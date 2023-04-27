Beta-Glucan Market worth $734 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beta-glucan market is estimated at USD 501 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 734 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increase in demand for natural food additives in food and beverages, rising use of beta-glucan in pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are positively driving the growth of the beta-glucan market. Furthermore, rising trends for use of beta-glucan in the production of cosmetic products for better emulsification drive market growth.

By source yeast segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period 2023-2028

Yeast is widely used in industrial fermentation processes for the production of various products, such as bread, beer, and biofuels. The large-scale cultivation of yeast for industrial purposes requires efficient and rapid growth to meet production demands. To achieve high yields, yeast strains used in industrial production are often optimized for growth rate, which includes the production of beta-glucans. This further enhances yeast's capability as a fast-growing source of beta-glucan.

By application dietary supplement segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period 2023-2028

Modern lifestyles, including stress, poor diet, sedentary behavior, and environmental factors, can impact immune health and overall well-being. As people seek ways to support their immune system and maintain their health, the demand for dietary supplements, including those containing beta-glucan, has increased. Moreover, as the global population ages, there is a growing interest in health and wellness products that can support healthy aging, and beta-glucan has been recognized as a potential ingredient for such products.

By region Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period 2023-2028.

The beta-glucan market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific beta-glucan market is being driven by advancements and product developments for beta-glucan food, beverages, industrial and healthcare products. The region has been forcing the local Asian companies to expand their product portfolio that use de-oiled lecithin to generate high revenues. Moreover, the growing area under cultivation in countries like China and India is likely to drive the regional market growth.

Major players operating in the Tate & Lyle PLC (London), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances INC. (US), Merck (US) are some of the market players.

