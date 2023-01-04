U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.00
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,381.00
    +103.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,007.00
    +61.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.50
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    -1.84 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.70
    +17.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6750
    -0.1180 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +1.15 (+5.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7320
    -0.2510 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,828.58
    +93.01 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.32
    +6.06 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.95
    +39.86 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

BESTPASS AND DRIVEWYZE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP FLEETS CONTROL TOLL COSTS AND IMPROVE DRIVER AND FLEET EXPERIENCE

·4 min read

Collaboration will provide highly accurate GPS-based toll trip reporting, leverage toll road notifications, streamline toll management and weigh station bypass onboarding services for commercial fleet customers.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc. ("Bestpass"), the leader in toll payment and management solutions for commercial fleets and Drivewyze, the leading platform in connected truck services and operator of the largest public-private weigh station bypass network in North America, have announced a new partnership to address fleet and driver pain points with tolling. The partners are aligning their offerings to streamline onboarding and support for fleets adopting weigh station bypass and toll management services. Both companies are also collaborating on the rollout of a Drivewyze toll trip report which provides highly accurate GPS-based toll event data.

Bestpass Logo
Bestpass Logo

Bestpass works with over 50 tolling authorities across the U.S. providing a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets with solutions for 100% of major toll roads. Drivewyze offers PreClear weigh station bypass services at more than 840 sites in 45 states and provinces. In addition, it offers Drivewyze Safety+, a proactive in-cab safety alerts and driver-coaching service, which includes features allowing fleets to create in-cab toll road notifications.

The toll trip report will leverage the Drivewyze platform's advantage in edge-processing, a technology used to create areas with more detailed GPS cookie data, to collect highly accurate toll road entry and exit events that fleets can use as a source of data when investigating violations, over-charging, and fraud incidents. With Bestpass's industry-leading toll data collection, this toll trip report will give fleets unprecedented visibility and control to detect inaccurate tolling costs. Additionally, fleets can deliver fleet-controlled toll road notifications to drivers using any toll road in North America with Safety+. Bestpass reduces the number of violations fleets receive by 80% or more, improving a fleets and driver's experience, while cutting down the amount of time fleets spend investigating violations. The partners are also collaborating to provide fleets with a smooth onboarding process and first-rate driver experience, whether they are Drivewyze customers adopting Bestpass services, Bestpass customers adopting Drivewyze, or net new customers of both.

"Two industry leaders have come together to streamline the onboarding and activation of weigh station bypass and toll payment and management services," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "Trucking companies across our industry have been asking for innovation and cooperation in tolling and bypass, so we are answering that demand with better alignment and coordination so fleets can easily adopt our products, minimize their onboarding times, and maximize their ROIs with our respective services."

"Fleets deserve more control and a better experience," said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. "We are excited to improve upon the transponder-only foundation of toll management with these features. Toll payment will still utilize transponders, but our collaboration adds value for trucking companies that want to better control their toll costs and improve driver toll road experiences. We look forward to working with Bestpass to better help our industry succeed with future toll product and service innovations."

Brent Ellis, Vice President of Business Systems and Process for Decker Truck Line, agrees that the industry will benefit from the new partnership: "We've experienced nothing but great support and service from both Drivewyze and Bestpass since switching to these providers. The decision couldn't have been easier and now that they're partnering, managing these services on our end can only be better. This is a great announcement for companies utilizing both services. Both companies have built strong reputations for a commitment to service for fleets of all sizes, and we look forward to continuing to build towards the future of connected trucks and fleets."

About Bestpass, Inc.:
Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

About Drivewyze Inc.:
Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry, developing and providing innovative solutions for transportation infrastructure owners and operators, commercial vehicle fleets and truck drivers. Drivewyze Infrastructure Services provides state agencies with state-of-the-art CVE electronic screening, truck parking, and connected truck solutions. Drivewyze serves commercial truck fleets and truck drivers with innovative in-cab services, such as the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ in-cab safety notifications. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bestpass:
Ashley Keating
Akeating@bestpass.com
(518) 666-3960 Ext. 849

Drivewyze:
Doug Siefkes
siefkes@siefkespetit.com 
(425) 392-2611

Doug Johnson
DJohnson@drivewyze.com 
(780) 461-3355 Ext. 254

Drivewyze Logo
Drivewyze Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bestpass-and-drivewyze-announce-partnership-to-help-fleets-control-toll-costs-and-improve-driver-and-fleet-experience-301712890.html

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

    Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

  • Sleepy driver puts Tesla on autopilot, leading police on high-speed chase in Germany

    A driver in Germany had his license revoked after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla, which was on autopilot. The sleeping driver led police on a chase on the Autobahn.

  • Why this Japanese idea can lead to a more fulfilling retirement

    What exactly is ikigai (pronounced ee-kee-GUY) and why should you try to find it for retirement? Ikigai is, as you might suspect, a Japanese word. Loosely translated, ikigai means “the reason to get up in the morning,” so it’s similar to “raison d’être” in French.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet

    The upstart, seen as one of Tesla's most serious rivals, had a nightmarish year 2022. Rivian , which started producing cars in 2021, predicted that 2022 would be the year of ramp-up or mass production. The automaker encountered many problems including major disruptions related to the supply chain, which led it to halve its initial production target of 50,000 vehicles mid-year.

  • Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

    Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. Twitter was filled with scenes of stranded passengers who were told they wouldn't be able to fly home for days, with many deeming it a "total collapse" on the part of the airline.

  • EV Startup Rivian Missed 2022 Production Target

    Rivian fell short of its 25,000-vehicle production target for 2022, capping a challenging year for the electric-truck startup.

  • Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify is axing all meetings involving more than two people in a remote work ‘calendar purge’ that the company itself calls ‘fast and chaotic’

    Shopify is cutting 76,500 hours of meetings, a company spokesperson told Fortune.

  • 'Inflation is the big wild card': Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    How to know if you're playing your cards right.

  • Salesforce to Cut 10% of Jobs, Pare Offices as Sales Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. said it would cut about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings after the enterprise software company hired too many people during the pandemic-fueled boom and is now adjusting to more cautious spending by its customers. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe company, which has about 80,000 empl

  • Ford F-Series remains top-selling truck; new Lightning EV reportedly coming in 2025

    For the 46th consecutive year, Ford says its F-Series pick-ups will be the top selling truck in America for 2022. Though the official sales Ford data doesn’t come out until January 5th, the Dearborn-based automaker is fairly positive that the over 640,000 F-Series trucks sold will top rivals like GM, Toyota, and Stellantis’ Ram brand.

  • Kentucky warns BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase over ‘energy boycotts’

    Kentucky told 11 financial institutions including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase to stop boycotting energy companies using fossil fuels or face divestment.

  • Analyst Report: 3M Company

    3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902, when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well known for its research and development laboratory and it leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company’s revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of net sales. Many of the company’s 60,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Dives On Demand Fears As EV Giants Vie For Crown

    Tesla and China EV and battery giant BYD can lay claim to the electric-car crown. But which EV stock is the better buy?

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023

    Massive valuation pullbacks have pushed prices for some growth stocks down to levels that leave room for fantastic upside. With that in mind, read on to see why I think these growth stocks stand out as two of the best long-term investments you can make at the start of 2023. CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) technology is helping its customers stop cybercriminals before network breaches occur and damages escalate.

  • GE HealthCare completes spin-off, begins trading on Nasdaq

    GE HealthCare will be the first company in the state of Wisconsin to remotely ring Nasdaq’s opening bell.

  • U.S. Auto Sales: GM Should Reclaim Full-Year Sales Crown On Strong Q4

    U.S. auto sales are seen rising in Q4 2022 as supply headwinds ease. But demand concerns continue to grow.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • Bill Ackman Again Hits Coke, Pepsi on Obesity

    The investor tweeted that the soft-drink makers “have caused more harm to global health than likely any other company.”

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Salesforce joins Intel, Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in recent months