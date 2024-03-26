'Bet the whole farm on Peoria' New coffee shop coming to this spot in the Peoria area

A Scooter's Coffee shop is coming to Creve Couer this summer.

Developer Chase Brower, who also owns the Scooter's Coffee in Bartonville and the Pancheros in Peoria, said he is planning to build a second Scooter's location at 420 Main Street in Creve Couer at the site of the old Ragon Motel.

Brower said the target opening date for the Scooter's will be sometime this summer.

A new Scooter's Coffee drive-through opened recently at 380 McKinley Avenue in Bartonville.

'Bet the whole farm on Peoria'

While Brower's current focus is on opening the Scooter's location in Creve Couer, he said he has his sights set on opening up two more Scooter's locations and possibly another Pancheros in the Peoria area.

Originally from Iowa City, Iowa, Brower said he views the greater Peoria area as a "great" region to invest in right now and said he is willing to be "bet the whole farm" on investing in Peoria.

"We just saw a lot of market opportunity in the sense that Peoria is a great city to invest in now," Brower said. "I do see a lot of upside in the 10-year front. By 2030, I've basically just bet the whole farm on Peoria."

Brower's ideal market for Scooter's Coffee locations includes the smaller cities, such Bartonville and Creve Couer, that surround Peoria. He has not landed on sites for the next two Scooter's Coffee locations he hopes to open but said he wants to stay in the smaller city market.

"Coming from Iowa City, the Scooter's were kind of moving in around the small towns in Iowa and proved to be a great model because they really hit in underserved coffee areas," Brower said.

Why a Scooters Coffee location is headed to Creve Coeur

The Creve Couer location appealed to Brower because of the high number of cars that drive on Main Street each day.

"Creve Couer just opened itself up because as I watched the traffic, when I am counting cars in the Pekin area, I couldn't find any great spots so then I just kept following the traffic and didn't realize it goes straight through Creve Couer to the Levee District over there," Brower said.

Only a seven-minute drive from their Bartonville location, Brower said he hopes the Creve Couer location can bring some "synergy" and "brand recognition" to Scooter's Coffee in the area.

"The street Creve Couer did going up with just the street lights is really pretty and I just think kind of lends itself to future development," Brower said. "They put the money in to develop that road and now it's attractive."

Brower said the Peoria area is attractive overall for investment because of the presence of OSF HealthCare and Carle Health, as well as a planned $80 million investment from Maui Jim into the region and development deals happening in downtown Peoria.

"Any city that can really foster new development and new business ideas, to me was something very exciting because I had never seen a lot of those things in Iowa — you just kind of had to do it yourself rather than be helped or find a group you can be around with bright ideas," Brower said.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: A new Scooter's Coffee is opening up in the Peoria area