BET CEO says talent and creators want to have a presence on its streaming service

Black Entertainment Television (BET) has cemented its place in Black American history and its future growth revolves around streaming and its production studio business.

BET CEO Scott Mills sees the value of producing premium content and expects 2022 to produce significant double-digit growth for its BET+ streaming service, which launched in 2019 in partnership with Tyler Perry Studios.

“There is continuous and persistent value in creating content specifically anchored in the Black experience and delivering that to our audiences,” Mills told Yahoo Finance Live.

Mills said BET generated nearly 100% revenue growth in 2021 from BET+, and 50% subscriber growth over the same period.

Streaming subscriber totals in the entertainment industry have been in the spotlight after Netflix provided 2022 subscriber growth projections that were weaker than expected after spending $17 billon on content during 2021.

"What we're seeing is that our audience is valuing the very specific proposition of premium content created specifically to super serve our audience," said Mills, adding that BET+, at $9.99 a month, is seen "as a supplement to that which is being offered by other general entertainment services."

'Power of the brand'

Across the content landscape, increasing the availability of diverse titles has been a commitment in entertainment at large as the industry grapples with its own history of disparate funding and sparse acknowledgement for multicultural producers.

Social justice and cultural equity movements in recent years — especially emanating from the Black experience — have also prompted systemic changes in favor of inclusivity, which also increased competition among streaming services to launch new content from diverse creators.

In 2021, Netflix expanded upon a creative deal with Shondaland CEO Shonda Rhimes, following the global success of "Bridgerton." During the same year, the streaming giant signed a deal with Kevin Hart for four exclusive movies, however the actor-comedian also has a show launching on BET+, "The Real Husbands of Hollywood."

Mills said that talent and creators who work on productions for other networks and services still come to BET with ideas for projects.

“It’s a testament to the power of the brand and the relevance of the audience,” Mills said. “Extraordinary talent is saying BET is an important part of our overall offering to the marketplace. And we're going to do deals with large streamers, and we're going to do deals with large media companies, but it's critically important that we have presence with BET.”

ViacomCBS, the parent company of BET, will report earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter on Feb. 15.

