Beta-Lactam And Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors Market to grow by USD 9.04 Bn, Pharmaceutical Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market has been categorized as a part of the global pharmaceutical market. The parent pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Growth in the global pharmaceutical market will be driven by the factors increasing life expectancy, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, increase in cases of chronic conditions, etc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request PDF Sample Report

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Scope

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Leading vendors, such as Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc., compete in the market in focus based on pricing, product innovation, and availability of drugs and dietary supplements. Vendors are trying to increase their market share by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. The regulatory control and exit barrier in the market in focus are high. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our PDF Sample Report Now

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Route of Administration

  • Geography

To get more insights on segments. Request our Sample PDF Report

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market, vendors

Related Reports:

Home Healthcare Services Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse in Healthcare Market by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Beta Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.04 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.5 Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cipla Ltd.

  • 10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beta-lactam-and-beta-lactamase-inhibitors-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-04-bn-pharmaceutical-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301649553.html

SOURCE Technavio

