Bet365 swings to loss — but boss Denise Coates rakes in another £270 million

Ms Coates has built Bet365 into a multi-billion pound business over the last two decades (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA) (PA Archive)

Bet365 boss Denise Coates earned another £270.7 million last year, despite the business swinging to a loss as it spent big entering new markets across the Atlantic.

Revenue grew to £3.39 billion in the year to March 2023, Sports betting still made up the vast majority of revenue, at £2.65 billion, but online casino games continued to be a bigger part of revenue, growing to about £715 million.

As in prior years, the business opted against a geographic breakdown of revenue, arguing it would be “severely prejudicial to the interests of the group”. Bet365 has faced questions from MPs over how much of its profits come from China, where online gambling is prohibited.

But costs soared, which Bet365 said was mostly due to the cost of entering new markets. The firm launched in a number of American states, as well as Ontario in Canada, during the year after sitting on the sidelines in the initial years after states started legallising betting in 2018. Rivals have spent billions trying to crack the US market, loading the airwaves with ads.

“Entering into new markets requires high initial investment, however the directors remain confident that these markets will deliver a significant contribution to the group in future periods,” Bet365 said.

That meant the group, which also owns Stoke City Football Club, made a £69.4 million loss, after a £33.1 million profit a year earlier. That profit figure was itself down from past years, where profits of beyond £100 million were typical.

But despite the loss, Bet365 founder Denise Coates remained among the highest-paid executives in the world, as her total pay rose slightly to £220.7 million. She is also entitled to at least 50% of the firm's £100 million dividend, bringing her pay to more than £270 milllion.

While other directors accumulate more wealth in a year as the value of the shares they hold grow, few are directly paid upwards of £100 million.

The top-paid FTSE 100 boss is AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot, earning £15.3 million last year.

Coates has typically also been among the UK’s top taxpayers.

Gambling in the UK is set to undergo a series of major reforms, including the introduction of ‘affordability checks’ that will require betting firms to perform checks on customers who deposit more than £125 in a month.

Bet365 said: “The group welcomes all proposals set out by the Government.”

It said it had already “taken steps to ensure a workable solution around financial risk checks”.