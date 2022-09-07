U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.80
    +29.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,335.83
    +190.53 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.41
    +98.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.30
    +10.98 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.52
    -4.36 (-5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    +8.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    +0.26 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0590 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2990
    +1.5420 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,891.80
    -854.37 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.62
    +6.91 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Bestow recognized as Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

·2 min read

The life insurance technology company is ranked #2 on the Small and Medium companies list for 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life insurance technology company Bestow has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. This is Bestow's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #2 this year.

Bestow is #2 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services &amp; Insurance™ list.
Bestow is #2 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list.

98% of Bestow's employees said Bestow is a great place to work, 41 points higher than the avg U.S. company.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 98% of Bestow's employees said Bestow is a great place to work. This number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company. In addition, according to Great Place to Work, employees who feel pride in their workplace are five times as likely to feel their work has a purpose and four times as likely to endorse their employer as exemplary.

"Recognition of our company culture and, ultimately, of the people who work to make Bestow great is something that we always value," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and Co-Founder, Bestow. "Every person at Bestow is dedicated to meeting our goals with tenacity and grit, and our team appreciates the recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work."

Bestow is a mission-driven company, building technology that powers 100% digital coverage for companies of all sizes — transforming and modernizing the centuries-old life insurance industry. To date this year, Bestow has ranked as the #2 Best Workplace in Texas and a Best Workplace for Millennials. In addition, they were named to the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces list and recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

To learn more about what makes Bestow an excellent place to work or view current job openings, visit bestow.com/careers.

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Bestow Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bestow Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bestow-recognized-as-best-workplace-in-financial-services-and-insurance-by-fortune-and-great-place-to-work-301619497.html

SOURCE Bestow Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to unveil iPhone 14, iOS 16 at annual event

    Yahoo finance Live anchors discuss Apple stock performance ahead of the iPhone 14 unveiling.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Worth Betting on Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is the company's key product. So it's wise for investors to pay attention to a new release — it's just that they're not impressed anymore. The market's reception of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 due today is already lukewarm. Wall Street seems bored of the iterative...

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Not Doing Enough For Some Investors As Its Shares Slump 25%

    Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Tesla stock receives upgrade to Outperform from Wolfe Research

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • 12 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best AI stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to 5 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now. In 2021, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at $328.34 billion. The market is expected to grow from $387.45 billion in 2022 […]