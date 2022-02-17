U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.24 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -2.08 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    +28.90 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9130
    -0.5390 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,589.65
    -3,539.34 (-8.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.16
    -66.01 (-6.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Beta Bionics Announces Closing of $57 Million Series C Financing

Beta Bionics, Inc.
·4 min read
Beta Bionics, Inc.
Beta Bionics, Inc.

Caution: The iLet® Bionic Pancreas is an investigational device limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Not available for sale.

  • The financing round was co-led by existing Series B and B-2 investors Soleus Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C., RTW Investments, LP, and Eventide Asset Management

  • New investor Pura Vida Investments participated in the round

  • Other participants included existing Series B and B-2 investors ArrowMark Partners, LifeSci Venture Partners, and strategic partner Novo Nordisk

  • Funds will support product development, regulatory submissions, and preparations for the commercialization of the insulin dosing iLet® Bionic Pancreas System following FDA clearance

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. — a clinical stage medical technology company committed to the design, development, and commercialization of the iLet® Bionic Pancreas System — today announced the completion of a $57 million Series C equity financing. Proceeds from the financing will support product development, regulatory submissions, and preparations for the commercialization of the insulin dosing iLet® Bionic Pancreas System following FDA clearance.

The Series C financing round was co-led by existing Series B and B-2 investors Soleus Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C., RTW Investments, LP, and Eventide Asset Management. In addition, new investor Pura Vida Investments participated in the round, as did previous Series B and B-2 investors ArrowMark Partners, LifeSci Venture Partners, and strategic partner Novo Nordisk. This financing adds to the Series B and B-2 financings in 2018 and 2019 that raised approximately $126 million.

“We are very pleased to have completed our third round of institutional financing and are excited to welcome Pura Vida into our strong syndicate of investors,” said Dr. Ed Damiano, President and CEO, Beta Bionics. “This financing will support the growth of our organization and further development of the iLet, as we continue to work toward our mission to bring autonomous insulin-delivery solutions to those living with type 1 diabetes. We are grateful for the continued support and vision of our investor syndicate and are delighted to be adding another well-respected investor to this esteemed group.”

“We are excited to play a role in helping Beta Bionics deliver patient-centric innovation to the type 1 diabetes community and reduce the cognitive and emotional impacts that type 1 diabetes has on this population,” said Efrem Kamen, managing member of Pura Vida Investments. “We look forward to supporting the team and company through the next phase of its growth.”

About the iLet® Bionic Pancreas
The iLet is a pocket-sized, wearable investigational medical device designed to autonomously dose insulin and/or glucagon. It is designed to be worn like an insulin pump; however, iLet users would enter only their body weight to initialize therapy and would not set any insulin regimen parameters. The iLet is designed to then automatically infuse insulin and/or glucagon without requiring the user to count carbohydrates, set insulin-to-carbohydrate ratios, set insulin basal rates, set correction factors, or deliver bolus insulin for meals or corrections. The technology is designed to help a broad base of people who wish to use technology to manage diabetes; not just people with type 1 diabetes on the iLet, but also their healthcare providers who have time and resource limitations and potentially no access to subspecialists.

The intent of the technology is to achieve near-normal glycemia and lift the cognitive daily burden of diabetes management in as many people with diabetes as possible.

The cognitive and emotional impact of diabetes can lead to data and decision-making overload for people living with diabetes. Despite advances in medications and technology, approximately 80%1 of people who live with type 1 diabetes are not meeting the ADA therapy goal of an HbA1c below 7%.

Recent advances in type 1 diabetes technology lack the flexibility to support the different needs, experiences, and resources of those living with diabetes. If cleared by the FDA, Beta Bionics hopes the iLet Bionic Pancreas will improve the lives of people living with diabetes by improving glycemic control relative to the standard of care and by helping reduce data and decision-making overload.

About Beta Bionics
Beta Bionics® is a clinical stage medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of its iLet® Bionic Pancreas System. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is designed to use adaptive, self-learning, control algorithms, together with continuous glucose monitoring and pump technology, to autonomously compute and administer doses of insulin and/or glucagon and mimic the body’s natural ability to maintain tight glycemic control.

Beta Bionics is a for-profit, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation™. Since its founding in 2015, its mission has been to help improve health outcomes and the quality of life of children and adults living with diabetes and other conditions of glycemic dysregulation.

Beta Bionics operates in Massachusetts and California. For further information, visit www.betabionics.com or follow Beta Bionics on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter @BetaBionics.

Caution: The iLet® Bionic Pancreas is an investigational device limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Not available for sale.

1. Pettus et al., Diabetes Care. 2019;42:2220–2227

Investor Relations Contact:
Hattie Bailey
Senior Investor Relations Manager & Assistant Corporate Secretary
ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations Contact:
Katy O’Neill
Beehive Strategic Communication
media@betabionics.com


Recommended Stories

  • FDA clears the first smartphone app to program insulin pump doses

    Tandem Diabetes Care's iOS and Android app connects to the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

  • American Diabetes Association Thrilled to Announce Return of In-Person Summer Camps for Youth in 2022

    American Diabetes Association Thrilled to Announce Return of In-Person Summer Camps for Youth in 2022PR NewswireARLINGTON, Va. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is excited to announce the return to in-person ADA Camps for the Summer season of 2022, with staggered registration beginning on February 16, 2022.

  • U.S. Retail Sales Jump 3.8% in January as Spending Returns to Normal

    Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 3.8% in January from the previous month, far outpacing economists' forecasts for a 2.1% increase.

  • Flutterwave’s $250 million raise is to fortify its relentless marketing

    Less than a year after Flutterwave became a unicorn through a mega-round co-led by Tiger Global, nine mostly US investors have co-invested $250 million at a $3 billion valuation, believing that this six-year-old African fintech company will eventually dominate its market. In a statement, Flutterwave said the money will be used for expansion and customer acquisition, by looking for companies to buy or invest in and creating products that amplify the value of its payment processing business. Actually, the company has had these plans for a while, especially since its big raise last year, and has executed quite a bit on them; it bought Disha, a faltering Nigerian ecommerce startup and co-led a $2.4 million investment in a payment gateway for Francophone Africa.

  • Fed's Bullard repeats call for 1 percentage point in rate increases by July 1

    "We are missing our inflation target on our preferred measure... and policy is still at rock bottom lows and we’ve still got asset purchases going on," Bullard said in a television interview with CNN. Bullard's initial comments one week ago in favor of a half percentage point move at the central bank's next meeting on March 15-16 prompted traders in contracts tied to the Fed's target interest rate to temporarily raise their expectations of a half-point increase next month.

  • Commercial banking veteran takes on new top post at Veritex Community Bank

    Veritex Community Bank is expanding its commercial banking segment, tapping industry veteran Lisa Armstrong to grow the practice. Armstrong, who took the reins as managing director of commercial banking in November, said she’s focused on increasing assets and bankers on her North Texas team. “(Veritex) is a local bank committed to the community, as well as aggressively growing their business, which is important to me,” Armstrong said.

  • Upstart stock surges as company crushes earnings expectations, announces buyback program

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company easily topped expectations with its latest earnings and outlook while announcing a new share-repurchase program.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger: Critics of the ultra-rich 'motivated by envy'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger on Wednesday acknowledged worldwide "tension" over wealth inequality but said critics of the ultra-rich are "motivated by envy."

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Amazon and Visa reach fee-payment agreement

    The deal follows a disagreement late last year in which Amazon said Visa cards would on longer be accepted in the U.K. starting in 2022.

  • Oil ends lower on progress in Iran nuclear talks, but traders keep an eye on Ukraine crisis

    Oil prices end lower Thursday, pressured by signs of progress toward restoring a nuclear agreement with Iran that may bring more oil to the world market, but saw some support from fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hedge Funds Millennium, Point72 Discuss Bids for Quant Firm Engineers Gate

    (Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management and Point72 Asset Management are separately in talks to buy quant hedge fund Engineers Gate, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityThe two hed

  • Stocks of Chinese lithium suppliers soar as lithium price rally continues

    Shares of Chinese lithium suppliers jumped on Thursday, as prices of the battery-making commodity continued to rally on supply tightness and a booming electric-car market.

  • Financial Issuers Are Storming the Bond Market With Floating-Rate Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Large banks are tapping the investment-grade bond market in droves, selling floating-rate securities that are in high demand as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCapri

  • Why Profits Eluded Hyatt Last Year

    Hyatt sank back into the red for the final three months of last year after posting its only profit of the pandemic the prior quarter. That sealed the deal for a money-losing 2021, making it among the only major hotel brand not to return to the black. The company’s executive team spent a bulk of […]

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard ST Inf Prot Sec Idx Adm A+ (A-) Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm A+ (C) Vanguard Russell 1000 Gro Idx ...

  • Bitcoin Down as Stocks Pare Losses After Fed Minutes

    Bitcoin is down over 3% over the past 24 hours as stock prices also fell off after the release of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting minutes. TheoTrade co-founder Don Kaufman discusses his reading of the impact of "inflationary pressures" and geopolitical tensions on the crypto markets, and where we're headed.

  • Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

    Walmart defied supply chain disruptions, wage increases in input costs with stronger-than-expected holiday quarter earnings and a modest dividend boost.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars Past $44K as Ukraine Tensions Lessen

    Ether and other major altcoins rose sharply after Russia said it would be receptive to a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

  • ViacomCBS Renames Itself Paramount

    The media company aims to emphasize its streaming service and Hollywood heritage with the name change, as it reports growth in streaming subscribers helping to drive a 16% revenue jump in the fourth quarter.