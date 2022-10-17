Beta-Lactam And Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors Market to grow by USD 9.04 Bn, Pharmaceutical Market to be Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market has been categorized as a part of the global pharmaceutical market. The parent pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Growth in the global pharmaceutical market will be driven by the factors increasing life expectancy, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, increase in cases of chronic conditions, etc.
The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Scope
The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market report covers the following areas:
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Industry Analysis
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
Leading vendors, such as Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc., compete in the market in focus based on pricing, product innovation, and availability of drugs and dietary supplements. Vendors are trying to increase their market share by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. The regulatory control and exit barrier in the market in focus are high. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Route of Administration
Geography
Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market, vendors
Beta Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.04 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration
5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 AbbVie Inc.
10.5 Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.
10.6 Cipla Ltd.
10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.10 Johnson and Johnson
10.11 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.12 Pfizer Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
