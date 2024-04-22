The Best (and Worst) US Cities for Work-Life Balance

izusek / Getty Images

Whether you work remote or in an office, all employees should be able to maintain a healthy work-life balance as they make money. Doing so is a win for your physical health, relationships and productivity, to name a few areas of impact. And while some employees may have expectations that moving to a new city, such as those on the coasts, can offer the ideal work-life balance, the reality is some of the best cities for work-life balance are found in flyover states.

Learn More: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know

Explore Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

To find out which cities are the best and worst for work-life balance, GOBankingRates analyzed over 113 cities with 100,000 or more workers. Factors found in each city include the total population, total households, median household income, average travel time to work, average hours worked per week, labor force participation rate and unemployment rate. Each city’s overall average expenditure costs were calculated using the national average expenditure cost sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. States like Minnesota and Nebraska had several cities mentioned among the best for work-life balance. Three California cities, on the other hand, ranked among the 10 worst.

Read on to discover the 10 best, and 10 worst, cities for work-life balance.

RyanJLane / Getty Images

10 Best Cities for Work-Life Balance

Featuring cities in states like Utah, Michigan and Minnesota, these places offer their residents the type of work-life balance that helps keep professional and personal lives on track.

Try This: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Read More: I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask For $100 Bills at the Bank

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total workers: 239,114

Total households: 185,674

Total population: 353,178

Average travel time to work (minutes): 22.9

Average hours worked per week: 37.5

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 73.5

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.8

Livability index: 78.0

Cost of living index: 107.2

Median household income: $76,332

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,156.52

That’s Interesting: 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

Davel5957 / iStock.com

9. Omaha, Nebraska

Total workers: 251,518

Total households: 197,842

Total population: 381,682

Average travel time to work (minutes): 19.3

Average hours worked per week: 38.7

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 69.9

Unemployment rate (percentage): 4.2

Livability index: 82.0

Cost of living index: 90.8

Median household income: $70,202

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,233.01

Story continues

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. St. Paul, Minnesota

Total workers: 158,824

Total households: 121,212

Total population: 242,714

Average travel time to work (minutes): 23.1

Average hours worked per week: 37.2

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 70.3

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.0

Livability index: 80.0

Cost of living index: 102.3

Median household income: $69,919

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,971.49

Check Out: Warren Buffett’s Parenting Rule: The Key to Raising Money-Savvy Kids

Kirkikis / Getty Images

7. Lexington, Kentucky

Total workers: 165,422

Total households: 136,104

Total population: 262,506

Average travel time to work (minutes): 20.8

Average hours worked per week: 37.9

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 67.9

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.0

Livability index: 86.0

Cost of living index: 90.8

Median household income: $66,087

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,901.74

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. Salt Lake City, Utah

Total workers: 116,396

Total households: 85,435

Total population: 168,935

Average travel time to work (minutes): 19.7

Average hours worked per week: 37.9

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 73.0

Unemployment rate (percentage): 3.6

Livability index: 75.0

Cost of living index: 121.3

Median household income: $72,357

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,044.71

Trending Now: Suze Orman: 3 Ways To Prepare for the Upcoming Financial Pandemic

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Total workers: 101,943

Total households: 79,009

Total population: 160,066

Average travel time to work (minutes): 19.2

Average hours worked per week: 37.5

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 68.7

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.6

Livability index: 83.0

Cost of living index: 94.5

Median household income: $61,634

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,890.01

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Total workers: 107,288

Total households: 79,753

Total population: 150,648

Average travel time to work (minutes): 16.8

Average hours worked per week: 39.4

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 74.2

Unemployment rate (percentage): 2.3

Livability index: 84.0

Cost of living index: 90.7

Median household income: $71,785

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,961.84

See More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Tallahassee, Florida

Total workers: 101,139

Total households: 81,846

Total population: 168,620

Average travel time to work (minutes): 18.6

Average hours worked per week: 35.5

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 65.9

Unemployment rate (percentage): 6.5

Livability index: 82.0

Cost of living index: 91.2

Median household income: $52,899

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,064.56

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Lincoln, Nebraska

Total workers: 157,701

Total households: 118,332

Total population: 233,798

Average travel time to work (minutes): 18.6

Average hours worked per week: 37.2

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 70.9

Unemployment rate (percentage): 3.3

Livability index: 83.0

Cost of living index: 92.6

Median household income: $67,846

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,330.49

Discover Next: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Total workers: 154,669

Total households: 120,509

Total population: 229,019

Average travel time to work (minutes): 19.5

Average hours worked per week: 36.5

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 70.4

Unemployment rate (percentage): 2.6

Livability index: 81.0

Cost of living index: 103.4

Median household income: $74,895

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,183.35

deepblue4you / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10 Worst Cities for Work-Life Balance

Whether you find yourself dealing with lengthy commutes or struggling with considerable cost of living expenses, here are some of the worst places for maintaining work-life balance.

Learn More: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Brian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Santa Clarita, California

Total workers: 108,304

Total households: 73,362

Total population: 174,913

Average travel time to work (minutes): 35.2

Average hours worked per week: 38.6

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 67.3

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.5

Livability index: 71

Cost of living index: 161.7

Median household income: $116,186

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,166.96

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total workers: 717,569

Total households: 659,129

Total population: 1,284,522

Average travel time to work (minutes): 32.8

Average hours worked per week: 38.3

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 62.8

Unemployment rate (percentage): 8.6

Livability index: 77

Cost of living index: 104.3

Median household income: $57,537

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,115.39

Be Aware: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. Bakersfield, California

Total workers: 169,417

Total households: 124,744

Total population: 296,960

Average travel time to work (minutes): 23.6

Average hours worked per week: 38.6

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 63.1

Unemployment rate (percentage): 7.1

Livability index: 58

Cost of living index: 99.8

Median household income: $73,827

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,068.80

Pgiam / Getty Images

7. Washington, D.C.

Total workers: 366,965

Total households: 315,785

Total population: 556,781

Average travel time to work (minutes): 30.5

Average hours worked per week: 40.4

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 72.0

Unemployment rate (percentage): 7.1

Livability index: 73

Cost of living index: 151.9

Median household income: $101,722

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,556.71

Discover More: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Mlenny / Getty Images

6. Chicago, Illinois

Total workers: 1,352,496

Total households: 1,129,908

Total population: 2,237,215

Average travel time to work (minutes): 34.1

Average hours worked per week: 39.0

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 67.3

Unemployment rate (percentage): 8.2

Livability index: 76

Cost of living index: 105.7

Median household income: $71,673

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,141.75

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Jersey City, New Jersey

Total workers: 151,313

Total households: 119,278

Total population: 234,410

Average travel time to work (minutes): 37.0

Average hours worked per week: 39.6

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 69.8

Unemployment rate (percentage): 5.8

Livability index: 77

Cost of living index: 139.5

Median household income: $91,151

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,194.09

Read Next: This Amazon Side Hustle Made $140K per Month in Passive Income

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Newark, New Jersey

Total workers: 128,392

Total households: 112,635

Total population: 241,044

Average travel time to work (minutes): 33.0

Average hours worked per week: 36.9

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 62.2

Unemployment rate (percentage): 10.7

Livability index: 67

Cost of living index: 135.0

Median household income: $46,460

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,158.86

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. Detroit, Michigan

Total workers: 224,797

Total households: 249,518

Total population: 496,762

Average travel time to work (minutes): 25.7

Average hours worked per week: 37.6

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 54.8

Unemployment rate (percentage): 14.7

Livability index: 73

Cost of living index: 91.8

Median household income: $37,761

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $1,899.60

Try This: How To Earn $4,000 a Month in Passive Income

bloodua / iStock.com

2. New York, New York

Total workers: 3,991,760

Total households: 3,282,804

Total population: 7,037,637

Average travel time to work (minutes): 41.1

Average hours worked per week: 38.4

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 63.2

Unemployment rate (percentage): 7.6

Livability index: 76

Cost of living index: 172.5

Median household income: $76,607

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,682.19

MattGush / Getty Images

1. Stockton, California

Total workers: 129,635

Total households: 96,975

Total population: 242,799

Average travel time to work (minutes): 32.8

Average hours worked per week: 38.1

Labor force participation rate (percentage): 60.3

Unemployment rate (percentage): 7.7

Livability index: 61

Cost of living index: 124.7

Median household income: $71,612

Average monthly cost of expenditures: $2,148.51

Heather Taylor contributed to the reporting for this piece.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed over 113 cities with 100,000 or more workers aged 16 and over as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city a number of factors were found including total population, total households, median household income, average travel time to work, average hours worked per week, labor force participation rate, and unemployment rate all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living index was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the national average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the overall average expenditure costs can be calculated for each city. The livability index was also sourced as supplemental information as sourced from AreaVibes. The average travel time to work was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average hours worked per week was scored and weighted at 1.50, the labor force participation rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the unemployment rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to find the best cities for work-life balance. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 11th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best (and Worst) US Cities for Work-Life Balance