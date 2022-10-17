Beta-Lactam And Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors Market to grow by USD 9.04 Bn, Pharmaceutical Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market has been categorized as a part of the global pharmaceutical market. The parent pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Growth in the global pharmaceutical market will be driven by the factors increasing life expectancy, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, increase in cases of chronic conditions, etc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Scope

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Leading vendors, such as Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc., compete in the market in focus based on pricing, product innovation, and availability of drugs and dietary supplements. Vendors are trying to increase their market share by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. The regulatory control and exit barrier in the market in focus are high. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Route of Administration

Geography

To get more insights on segments.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market, vendors

Related Reports:

Home Healthcare Services Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse in Healthcare Market by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Beta Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.04 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 AbbVie Inc.

10.5 Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.10 Johnson and Johnson

10.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beta-lactam-and-beta-lactamase-inhibitors-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-04-bn-pharmaceutical-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301649553.html

