : 89.7

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 4.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,275

Residents in Iowa have a cost of living that's more than 10% lower than the national average. Monthly mortgages are lower in Iowa here, as well, but state welfare spending per capita is higher than other states, at $2,275.

20. South Carolina

Monthly Mortgage : $1,574

Cost-of-living Index : 87.7

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.41%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,751

South Carolina has a low property tax rate of 0.56%, which translates to property taxes of barely more than $1500 annually, or just $130 per month.

19. Delaware

Monthly Mortgage : $2,048

Cost-of-living Index : 96.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,688

Owning a home in Delaware is not easy if you're low-income. A 20% dowpayment on the average home is $72,372. However, state income tax is zero, so you catch a break here.

18. Maine

Monthly Mortgage : $2,226

Cost-of-living Index : 102.6

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.60%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,839

Maine's cost of living is only a few percent above the national average, but its effective tax rate is on the lower side. State spending per capita is nearly $3,000.

17. New York

Monthly Mortgage : $2,226

Cost-of-living Index : 111.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.74%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,873

To own a home in New York requires taking out an average primary loan of $323,734, with a 20% downpayment of $80,933, which is hardly affordable. The cost of living is 11.5% above national average but the state effective tax rate is among the lowest on this list (next to zero).

16. Indiana

Monthly Mortgage : $1,335

Cost-of-living Index : 125.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.72%

State spending per capita on welfare: $4,119

Taxes are low in Indiana, with property tax rate at 0.84% and effective tax rate at just 1.72%. State welfare spending is the highest on the list, at $4,119.

15. Missouri

Monthly Mortgage : $1,399

Cost-of-living Index : 91.5

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.15%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,477

Missouri residents enjoy a nearly 10% lower cost of living than the rest of the nation. Monthly mortgage is among the lowest on this list, but the effective tax rate is around the middle of the road.

14. Wisconsin

Monthly Mortgage : $1,755

Cost-of-living Index : 88.4

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.15%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,689

Wisconsin's property tax rate of 1.63% is pretty high, but because Wisconsin's home value is lower, homeowners are paying less than $4,500 in property taxes per year.

13. Tennessee

Monthly Mortgage : $1,703

Cost-of-living Index : 95

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.05%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,416

Though the cost of living in Tennessee is only 5% lower than the national average, the state effective income tax rate is just above 1%.

12. Oklahoma

Monthly Mortgage : $1,154

Cost-of-living Index : 90.4

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,909

Oklahomans pay among the lowest property tax on the list at 0.88%, and there's no state effective income tax rate.

11. Alaska

Monthly Mortgage : $2,150

Cost-of-living Index : 86

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.09%

State spending per capita on welfare: $1,803

Alaska has a cost of living that's 14% below the national average, and a low effective income tax rate. The state spending per capita on welfare is less than $2,000.

10. Arkansas

Monthly Mortgage : $1,027

Cost-of-living Index : 90.3

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 2.73%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,445

Arkansas residents pay even less in property tax than Oklahoma, at less than $1,200 per year, and only 2.73% in income tax.

9. North Dakota

Monthly Mortgage : $1,485

Cost-of-living Index : 94.6

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.18%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,157

North Dakota residents have a decently low mortgage, a cost of living below the national average, and a minor effective income tax rate.

8. Pennsylvania

Monthly Mortgage : $1,595

Cost-of-living Index : 99

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.07%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,225

Pennsylvania residents don't really have a lower cost of living, and the effective income tax rate isn't as low as some states, but the per capita spending on welfare is higher, at $3,225.

7. Kentucky

Monthly Mortgage : $1,130

Cost-of-living Index : 93.8

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.45%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,942

In addition to a cost of living that's about 6% lower than the national average and low monthly mortgage, Kentucky homeowners can buy a house for a more affordable price. They take out an average primary loan of $154,542 with a 20% downpayment of $38,636.

6. West Virginia

Monthly Mortgage : $855

Cost-of-living Index : 90.3

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 3.10%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,789

West Virginia residents pay the second lowest amount in property taxes on this list. The property tax rate of 0.55% translates to less than $850 per year or $70 per month.

5. Minnesota

Monthly Mortgage : $1,981

Cost-of-living Index : 94.1

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.71%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,158

In Minnesota, the cost of living is about 6% lower than the national average, and the effective tax rate is below 2%. The per capita spending on welfare is on the higher side, at $3,158.

4. Louisiana

Monthly Mortgage : $1,044

Cost-of-living Index : 92

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 1.85%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,924

In Louisiana, residents pay a very low $1,004 annually in property taxes, or $84 per month. The property tax rate is 0.54%. They also pay less than 2% in effective state income tax.

3. Ohio

Monthly Mortgage : $1,374

Cost-of-living Index : 94

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,669

In Ohio, being on the lower income side isn't as painful as in other states. There's no state income tax, mortgage is on the low side, and welfare per capita is $2,669.

2. Mississippi

Monthly Mortgage : $950

Cost-of-living Index : 85.3

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $2,211

In Mississippi, all costs are lower, given that the cost of living is almost 15% lower than the national average. Not only is there no state income tax, but residents pay a very low $1,082 annually in property taxes, or $90 per month. Also, it's the only state on the list where a monthly mortgage payment is below $1,000.

1. New Mexico

Monthly Mortgage : $1,630

Cost-of-living Index : 94.2

State Effective Income Tax Rate : 0.00%

State spending per capita on welfare: $3,488

New Mexico takes the number one spot with a cost of living that is almost 6% lower than the national average, no state income taxes, and one of the highest per capita welfare spend in the country.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states to be in the lower income tax bracket by using four different factors and scoring them in order to reach a cumulative ranking from 1-50 for each state. The factors used were: 1) monthly mortgage using Zillow's April 2023 data, 2) cost of living as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Center's 2023 Q1 Cost of Living data, 3) individual state marginal income tax rate, and 4) state spending per capita on public welfare as sourced from the Census Bureau. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best and Worst States To Be Poor in America