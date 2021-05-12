U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

The best games for Xbox

Engadget
·11 min read

A series of missteps put Microsoft in second place before the Xbox One even came out. With the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, though, Microsoft is in a great position to compete. Both are well-priced, well-specced consoles with a huge library of games spanning two decades.

Microsoft’s console strategy is unique. Someone with a 7-year old Xbox One has access to an almost-identical library of games as the owner of a brand-new Xbox Series X. That makes it difficult to maintain meaningfully different lists for its various consoles — at least for now. But while “next-gen” exclusives may be few and far between, with PS4 outselling Xbox One by a reported two-to-one, there are a lot of gamers who simply haven’t experienced much of what Microsoft has had to offer since the mid ‘10s.

It’s with that frame of mind that we approach this list: What games would we recommend to someone picking up an Xbox today — whether it’s a Series X, a Series S, One X or One S — after an extended break from Microsoft’s consoles?

This list then, is a mixture of games exclusive to Microsoft’s consoles and cross-platform showstoppers that play best on Xbox. We’ve done our best to explain the benefits Microsoft’s systems bring to the table where appropriate. Oh, and while we understand some may have an aversion to subscription services, it’s definitely worth considering Game Pass Ultimate, which will allow you to play many of the games on this list for a monthly fee.

Control

Control
Control

Take the weird Twin Peaks narrative of Alan Wake, smash it together with Quantum Break's frenetic powers and gunplay, and you've got Control. Playing as a woman searching for her missing brother, you quickly learn there's a thin line between reality and the fantastical. It's catnip for anyone who grew up loving The X-Files and the supernatural. It's also a prime example of a studio working at their creative heights, both refining and evolving the open-world formula that's dominated games for the past decade.

Control on the last-gen Xbox is a mixed affair, with the One S struggling a little, but the One X being head-and-shoulders above the PS4 Pro when it comes to fidelity and smoothness. With the launch of the next-gen consoles, an ‘Ultimate Edition’ emerged which brought the ray-tracing and higher frame rates that PC gamers enjoyed to console players. Although you’ll only get those benefits as a next-gen owner, it also includes all the released DLC and is the edition we recommend buying, even if you’re not planning to immediately upgrade.

Buy Control Ultimate Edition at Microsoft — $19.99

Buy Control Ultimate Edition at Amazon $39.77

Cuphead

Cuphead
Cuphead

Studio MDHR's Cuphead is as beautiful as it is challenging — and it's very beautiful. Half bullet-hell shooter, half platformer, half classic boss rush... wait that's too many halves. Either way, Cuphead pulled in basically everyone with its charming, hand-drawn visuals that look like they're straight out of the 1930s. It then kept them around with tough-as-nails gameplay which somehow never feels unfair. It has some of the most memorable boss fights you're ever likely to have — Cala Maria is our favorite — but what will stay with you the most is that feeling of finally beating the one you get stuck on, 273 deaths later.

Buy Cuphead at Microsoft — $19.99

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4

The Forza Horizon games have always played second fiddle to the main series, but in Forza Horizon 4, Playground Games made our favorite Forza game ever. Horizon 4 takes the arcade gameplay and open world of the series to Great Britain, exploring some of England, Scotland and Wales' most beautiful landmarks. All the cars you'd expect are here, but perhaps the most interesting addition is the seasons. You see, the game's enormous map totally transforms with the time year, and with it, so does the way the cars handle. There is a whole lot of game here, and all of it is very fun.

The game runs supremely well on all Xbox One and Series consoles, but the more powerful One X can pick between 4K/30 or 1080p/60, the Series S locks to 1080p/60, and the Series X can do 4K/60. Perhaps the best “next-gen upgrade,” though, is loading times, which can be as much as 200% faster than the last gen.

Buy Forza Horizon 4 at Microsoft — $59.99

Buy Forza Horizon 4 at Amazon — $41.94

Gears 5

Gears 5
Gears 5

Gears 5 tries to be a lot of things, and doesn't succeed at them all. If you're a Gears of War fan, though, there's a lot to love here. The cover-shooter gameplay the series helped pioneer feels great, and the campaign, while not narratively ambitious, is well-paced and full of bombastic set pieces to keep you interested. As they stand, the various multiplayer modes are not great, but Gears 5 is worth it for the campaign alone.

It’s also a true graphical showcase, among the best-looking console games around. Microsoft did a great job optimizing for all platforms and use-cases, with high-resolution and ultra-high (up to 120fps on series consoles) frame rates.

Buy Gears 5 at Microsoft - $39.99

Buy Gears 5 at Amazon - $19.75

Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata
Nier: Automata

It took more than a while to get here, but Nier: Automata finally arrived on Xbox One in the summer of 2018. And boy, was it worth the almost-18-month wait. Nier takes the razor-sharp combat of a Platinum Games title and puts it in a world crafted by everyone's favorite weirdo, Yoko Taro. Don't worry, you can mostly just run, gun and slash your way through the game, but as you finish, and finish and finish this one, you'll find yourself pulled into a truly special narrative, one that's never been done before and will probably never be done again. It’s an unmissable experience, and one that feels all the more unique on Xbox, which has never had the best levels of support from Japanese developers.

On Xbox One X and Series X, you effectively have the best version of Nier: Automata available, short of a fan-patched PC game. On Series S and One S... not so much, but you do at least get consistent framerates on the Series S and a passable experience on the One S. 

Buy Nier: Automata at Microsoft — $39.99

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest

Arriving at a time when "Gears Halo Forza" seemed to be the beginning, middle and end of Microsoft's publishing plans, Ori and the Blind Forest was a triumph. It's a confident mash of the pixel-perfect platforming popularized by Super Meat Boy, and the rich, unfolding worlds of Metroidvania games. You'll die hundreds of times exploring the titular forest, unlocking skills that allow you to reach new areas. It looks and sounds great — like, Disney great — and its story, while fairly secondary to the experience, is interesting. Ori might not do much to push the boundaries of its genres, but everything it does, it does so right. Its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is very much “more of everything,” so if you like Blind Forest, it’s well worth checking out too.

Buy Ori and the Blind Forest at Microsoft — $14.99

Buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Microsoft — $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the kind of game no one but Rockstar, the team behind the GTA series, could make. Only when a studio is this successful can it pour millions of dollars and development hours into a game. Rockstar's simulation of a crumbling frontier world is enthralling and serves as a perfect backdrop to an uncharacteristically measured story. While the studio's gameplay may not have moved massively forward, the writing and characters of RDR2 will stay with you.

While Rockstar hasn’t deemed fit to properly upgrade Red Dead Redemption 2 for the next-gen yet, Series X owners will at least benefit from the best last-gen (Xbox One X) experience with the addition of improved loading times. The Series S, on the other hand, gets the One S version, but with an improved 30 fps lock and swifter loading.

Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 at Microsoft — $26.99

Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 at Amazon — $34.99

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is delightful. It’s a gothic fairy tale masquerading as a survival-horror game, and while this represents a fresh vibe for the franchise, it’s not an unwelcome evolution. The characters and enemies in Village are full of life — even when they’re decidedly undead — and Capcom has put a delicious twist on the idea of vampires, werewolves, sea creatures, giants and creepy dolls. The game retains its horror, puzzle and action roots, and it has Umbrella Corporation’s fingerprints all over it. It simply feels like developers had fun with this one, and so will you.

A word of caution before you run to buy it, though: This game doesn’t play great on every Xbox. On Series X, things are great: There's the option to turn on ray-tracing with the occasional frame rate issue, or to keep it off and have perfect 4K/60 presentation. With the Series S, while there is a ray-tracing mode, it’s almost unplayable. With ray-tracing off, the Series S does a decent job, though. The One X’s 1080p/60 mode is also fantastic, although its quality mode feels very juddery. If you own a base Xbox One or One S, though, there’s really no mode that actually feels enjoyable to play.

Buy Resident Evil Village at Microsoft — $59.99

Buy Resident Evil Village at Amazon — $59.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice isn't just another Dark Souls game. FromSoftware's samurai adventure is a departure from that well-established formula, replacing slow, weighty combat and gothic despair for stealth, grappling hooks and swift swordplay. Oh, and while it's still a difficult game, it's a lot more accessible than Souls games — you can even pause it! The result of all these changes is something that's still instantly recognizable as a FromSoftware title, but it's its own thing, and it's very good.

This is one game that’s really not had a lot of love from its developer or publisher, as, despite the fact next-gen consoles should be easily able to run this game at 60 fps, the Series S is locked to an inconsistently paced 30 fps, while the Series X doesn’t quite hold to 60 either. With that said, it’s more than playable.

Buy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Microsoft — $59.99

Buy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Amazon — $38.85

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The eighth title in the mainline Yakuza saga takes an unusual turn — and that’s saying something for a series that loves to get weird. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is no longer a roaming brawler, but a turn-based role-playing game, borrowing extremely liberally from formative RPGs like Dragon Quest and early Final Fantasy titles. Combining the violent, grim world of Yazuka with outlandish special attacks, costumes and plenty of time to think through your next move shouldn’t work, but it’s like some kind of video game fusion cuisine — it does.

Instead of one-on-one brawls, your team of unlikely heroes (including a disgraced former cop, a hostess and a homeless man) take turns following your commands. While turn-based, expert button timing allows you to increase the damage you deliver and reduce the damage you take, adding a little more vibrancy to battles where everything’s done through menus.

Like other Yakuza games, it’s still hilarious in places, with some of the most memorable parts hidden away in the game’s optional side quests. This, fortunately, doesn’t distract too much from the elaborate (often hard to follow) melodramatic storyline that the series is known for.

On next-gen Xboxes, Like a Dragon benefits from a “normal” mode which runs the game at 60 fps, or a “quality” mode which goes for higher resolutions at 30fps. On Series X, those modes run at 1440p and 4K, respectively, while Series S gets 900p at 60 fps or 1440p at 30 fps. Like Resident Evil Village, this decidedly next-gen game proves a little too much for the One S, although the One X handles it admirably. Genre aside, Like a Dragon also marks the end of Kazuma Kiryu’s story, and the start of Ichiban Kasuga’s saga. It’s a fresh start in a lot of ways.

Buy Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Microsoft — $59.99

Buy Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Amazon — $39.82

Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft&#39;s new Series X console and its accessories.
Microsoft's new Series X console and its accessories.

We already mentioned this one but it's difficult to overemphasize how good a deal Game Pass is for Xbox owners. For $15 a month you get access to a shifting and growing library of games. The company does a good job explaining what games are coming and going in advance, so you won't get caught out by a game disappearing from the subscription service just as you're reaching a final boss. There are 11 games mentioned in this guide, and seven of them are currently available with Game Pass. The full library is broad, and, while still Microsoft's cloud service is still just in beta, you'll have access to many of the games on your tablet, phone or browser through xCloud at no extra fee.

Subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate at Microsoft

    A sharp rise in April consumer prices put stocks under more pressure early Wednesday, but the data really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. We’re having an initial reaction now where everything sells off and rates are pushing higher, but we’ve already seen hints of this coming from earnings. Based on what executives said, it would be hard to believe if there wasn’t some inflation pressure developing and showing up in today’s number. This is one report, so it’s nothing to lose our minds over, but it backs up what we’ve been hearing. To recap, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% last month, compared with Wall Street’s consensus for 0.2%. The CPI is up 4.2% year-over-year. These are big numbers, but remember that last year set a low bar considering the struggles with Covid at the time. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) was already lower in pre-market trading before the data hit, and immediately dived when CPI came out. The 10-year Treasury yield also ticked up a couple basis points to just under 1.65%. It was below 1.5% at one point last week, so this is a pretty big move. Volatility also edged up after the news. Higher rates might have a chance of helping the Financial sector today if they can hold the line against what looks like a lot of pressure coming from the rest of the market. Rising inflation numbers over time might get the Fed worried, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear over and over that we should expect inflation and that it will be temporary. With the easy comparisons to a year ago continuing over the next few months, it might not be until Q4 when we get a true picture of the price situation. CME Fed funds futures now show a 9% chance of a rate hike by the end of the year, up from 7% earlier this week. Historically, readings like those don’t show much worry about increasing rates. However, if inflation continues to ramp up, it might put more focus on when the Fed might start “tapering” some of its bond-buying. The intense inflation focus heads into day two tomorrow when the government releases the April producer price index (PPI). Circling back, the March report might have given many investors an unpleasant shock, rising a full 1% month over month. Analysts had expected decent gains, but not that dramatic. For tomorrow’s April PPI, the Wall Street consensus, according to Briefing.com, is 0.3% for the headline PPI and 0.4% for core, which excludes food and energy. Those aren’t low numbers, but remember the comparison is against the big gain in March. For more on what to watch beyond the headlines in PPI, see below. Stepping away from prices, the Tech slide that briefly halted late yesterday appears ready to resume this morning following weakness overnight in the FAANG stocks. Semiconductor shares also came under pressure in overnight trading. On the charts, Tech is beginning to show some technical weakness, which may weigh on these stocks as the day continues. Having said that, yesterday’s rally in the Nasdaq (COMP) was nothing short of incredible. Some of the recovery may have reflected “buy the dip” mentality (see more below). It’s going to be worth checking to see if that happens again on today’s early weakness. Asian and European markets were mixed overnight, while crude resumed its climb and is now above $66 a barrel. Inflation? Taxes? A Combination? Struggles Continue If it seems like the market just can’t get going lately, that’s because it can’t. In general, there’s this thought that inflation may rear its ugly head. We see a little bit higher rates, not significantly, but a bit. And this struggle between value and growth continues at the same time. It’s really a kind of tale of two cities, if you will, when we saw Industrial names such as Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) achieve solid gains over the last month (until Tuesday, at least), but large tech names like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) struggle. That kind of reversed yesterday. So-called cyclicals like Industrials and Financials that tend to do better in a recovering economy got clobbered, and the Tech sector rebounded from recent selling. One day isn’t a trend, however. Tech isn’t out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination, and the cyclical selling might have been profit-taking after a long rally. Even as the struggles continue on Wall Street, with Tech down about 3% so far this month, the Fed is sticking to accommodative policy and the 10-year Treasury yield has been tame lately, so maybe anticipation of higher inflation alone is enough to keep buyers hesitant. That, and maybe some concerns about whatever changes get worked into the tax picture over the next few months as the administration proposes more spending on infrastructure. Volatility Reappears After A Short Vacation As caution grows, so does volatility. You could see that in the dramatic swings of the COMP yesterday. It started off with 2% losses and then clawed back almost all the way to flat. It could mean people chose to “buy the dip” in Tech once again, especially after the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) briefly fell below its 50-day moving average, though it’s well above the 200-day. As we said yesterday, this dip buying is kind of like running a play that keeps working in football until it doesn’t work any more. The proof is in the pudding. If Tech can recover a bit here and make another move higher, maybe it tells those dip buyers that there’s more room to roll. In some ways it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) climbed above 20 on Tuesday for the first time since late March, going above 23 during parts of the day. Historically, 20 is about average and probably nothing that signals too much choppiness ahead. However, if you look at the futures complex, VIX contracts expiring this summer trade up near 24 or 25. It would probably take a rebound back to 30 in VIX to get more people nervous, but even 25 would make a statement. View more earnings on CAT Sorry to get technical, but arguably the level to watch in the SPX could be the 50-day moving average. That key point began Tuesday near 4046, meaning the SPX still enjoyed a more than 75-point premium even after falling 1.5% shortly after Tuesday’s open. Continued selling could mean a test of that 50-day level, which has been tested several times so far this year but held tight on each of those occasions. A drop below the 50-day conceivably could mean acceleration of the selloff as stops get triggered. On the other hand, it could mean buyers come back into the market seeking to take advantage of lower prices, as they appeared to do in Tech yesterday. Nasdaq 100 futures (/NQ) fell below their 50-day moving average of 13,384 yesterday, but remained above the 200-day moving average of 12,462. They haven’t made a test of the 200-day since early March, when the COMP briefly went into a 10% correction. Reopening Stocks Get Ready To Report, Led by Disney Whatever happens with the major indices, a couple of important earnings head our way Thursday with Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). They’re both ones to watch from a reopening perspective. With DIS, two outstanding questions are how the theme park business is doing now that Disneyland is welcoming visitors, and whether the same streaming subscriber challenges Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported in Q1 affected DIS. Some analysts are also wondering if DIS might start to consider bringing back its dividend, one of the victims of Covid. We’ll publish a full preview of DIS earnings later today. Also, listen on the DIS call if they mention anything about having any trouble finding workers to take care of those resorts and theme parks. Shortages of workers are something a couple of other companies have mentioned and could play into inflation fears. Besides earnings and inflation, data to watch today and tomorrow include weekly U.S. crude stockpiles later this morning and weekly initial jobless claims tomorrow morning. Yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report (JOLTS) showed job openings climbing to 8.123 million in March from a revised 7.526 million in February. These are very big numbers that likely indicate a growing economy—or an economy that would like to grow faster than the supply of labor is currently allowing. CHART OF THE DAY: UPHILL RIDE PAUSES. So-called “cyclical” sectors Industrials (IXI—candlestick) and Financials (IXM—purple line) have had a very solid start to 2021, as this year-to-date chart shows. Yesterday the brakes slammed on both, along with Energy, another cyclical. Still, it’s just one day, so monitor the sectors over the coming sessions to see if there’s a pattern change taking shape. Data Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. $3 Gas And The Consumer: One concern when gas prices rise is that they can eat into demand for things people would have bought if they hadn’t bought expensive gas. At times like those, monthly retail sales reports can still look pretty impressive—that is until you check and see how much gasoline costs contributed to the growth. The last time U.S. gas prices were above $3 across much of the country was two years ago in May 2019, but that wasn’t a lasting situation. For that, you have to go back to the summer of 2018. The last month where prices stayed near $3 was September 2018, and, coincidentally or not, retail sales that month rose just 0.1%, seeing the biggest drop in spending at restaurants and bars in nearly two years. It’s important to never look at one data point in isolation or try to detect a trend from any one month. Also, remember about correlation not being causation. Having said that, we’re hearing from a couple of big chain restaurants this week, including Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK). Let’s see if executives at either company get asked about or bring up gas prices on their calls. Paying Up For Paper Towels, But How About For Crispy Chicken? Inflation is the current watchword on Wall Street, and when inflation shows up, sometimes so does the Consumer Staples sector. Think about it—if prices rise, who might benefit? The companies that have the most pricing power. So far this earnings season several big Staples names including Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) have talked about raising prices for their products as they deal with post-Covid supply chain tangles and rising commodity prices. For these companies, pricing power may be able to make up for their rising costs on the margins. On the other hand, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN)—the big poultry producer—recently warned in its earnings call that it’s seeing “substantial inflation across our supply chain, which will likely create margin pressure during the back half of the year.” In case you haven’t watched TV or driven by a fast-food place recently, almost every one of them seems to be touting a new chicken sandwich, and the competition is fierce. With all the competition, it’s unclear how much pricing power fast-food restaurants have, so chicken is a problem across the board. Will fast-food companies (and maybe ultimately their customers) be willing to pay TSN more for the commodity they all crave? Coming weeks might tell. Beyond The PPI Headlines: It’s easy to get caught up in the headline numbers of any specific report. However, sometimes the data farther down tell a more important story. It was that way with the March producer price index (PPI) report. It showed growth in intermediate demand for processed and unprocessed goods basically off the charts high in March at 4% and 9.3%. That represented the most dramatic monthly gains for those two categories since August 1974 and November 2006, respectively, and “points to inflation issues that are apt to linger for producers and which could potentially spill over into consumer prices,” Briefing.com noted at the time. Generally, analysts see core intermediate PPI as a key leading indicator of inflation. Intermediate goods are partially processed ones used as inputs to produce other goods. Think of plastic resins, tires, metal doors, processed fuels and even containers like boxes, barrels, and cans used for production. This is a little in the weeds, but a better understanding of the fine print can help investors have a better sense of what a key report like PPI is telling us. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Image by Gary Ullah from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDIS Might Be Bringing Fireworks Back To Theme Parks; Don't Expect Them In EarningsTech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

